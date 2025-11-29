We have painted our communities with pedophile symbols. Pedophiles are running this show.
Either our banks, municipalities, schools, businesses, hospitals, courts are run by people who can't pass basic shape geometry….
Or they are chuck full of pedophiles laughing at us.
Who can see the triangles inside the triangles inside the triangles. The lighter the color. The younger the boy.
The pedo emancipation movement I tracked describes a mother's protection as in the way of their emancipation. That is- the full normalizing of child abuse in perpetuity.
Women raising their kids in a protective loving home with a strong protective role model?
No longer the archetype.
full normalization of a pedo society unless you insist on asking your leaders.
Do they have a basic geometry problem
Or do they endorse this agenda.
Here's a test you can ask your leaders. how many triangles .
Paedos need to be thrown in woodchippers. Glad i live in small town nh. Boston was sinking fast under liberal leadership. At least my daughter gets a better start here.
A retired sheriff told me an interesting thing about pedos, that if a rogue pedo is active in a neighborhood or area, and the Evil cannot bring him into The Club, they will kill him!
1 - Because he is hunting in their turf.
2 - Because a rogue pedo is one they can't control and is likely to bring police attention to the area.
Also, after the free 23andMe and Ancestry.dotcom got everyone to send in their DNA, we were censused in America. That means that the Evil not only have everyone's DNA on file, but that they also know exactly where that perfect-match kidney lives, and what time it walks home from school.
And with the coming Biometric I.D. they will also be able to TRACK the child, and have a photo of them.