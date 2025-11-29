LawyerLisa’s Substack

Justin Brown
6h

Paedos need to be thrown in woodchippers. Glad i live in small town nh. Boston was sinking fast under liberal leadership. At least my daughter gets a better start here.

Proberta
6h

A retired sheriff told me an interesting thing about pedos, that if a rogue pedo is active in a neighborhood or area, and the Evil cannot bring him into The Club, they will kill him!

1 - Because he is hunting in their turf.

2 - Because a rogue pedo is one they can't control and is likely to bring police attention to the area.

Also, after the free 23andMe and Ancestry.dotcom got everyone to send in their DNA, we were censused in America. That means that the Evil not only have everyone's DNA on file, but that they also know exactly where that perfect-match kidney lives, and what time it walks home from school.

And with the coming Biometric I.D. they will also be able to TRACK the child, and have a photo of them.

