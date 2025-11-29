Either our banks, municipalities, schools, businesses, hospitals, courts are run by people who can't pass basic shape geometry….

Or they are chuck full of pedophiles laughing at us.

Who can see the triangles inside the triangles inside the triangles. The lighter the color. The younger the boy.

The pedo emancipation movement I tracked describes a mother's protection as in the way of their emancipation. That is- the full normalizing of child abuse in perpetuity.

Women raising their kids in a protective loving home with a strong protective role model?

No longer the archetype.

full normalization of a pedo society unless you insist on asking your leaders.

Do they have a basic geometry problem

Or do they endorse this agenda.

Here's a test you can ask your leaders. how many triangles .

Share

Leave a comment