This is from a post authored by Dr. Sansone who’s case materials were important in the filing of the case before AIN.

A clan mother has howled at the wilderness. Will you answer?

“Shout out to Lisa Miron, AKA Lawyer Lisa on Substack and author of World On Mute, for coming up with this idea and acting in her capacity as an activist in pursuing this initiative before the tribunal, the courage of the injured complainants, prosecutors, and the tribunal for taking such extraordinary action in defense of mankind.

A screen shot and downloadable pdf of this extraordinary declaration and ORDER are below.

After reviewing hundreds of pages of evidence from my current case, including scientific papers and legal briefs filed in the Florida court system, as well other scientific papers, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal, issued a declaration and ORDER declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Ain Declaration Of Bioweapons 8october2025 (1)

581KB ∙ PDF file

Download

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

In addition to legal briefs and scientific studies, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) reviewed affidavits filed in my current case in the Florida court system from Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Karen Kingston; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD.; and the late Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD, the law professor that wrote the U.S. domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention, called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Dr. Boyle publicly stated the COVID 19 injections were bioweapons in late 2020, before they were even deployed.

The declaration and ORDER include quotes from and or cites affidavits from Dr. Francis Boyle, J.D, PhD; Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D.,; Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD; and Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. It also cites the work of Dr. James Thorp, M.D.; Dr. David J. Speicher, who also provided an affidavit; Dr. Jessica Rose; and Dr. Kevin McKernan; and cites a recent paper by Dr. Andrew Zywiec, et. al., stating that the ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

This extraordinary declaration and ORDER comes in the wake of the World Council for Health Florida chapter declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Previously county Republican Parties across the U.S. as well as the Idaho and Arizona GOPs declared MRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal stated:

“This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections‘ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.”

The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal has nation to nation status recognized by the Canadian government. The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

It is unclear what the international legal ramifications of this ORDER will be. The ORDER also states:

“As such colonial systems have only served to perpetuate the injustice of what can only be seen as a planned and executed murder and depopulation of mankind around the world. The lack of justice in colonial systems must be seen as by design and to further the application and deployment of bioweapons on the public. We ask the original peoples and rest of mankind to stand together to give this decision and declaration the force of morality and justice- which is the basis of any system of law. There can be no architecture of law that is a permissive grant to deploy bioweapons on mankind. We find there is a consequential degeneracy in the intrinsic value of mankind by those who have and continue to promulgate the application of weapons of mass destruction on humanity. The COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are weapons. Biological weapons. Cellular weapons. Poisonous weapons. Genetic weapons. Nanotechnology. Intergenerational weapons. Technological weapons.”

A screen shot and downloadable pdf of this extraordinary declaration and ORDER are “

The most important part of this Order is the ASK FROM THE PANEL TO YOU. They ask for us to stand together to give morality to this Order and Declaration.

What is that. What could it look like?

We saturate a methodical bottom up operation. Many think we send it the corrupt politicians and believe this will wash them of their corruption. Do you not think we the peasants have not been sending them the information they mysteriously ignore in solid state complicity?

print it.

1. bring it to all the schools in your community and give it to the Principal and Vice principal. Those are the churches of vaccine that require it like a washing of fertility of our children.

2. drive to your nearest band, reserve, tribal authority. Drive there. Give it to the man on the street. Give it to the woman on the street. Bring it to the band office. Thank them for their courage and if you cry that is ok too.

3. bring it to all veterinary offices. My instinct is when pets are a violation of carbon or other totalitarian, communist regime rules they will continue to fix animals, (sterilize them); put them down (medical assistance in death) and vaccinate animals. They are the 15 minute city location of proximity for continuity of services. In a ONE HEALTH regime we are merely cattle or no better. When we lost the power to consent and for informed consent we lost the intricate dominion of free will. The project of walking into a lesser form of being must end. Do you remember Ford saying vet offices are state of the art and would be great for humans?

Print and bring it to your religious institution or drop it off at the front office of other religious institutions you aren’t a member of in your area.

Print it and walk it into businesses in your area. Hand it to the manager.

The project saturation has to be bottom up dear friends.

Why did I initiate this hearing?

Because I have watched and read rulings that are devoid of morality. I have read laws that are construed only to be harms to the people and provide authority and pretext, and color of law to exert tyranny or impoverish the masses. I do believe we are in a spiritual fight. It took me a long time to see that.

Did the AIN tribunal ask us to unite. They did. Let us unite in action behind this.

We look at the princes at the top of a political ladder and expect them to solve a problem we all suffer from. they are showing themselves insufficient. The courts have shown themselves insufficient.

we cannot wait for perfect other to arrive. we have to decide we are enough.

Ask not what your community or mankind can do for you. Ask what you can do for your community and mankind. This is it. Take the order and walk it into places in your community. Do it with friends. Print a thousands if you wish. Print 10, 000. Become a soldier of truth.

I can tell you that 71 Billion for Pfizer does not bode well for mankind. What does bode well?

The courage of the plaintiff clan mother.

The courage of the AIN tribunal.

The courage you have when you print and walk this Order into your community. Door to door if you wish. Owning and centralizing communications is a master plan. Do this while you can. Do it today. Do it tomorrow. Do it with your spare change. Bring it places you are told your enemy lives. Muslims walk it into churches and temples. Jewish friends walk it into mosques and churches. Unions must get it. They have seen their teachers, nurses and doctors die. Without a doubt I believe so. In a world where bioweapons are sanctioned to deploy on the population, the population cannot wait for those in power to come to their senses. That is a state of denial this ruling and Order has vaporized.

Courage is a virus that has no vaccine. You are filled with it should you look. This tribunal should inspire your action. Imagine it inspires more - for legions of good men to remember they are thus. Character is our action and our deeds. How easy it is to done a flag on a day you are required to do so by your government. There is no courage in marching for power. Power has been left naked by this order.

“This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

God Bless the Tribunal, the Plaintiff, all the doctors that put in affidavits or published papers that were referenced. What does their work matter if it is not applied to a fulcrum to achieve a result?

This is our result of magnitude. But it’s magnitude is dependent on what you do with it. Stop thinking that you have to wait for the traditional systems that have failed us to craft a remedy.

The reason I think outside of the box is because I have refused to accept the boxes applied to me. I am a child of God full stop. I am not the color revolution of choice I will not fit in the definitions they seek to apply. I am done with the attempt that makes us separate. Our unity is that we desire to live in a world where justice is possible - and then prevails. Waiting for the unjust to provide justice is not only learned helplessness, it is a denial of the power sitting within you waiting to be joyfully experienced.

Do not email it and forget it.

Print.

Take.

Deliver.

Hug.

Maybe we have to cry I think to break what holds us up from action. We have to weep at the horror we have been subjected to. We have to wash ourselves in tears and mourn. Then get up and become the soldiers that deliver this truth.

When one man exhibits courage in the face of tyranny it is a shock- and we look down. When many do it is a movement that inspires. The digital gulag is coming. Walk these in please.

That is my ask.

Love you dear readers of all places, colors, creeds, beliefs. Remember it was an injured clan mother who stood first for us all in order to provide us with this Order.

Are you going to let her sacrifice and courage mean nothing? Or are you going to reward her with your prayers and your actions!!!

I ask that you answer the cry she made into the wilderness. I ask that you hear her loud howl. I ask that it mean what it ought to. If she cried for justice - let’s answer.

walk in these orders. Walk them in everywhere. Systematically. Non- accidentally.

A top down centralized system has been erected, to be AI perfected. We are divided because unity could defeat them. The divisions are stocked, paid for, invested in and evil devises it. Love defeats it.

Genesis 3:15 It is a woman who steps on the head of the snake.

The increasing violence against fertility and women is nonaccidental. My next book is called the Decentralized womb and will be out after the French translation of World on Mute. I am humbled to be part of this Order.

15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.

Lisa Miron is the author of WORLD ON MUTE. Get it on Amazon today.

https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC/ref=sr_1_1

Thank-you for your support. Those in the freedom movement who want to take down the Order or criticize it as insufficient ought to bring their cases asap so we know what the superior justice they can achieve for us. Those in the fray must be rewarded for stepping up with the tools that we take.

I know power must be wrestled. But it is the wrestling that must take place not the fiction that there is only one venue for it. Never think the boxes they create are anything more than they are. They are prisons if you believe it and open doors if you do not.

Lisa Miron sued the government in the First SARS case and cut her teeth on large file litigation against the government and other entities.

Share

Leave a comment