“As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios…Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly doesn’t care about biological reality and truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story”
Imagine Ontario judges made it mandatory for witnesses and lawyers to declare their pronouns.
You think about that.
Those in charge of assessing witnesses for truth, can't get past their GENDER WITHOUT A PRONOUN CHEAT SHEET.
Only 2 genders Pierre POILIEVRE says.
THE CARNEY ALL DIFFERENT IDENTITIES.
No you want us all starving communists.
Pronouns are the gateway drug for castration and insanity.
My pronouns are
GOD MADE AND GOD MADE'S
If forced to offer pronouns these acknowledge your biblical truth.
And make them say GOD alot.
As in God Made walked to the store.
And
that's God Made's apple.
Nothing demons can handle well.
i cast out these demons for you.
Feel it. Be free from nonsense that serves subversion and globalist capture.
Use the God Made pronouns if you need a Canadian court judgment.
God Made pronouns ???
If He didn’t make it it’s just a mirror image that Satin wants us to believe is real.
I am going with the God made because I know it is real and true !!!
Kind of wonder why it's considered "private" about his former marriage -was there one?- before his marriage to his current wife ? I thought it was relatively easy to find out previous marriages. Am I wrong here Lisa since you know legal issues or could this be another way of "shielding" the people of Canada from another thing that isn't transparent ? just being curious about what's to hide before he gets anointed yet again by unknown forces of a certain variety .