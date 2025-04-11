“As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios…Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly doesn’t care about biological reality and truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story”

Imagine Ontario judges made it mandatory for witnesses and lawyers to declare their pronouns.

You think about that.

Those in charge of assessing witnesses for truth, can't get past their GENDER WITHOUT A PRONOUN CHEAT SHEET.

Only 2 genders Pierre POILIEVRE says.

THE CARNEY ALL DIFFERENT IDENTITIES.

No you want us all starving communists.

Pronouns are the gateway drug for castration and insanity.

My pronouns are

GOD MADE AND GOD MADE'S

If forced to offer pronouns these acknowledge your biblical truth.

And make them say GOD alot.

As in God Made walked to the store.

And

that's God Made's apple.

Nothing demons can handle well.

i cast out these demons for you.

Feel it. Be free from nonsense that serves subversion and globalist capture.

Use the God Made pronouns if you need a Canadian court judgment.

