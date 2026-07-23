Atheism is the faith of delusion awarded to them by those who know God but hate him.

The high places and groves? We are instructed exactly how to defeat them.

Where.

In the Bible you stooges. It's not a side project to come for the Word of God.

It was ridiculed, systematically opposed so you couldn't recognize TRUTH.

You are told to chase sharia boogeyman. The same people burning effigies of Baal. The same people hating the satanists.

What is truth

Did the Muslims organize the fifa ceremony.

I told you what the eye of horus is. I told you what the all seeing eye on the pyramid is.

It is the anus of children. It is ritual sodomy demonic worship.

Pedophilia is being normalized for those (among our polluted religions and governments) to practice their sat

Crifices to molech openly.

Is killing babies in the womb an ancient practice or a woman's right.

we eliminate ALL WOMEN for the project of a complete slave state.

Without the decentralized womb there is no breakaway society.

Just follow the dark anti light stars and draw a line through them.

The noahide slave laws do not have honor thy father or mother.

And the Bible?

Oh the satanic panic text you can't see that reads like the Epstein files?

Deuteronomy 12:2-3 (KJV):

“Ye shall utterly destroy all the places, wherein the nations which ye shall possess served their gods, upon the high mountains, and upon the hills, and under every green tree: And ye shall overthrow their altars, and break their pillars, and burn their groves with fire; and ye shall hew down the graven images of their gods, and destroy the names of them out of that place.”

Oh goodness isn't it almost that grove meeting time? Or is underway right now.

Deuteronomy 7:5 (KJV):

“But thus shall ye do to them; ye shall destroy their altars, and break down their images, and cut down their groves, and burn their graven images with fire.”

It's the canaanites ding bats. Know who perverts to a satanic inversion the word of God and who seeks it.

2 Chronicles 34:3

King James Version

3 For in the eighth year of his reign, while he was yet young, he began to seek after the God of David his father: and in the twelfth year he began to purge Judah and Jerusalem from the high places, and the groves, and the carved images, and the molten images.

4 Hezekiah destroyed the high places. He broke the memorial stones and cut down the Asherah poles. At that time the Israelites burned incense to the bronze snake made by Moses. This bronze snake was called “Nehushtan.”[a] Hezekiah broke this bronze snake into pieces.

5 Hezekiah trusted in the Lord, the God of Israel. There was no one like Hezekiah among all the kings of Judah before him or after him. 6 He was very faithful to the Lord and did not stop following him. He obeyed the commands that the Lord had given to Moses.

As you see all the how's found in legislation, remember to PAY CLOSE ATTENTION. WHO DO THEY FEAR.

IT IS NO ACCIDENT THE NOAHIDE LAWS WANT THE CROSS, WORD OF GOD AND HEADS OF CHRISTIANS.

not the satanic child torture and satanic worshippers.

Why does the rainbow flag have triangle in triangle. That is a pedophile symbol. Is that on your school bank municipal building?

Are symbols of pedophiles universally being applied.

Look a kid in Espanola was criminally charged for taking one down. A KID MEN. A CHILD, MEN.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1GVtFzoDZZ/

It is a flag on conquest not inclusion. The tanks are aimed at our minds before they come for a bodies.

Does the “winning team” understand who is among them. Will they learn too late the real price?

Make sure your soul isn't theirs to take.

2 Kings 18:4-6

Easy-to-Read Version

4 Hezekiah destroyed the high places. He broke the memorial stones and cut down the Asherah poles. At that time the Israelites burned incense to the bronze snake made by Moses. This bronze snake was called “Nehushtan.”[a] Hezekiah broke this bronze snake into pieces.

5 Hezekiah trusted in the Lord, the God of Israel. There was no one like Hezekiah among all the kings of Judah before him or after him. 6 He was very faithful to the Lord and did not stop following him. He obeyed the commands that the Lord had given to Moses.

Rainbow was God's covenant.

Who's covenant is the pedo symbol. How's your geometry. Is it a pass?

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