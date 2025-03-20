We are under a grid to be dismantled.
I see it in Canada, where it is way more advanced. I think the grid has been broken down by subject matter, power structure, and physically into actual areas.
Block by block.
I think there are task managers to subvert all systems and social units of cohesion. I think all sources of income and employment are systematically attacked and that there are individuals who gridded the west to do so. I've watched ccp companies buy pulp and paper industries only to shut them down.
I've watched all roads divert from main business areas.
Energy production is shut down and closed. Dams are pulled up for salmon. Farmland is bought or ruined with green energy.
Kids relationships with genitalia are attacked now from daycare on.
We are watching a grand organized subversion, probably ccp. Maybe bis.
Thoroughly globalist.
But the grid. It exists. Kids are introduced to hard drugs. I'll bet many are force injected. Trafficked in silence. Churches are burned. Hate is fomented. Debt is printed for globalist purposes.
We are watching degrowth.Itmandatory systematic.
It is reported as one happenstance after another that we have to assign blame.
But it all has a genie. There is an orchestration. Your town your school, your energy infrastructure, your government. It is all subverted. And there are people in charge of each area of subversion. It is systematic.
Nothing I see is natural. It is hard work. We must hunt this down and reverse course.
It means having relationships in your communities. Get on boards. It means learning to do.
The globalist grid to breakdown and destroy everything that matters to our survival is underway.
Once we pull it up and tear it out and step on the head of the snake we can rebuild.
But we are under attack. It is a system.
I see it like a clear blue sky. I don't squint or shirk. It must be wrestled down.
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
Check out the C40 initiatives.
www.c40.org it's got the Mayors of municipalities being given FINANCIAL windfalls at the same time being brainwashed as 'climate' saviours to beat the band! It's another WEF GLOBALIST creation. Notice the chaos of road construction in many cases urban street lanes are being reduced and narrowed as bike lanes are added or existing ones widened. The '15 minute' cities (urban prisons) are underway across Canada yet most are oblivious to it. ALL of this manufactured crazy-making chaos and constant change has been planned by the originators of the 'New World Order' now the WEF. It makes one wonder if the 'alien invasion' has already occurred and that many of the WEF GLOBALISTS have had some mind virus of madness implanted? Think about it. How is it that there's likely hundreds of thousands of us worldwide who've been WIDE AWAKE, maybe since childhood, and are onto what's really going on here. We are the one's who questioned EVERYTHING and pissed people off (still do) because we SEE what others either don't or choose not to, yet we're unable to break the 'spell' no matter what language style we frame our conversations in. For some weird reason though I remain hopeful, or to put it another way, I 'ain't' going down without a fight!
AND now you are all GMO's no longer Human with the Rights of Chicken: Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP drops bombshell investigation into DNA Contamination. The vaccinated are now officially GMO!!
Robert Kennedy Jr, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel has also been informed.
The results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analysed batches proved that in every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector that encodes the cassette for the synthesis of the S-protein, if not other proteins as well. Almost in the same amount as mRNA, DNA is also present there. In three cases, the DNA content is even higher than the mRNA. This can no longer even be considered an mRNA vaccine. This genetic code for the synthesis of the S-protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human nuclear DNA, and subsequently, such a human organism becomes - I’m not afraid to say officially - a genetically modified organism."
The Expose