We are under a grid to be dismantled.

I see it in Canada, where it is way more advanced. I think the grid has been broken down by subject matter, power structure, and physically into actual areas.

Block by block.

I think there are task managers to subvert all systems and social units of cohesion. I think all sources of income and employment are systematically attacked and that there are individuals who gridded the west to do so. I've watched ccp companies buy pulp and paper industries only to shut them down.

I've watched all roads divert from main business areas.

Energy production is shut down and closed. Dams are pulled up for salmon. Farmland is bought or ruined with green energy.

Kids relationships with genitalia are attacked now from daycare on.

We are watching a grand organized subversion, probably ccp. Maybe bis.

Thoroughly globalist.

But the grid. It exists. Kids are introduced to hard drugs. I'll bet many are force injected. Trafficked in silence. Churches are burned. Hate is fomented. Debt is printed for globalist purposes.

We are watching degrowth.Itmandatory systematic.

It is reported as one happenstance after another that we have to assign blame.

But it all has a genie. There is an orchestration. Your town your school, your energy infrastructure, your government. It is all subverted. And there are people in charge of each area of subversion. It is systematic.

Nothing I see is natural. It is hard work. We must hunt this down and reverse course.

It means having relationships in your communities. Get on boards. It means learning to do.

The globalist grid to breakdown and destroy everything that matters to our survival is underway.

Once we pull it up and tear it out and step on the head of the snake we can rebuild.

But we are under attack. It is a system.

I see it like a clear blue sky. I don't squint or shirk. It must be wrestled down.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share