We are participating in a religious social order without our consent. It involves the gnostic idea of returning man and woman as 1 before the Garden of Eden

The genetic alterations and trans imposition is a religious dictate of the elites.

It is necessary that their elect and chosen all become trans. That the real sin was splitting us up into man and woman in the Garden of Eden.

I don't know her religion or what used to be there.

Their last degrees literally are Dude Looks Like a Lady. That is why we are talking about Charlie Kirk and not Becoming Brigitte or the Epstein files.

They believe if we don't become this unified male female entity their Antichrist or messiah won't come. seriously. It's hard to be frightened of people you're laughing so hard at.

And we either do it or get out of the way.

And also. We are on the clock. Gotta happen by a certain date.

Their religion is a Saturday Night Live skit gone mad.

"you say we all need to be transgender so your gods can mimic you. And if enough of us are the Antichrist will come? And lots of people also secretly believe this?????" And that's the last degree, the final thing you wear aprons and blindfolds to figure out?

And you need us fighting each other so we don't notice your plan?”

Ya. Who knew. It is really so crackpot absurd. And they simultaneously don't think there is hell.

They are a long line of mk ultra weidoes dating back to Leviticus and Genesis. Call them the Canaanites, mystics, knights Templar, 33 degrees, knight of malta whatever,Christian gnostics, whatever. They are tortured souls that think parading as lady this dame that, madona this, mother that in movies and in office is this big secret thing. Oops

Imagine they are making the injections too.

Imagine taking all those degrees or being born into this cult and it really just is DUDE LOOKS LIKE A LADY.

