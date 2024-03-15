Does tyranny spelled in letters and set down in instruments command our respect?
Does it compel any moral authority.
How do we voice opposition to government who demands the right to imprison political foes.
When do we skirt the rim, when do we fall down the funnel.
What actions are you taking to voice opposition and use the vestiges of our democratic architecture to balance gross overreach in legislative and executive branches? Might. Might I be right.
Might. Might is the slamming of the prison cell for memes.
Contrast the disorder in our cities. From law and order to disorder and tyranny.
We are entering an access based legal system and transitioning out of a rights based system without any legal scholars pointing that out.
So here I am.
All bills, laws, international instruments, financial, social credit, cbdc, qr codes, epassports point to this. Who are our big thinkers.
Are you in the political party desiring this. Have you no imagination.
The big trend to management of humans through Ai is proceeding like we are the widgets. we will access then what we do now as a reward.
Our lives are the reward for conformity. The ideological wins on the left blind the left from the power that moves.
Since when was social justice actually a government pursuit. If you see only the wins over your political opponents you are missing the architecture of power which once assembled does what.
Will it hold your speech, your dissent, your humanity, your compassion, your freedom.
Will the right to say no, be defined by what you give up in that two letter word. Not all that can be possible, must.
Measurement of humans for conformity to the standard exacted.. when power is thus assembled, the objective you consent to, is a sand in the hour glass in time.
We are moving from a Rights based system to an ACCESS BASED SOCIETY
Years ago I attended many of the protests in Downtown Toronto organized by FAITH GOLDY.
• ANTIHATE.CA began by attacking her during her 2018 mayoral election campaign.
• They continued in 2019 – 2020 giving her a large $50,000 legal bill 6 days before her wedding. Yes, Evan Balgord, Richard Warman, and Bernie Farber are that type.
• I responded by publishing Evan’s home address and other personal details on FB.
I have a new reason to have a personal interest in Bernie of Thornhill, and Richard of Ottawa. It will involve a small cash investment, but the reward will be SIGNIFICANT.
“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
PART TWO
You can facilitate the theft of your car by leaving the key FOB by the front door. Or you MIGHT want to consider ways to defend your Property.
The best defense is a strong offense.
Common law/Citizen courts could be the key to unlock and expose the corporations behind it all.