Men will fair no better in this vision I see.

We are at the start of a genocide against women. We just don't know it yet.

Diversity for chromosomal women is a hard pill to swallow. No offense to trans queer busy and occupied getting to their ideal spot about their identity.

You Do you.

This has to do with Power.

This has to do with artificial placental technology and clonning.

It really explains it, doesn't it. This technology 60 years in the making means women aren't necessary for selling man himself.

We are at the stage of this technology podding us into existence.

Would they make women. No. That's competition.

Women with real wombs are a threat to a feudalism in which power may create the man he needs.

Stronger, taller, broader. All just terminator seeds and lots of genders.

Bonus hole. Front hole. Human with reproductive organs on the inside.

Biblical views ridiculed even persecuted.

Dollars to donuts, we are the last generations alive that they need to move along for their ultimate control .

Even if a pod kid or two escaped, no competitive society could emerge.

I don't think they will make women. Men will be made for their utility and discarded.

Diversity. What you make it. But no Genesis. But theirs.

Equity. All the same from the shoe size to shoulder span.

Past slave runners running into old slave families with genetic visions.

Inclusion. Includes women. Just not the chromosomal kind.

That's why you can replace us. Dopping in the Olympics used to mean disqualification.

Now a whole other sex can smack you up hard.

No safe spaces.

This operation is military.

The grooming is for a world without women. That is how I read the tea leaves.

Attali warned us of this in 1981.

Where do you think they are.

Hurry and sterilize the next generation.

Hurry ridicule family values.

Hurry tell us our lives are killing the planet.

Hurry Take down Catholic sports icons loving family.

Hurry Euthanasia.

Hurry perinatal (after birth) abortion.

Hurry safe addictive legal drugs.

Hurry these injections go for ovaries.

Hurry end hope.

No end to the ways to die in our governments playground.

How do you view abortion ladies if eugenists want you not to have life, create life.

What a fabulous erasing right.

So they can own mankind thoroughly.

Declining birth rate.

Immaterial or desired.

Women thought reproductive technologies would free us, from our gender roles.

Turns out it means we can be replaced and exit stage left.

I think we will be taking the bruntoend on the way out.

If a woman is a man Tuesday thinking himself so.

Then it is so.

Rape will go unpunished. Sterilization will accelerate. Replacement will be at scale.

Maybe the men will think themselves women, or maybe it will just be advantageous.

I think we are witnessing exactly how a society that has figured out how to pod slave labour would act.

The movement is from power. Not ground up. Because it is directional. It has an aim and purpose.

If this makes a trans activist angry. Military. Or good ol fashion misogynist.

If it makes them sad. Someone working their shit out the best they can.

Die wake up. It spells die for a reason.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

