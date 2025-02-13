Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackWaterbording Citizens to DEATH is now Canadian Health CareCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWaterbording Citizens to DEATH is now Canadian Health CareLawyerLisaFeb 13, 20259Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackWaterbording Citizens to DEATH is now Canadian Health CareCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32ShareSubscribeLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisaShare9Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackWaterbording Citizens to DEATH is now Canadian Health CareCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share
At least some of these people got to protest. Even though I protested, they still killed my husband. Kept him sedated so I could not feed him. Monsters that is what our health care people are today. I kicked up a big fuss and police were called to throw me out of the hospital even though I had Power of Attorney, etc. 2 hospitals threw me out said I could not come back. Nightmare.
It has been slowly coming to light that the MAIDS program is unethical and cruel. What is presented here—even if only moderately accurate—paints a far worse picture. This program needs to be shut down.