Watch Wayne and I discuss the shenanigans in relation to Trudeau and Bill C-293
Resignation No, Deception Yes
Lawyer Lisa will join us for a few minutes tonight. Just when the people thought he could not possibly make it worse, Justin over achieved again. Justin got his photo op, nothing changes, 700 million dollars worth of crooks currently under investigation get off the hook, and everything in house dies… except Bill C-293. How convenient…
2 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Wayne
Got it. Supervillain Peter Hotez allegedly said he would have tons of virus on January 21st. Bill C-293 is about preparedness and silencing dissent. However, federal elections can interrupt the consideration of Bill C-293. When elections are called, Parliament is dissolved, which ends all ongoing bills, including private members' bills like C-293. This means the bill would need to be reintroduced and start the legislative process from the beginning in the new legislature.
