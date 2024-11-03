The youth are coming alive!

Kamel El-Cheik is running bill c293 awareness education with the youth, mosques and churches.

And they want to know everything. The curiosity of youth on Bill C-293 is surely today's blessing.

And Hands Off our Kids is morphing to Include HANDS OFF OUR NATION

and

HANDS OFF OUR FREEDOM.

You won't agree with 100 percent of those in this movement. Do you need to.

As long as you push in your arena too!

We have the globalists with the gates of their totalitarian hell at our door step in this bill. I do not exaggerate.

Kill bill c293.

Let's hope news flies among New initiates to bill c293.

