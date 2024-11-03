Watch today's Discussion on Stand on Guard
The youth are coming alive in response to bill c293!
The youth are coming alive!
Kamel El-Cheik is running bill c293 awareness education with the youth, mosques and churches.
And they want to know everything. The curiosity of youth on Bill C-293 is surely today's blessing.
Share. Share.
And Hands Off our Kids is morphing to Include HANDS OFF OUR NATION
and
HANDS OFF OUR FREEDOM.
You won't agree with 100 percent of those in this movement. Do you need to.
As long as you push in your arena too!
We have the globalists with the gates of their totalitarian hell at our door step in this bill. I do not exaggerate.
Kill bill c293.
Let's hope news flies among New initiates to bill c293.
https://StopC-293.ca
.
STOP Bill C-293
An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness
.
It's an omniwar, to understand what is happening, visit
https://omniwar.ca/
.
Superp synopsis of Truth. Simply a Brilliant Discussion. Father God, somehow allow everyone in Canada to hear this message. In your Son's name Amen and Amen. Lord have Mercy Upon Us.