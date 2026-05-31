He is told the grounds for charges no longer has to be reasonable AND probable grounds.

No.

Only Reasonable grounds to bring charges.

“Probable grounds” as a threshold to lay charges are now absent.

So before charges could be laid it needed to be REASONABLE AND PROBABLE GROUNDS.

Listen carefully to the constable. Only Reasonable.

Do you understand.

Reasonable to who.

He can't be even told the circumstances of the charges or who brought them.

He tells them he is a former military judge.

A very big descent into further abuse of powers.

Next thing it will be arrest by mandate.

After that arrest by algorithm.

Drones aren't intimidated. Algorithms don't care.

What do you think.

Is it Mark Zuckerberg's new Facebook police?

What is the most worrisome?

The standard to lay charges. It appears there are much lower standards.

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