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Mike Canary's avatar
Mike Canary
5h

With all the crime out there - police have time to do this? Wtf 😳 🇨🇦

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
6h

The situation looks excessive to me. Was there more to the situation?

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