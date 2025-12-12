A King's representative. Which King?

According to Google ai-

Prevost (or French Prévost) is a surname and word meaning “provost,” from Latin praepositus (”placed in charge”), referring to a public official, university administrator, or religious leader, often an overseer or manager. It’s also the name of a Canadian bus manufacturer and can refer to someone self-important.

As a Surname/Word

Origin: Old French prévost, from Latin praepositus.

Meaning: “One placed in charge,” “overseer,” or “manager”.

Historical Roles: Referred to various officials in medieval times, like town administrators or church leaders.

Modern Usage (Title): A senior academic officer in a university (Chief Academic Officer) or a leader in religious/military bodies (Provost Marshal).

Nickname: Could also be a nickname for a self-important person.

Other Meanings

Prevost Car: A Canadian manufacturer of high-end motorcoach shells and touring coaches, a subsidiary of Volvo Buses.

In essence, Prevost signifies leadership, administration, and being in charge, stemming from its Latin root.

In relation to the church?

Let's ask Wikipedia

“In the Catholic Church, Provost is a title of a prelate, with a rank equivalent to that of a bishop.[citation needed] The title is also commonly used by the superiors of communities of canons regular in houses below the rank of an abbey, the house itself titled either a provostry or canonry.

In a society of apostolic life such as an Oratory of St Philip Neri, the provost is the major religious superior of his particular oratory. It is customary among Oratorians to call the provost “THE father” as he is primus inter pares, and a father in the place of the founder, Philip Neri. In some dioceses it may be an honorary title given to senior priests, while in others it may be granted to vicars in charge of coordinating the pastoral care in a portion of territory and with a certain authority over the parish priests who fall under that particular jurisdiction.

Archdiocese of Milanedit

In the Archdiocese of Milan, the figure of the provost has historically been an important office in the administration of the archdiocese.

The earliest documented testimonies of praepositi date back to the 12th century and refer not only to the city of Milan, but above all to the rest of Lombardy which belonged to the Ambrosian diocese: the provosts were in fact the head of the parishes that constituted the territory of the Duchy of Milan. One of the most important prepositural offices, for example, is that of Lecco, which in the past was a very important strategic position for commercial traffic with northern Europe and for the military defense of the duchy.

Well.

Etymological references are more interesting.

“provost(n.)

from Old English profost, “local governor, representative of a king in a country or district,” reinforced by Old French cognate provost, both from Late Latin propositus, from Latin propositus/praepositus “a chief, prefect,” literally “placed before, in charge of,” past participle of praeponere “put before” (see preposition). The Latin word also is the source of Old Provençal probost, Old High German probost, German Propst.”

https://www.etymonline.com/word/provost

What is Pope Leo's full name.

Robert Francis Prevost

If you were a hand picked Nephilim creation this is the inside scoop name you'd get.

What a coincidence. Another one.

But then there's been some globalist OWG infiltration at the top of all circles of power. Religion is not absolved. Even if we think it is not possible that our religions be misused. We are watching the tower of Babel assembly.

I was raised catholic. But I see satanic occult symbols in the churches (like our logos) Look at your churches. Take them back. Banish upside down crosses in lights. You will see them look. Or perverted crosses in windows. Or bent curved crosses on the altar or carried in. Look. You will see them. Or curved crosses on tapestries. Look. Evil wants to own our places of worship and or burn them.

I will show you a picture of my rosary. if my phone substack ever works again

Now that I see a demon on it I can't pray on it. I read Scripture instead. I make notes and find interesting things.

Leo the provost will administer the Religion into one world religion. Or no. I am wrong?

Questions. Did the Lord God ever take shape in the old testament? Can he manifest himself. Indeed. He manifested himself to King Solomon in

1 Kings 9:2.

Did the old testament ever refer to God the Spirit Indeed. ISAIAH 42:1

Love you dear readers. We are in spicy times. We will need to see this world in a spiritual light.

Because our foes do. And they say what they want. They have purposely made fun of the source of strength. Because they fear Him and our knowing Him. Please lean in every one. Bill c9 in not just about Canada. Canadians you must do the heavy lifting. This agenda is for the world. What they have planned requiresbill C9. We must stop it here. Pray ceaselessly. And write your MPs and call. We the people declare the Lord God ours. You may NOT take HIM from us. WE LOVE HIM.