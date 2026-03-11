Rabbi are calling Trump a Messiah. Why.

Exodus 21 6

Then his master shall bring him unto the judges; he shall also bring him to the door, or unto the door post; and his master shall bore his ear through with an aul; and he shall serve him for ever.

Deuteronomy 15

16 And it shall be, if he say unto thee, I will not go away from thee; because he loveth thee and thine house, because he is well with thee;

17 Then thou shalt take an aul, and thrust it through his ear unto the door, and he shall be thy servant for ever. And also unto thy maidservant thou shalt do likewise.

Phenomenally interesting podcast.

Consider the noahide laws America.

The dissent regardless of ethnicity may not like a slave system that answers to lurianic Kabbalah.

They all signed.

Chabad Rabbi is quoted citing the right ear piercing of Trump for a public display of this service. He compares him to Cyrus the Great.

So ya all those freedom fighters dismissing the chabad noahide laws are gaslighting the risk. Several possibilities exist.

They want this horror.

They have a cultural blindspot.

They are compromised.

They are rigid and won't look.

Look already. I know I didn't want to. But here we are.

The chabad rabbi states that the time by which the “ redemption “ must occur by is 2027.

By the way. He says “ establishing the Jewish Kingdom over ALL OF MANKIND”…by 2027.

HMMMM. SOUNDS like the UN but with beheadings and lots of bombing if people that instantly turn into Amalek.

And America will be great when the Messiah comes. .. he says a new UN will come in out of Jerusalem. USA takes the knee.

So if you are fighting the UN but not looking here???

Ok.

What do you think.

We will love the new UN run by chabad?

