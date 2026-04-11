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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
7h

Everything the demons are doing today is all geared around satan. The trans movement, birth control, abortion, the covid shots, etc. Some days I feel so defeated and then I talk to God, He lets me know I'm protected and I'll be fine, just stay rooted in Him and the Holy Rosary.

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Lynette Devries's avatar
Lynette Devries
4h

I watch a YouTube channel called Starkey Farmstead. Have I learned a lot from her or what? On one of her latest Samantha was talking about Trump and his wife. Sam has mentioned the Kabalah how some church leaders want to bring it in. By the way the other night I saw a representation of the Arch Trump wants to build. On top it has a statue of Apollo. The host of the channel I mentioned is sorry she voted for him twice.

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