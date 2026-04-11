The thing that strikes me when I read the Bible?

It reads kind of like the first ever release of the Epstein files.

Why did they work so hard to make the Word of God seem like a silly story book?

So you wouldn't recognize we are talking about a 6k year old cult.

God literally railing on the Israeltes to avoid the Baal worshippers, the Molech worshippers… Child sacrifice cults.

We have eunuchs, trannies, men in makeup the whole gamut in the Bible.

You see Mark Miller making war on other “story books”? How about Bride of chucky movies or Friday the 13th horror genre. Those stories seem crazier than the Bible. Video games?

Destroy the pagan gods?

Destroy their High places??

What would that be

No wonder the Lucifer party of Canada doesn't want us to read the Bible.

We might understand that it is a manual on how to deal with demonic forces.

On a seperate and unrelated topic...

Do you think demon worshippers would want their prey to understand how to defeat them.

Unlikely. Unlikely.

I notice churches burning crosses coming down in cemeteries.

You notice obelisk or pyramids going down yet?

No me neither. But I'll bet dollars … to cbdc on offer donuts that will follow a real great awakening.

If people start understanding. It's a non accident bill c-9 starts with this terrible or so horrific manual on how to defeat demon worshippers.

FYI.

For the record.

One third of the angels fell.

Two thirds of the angels didn't.

If I worshipped demons.

I wouldn't want you to understand that.

Or God.

Or Christ. That you are loved

Either.

I wouldn't want you to draw on a spiritual power in Christ.

No. That's for sure.

I wouldn't want you to randomly pick up the Bible and read it.

I wouldn't want you to understand.

Of all the strange things to go about doing in a one world new world order..

Go after a little book. But square on the agenda.

Ask yourself why.

oh and another thing. Illiterate children hooked on games.

Don’t read.

the Bible.

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