This is so Christians, atheists, Reform or secular Jews and other religions see the Mystic Judaic Kabbalah as a tinsy bit far from the Old Testament.

The Real Messiah is an Essay by Aryeh Kaplan. Let us examine this essay as helpful in decoding the trajectory of the war unfolding, AND as we will see- decoding our Global World evolution.

This document may provoke you to see the world from another perspective. you will abandon how you view the world absent this context. it will help you achieve another level of understanding of our continual changes that are going to accelerate ever more.

This Iranian war is not a US geopolitical accident. It is directed at the messianic necessities to follow precise Judaic writings. Understanding this aspect or middle eastern and broader WW3 involvement should be necessary reading and study.

Here is the Essay. I may break into commentary.

Please note for context that it is the year 5786. the Jewish Messiah MUST come by the year 5800. A lot of work has gone into ensure that this does occur. Let us review.

“Belief in the Messiah is one of the basic tenets of Judaism. We believe that the Messiah will yet come, and hopefully anticipate the Messianic Age. But what sort of person will the Messiah be? What sort of age will he usher in?

THE REAL MESSIAH By Aryeh Kaplan

What is the future bringing? There are some pessimists who say that mankind is approaching its end. They predict that we will either pollute ourselves off the face of this planet or overpopulate to the barest marginal existence. Others see man doing the job more quickly, bringing his civilization crashing down on his head in a nuclear war. On the other hand, there are optimists who predict a utopian future for mankind.

They see unlimited energy being generated by thermonuclear furnaces, the conquest of man’s most dread diseases, and the solution of all our social problems, leading to a world beyond our fondest present dreams. Never before has mankind been faced with such a wide range of possibilities. Never before has it had such tremendous power at its disposal, to use for good or evil. We live in an accelerated age.

A man of 2000 years ago would not find the world of two hundred years ago very different. But the man of two hundred years ago, if transported to today’s society, would find himself in a world beyond his wildest imagination. He would find himself in a world where reaching for the moon is not a metaphor for the impossible, but a well financed government project;

THE REAL MESSIAH 41 where atoms are smashed and the secrets of life are being exposed; where the dread plagues that decimated entire civilizations no longer exist; where man communicates instantaneously with all parts of the world, and flies in hours to the most distant lands; where beasts of burden are virtually a thing of the past, and man is waited upon by a host of electrical servants. We need not belabor the point, but the past hundred years or so have brought about an increase in knowledge unsurpassed in all human history. Whether we use it wisely or not, these accomplishments are truly amazing. What does it all mean? Why is all this happening now? In all the thousands of years of human civilization, there were many great men of genius. Why could they not bring about the revolution of knowledge that we are now experiencing? Why did it have to wait until this century? And what is it all leading to? And in the midst of this, why do we suddenly find a generation that will no longer tolerate war, injustice, inequality, the poisoning of our environment, or any of the other evils that we once felt were inevitable?

Why this sudden global change of conscience that seems to be shaking the very roots of our civilization? Why are more and more people coming to the conclusion that the evils of society are not merely the natural consequences of civilization, but are diseases that call for a cure? Is there any relationship between the information explosion and man’s increased awareness of social justice? We might seek sociological reasons connecting the two.

We might dismiss it as mere coincidence.

However, there is a third ingredient, one that already affects the entire world, but is uniquely related to us as Jews. After 2000 years of suffering and prayer, we are once again in control of our ancient homeland.

Again, the relationship between this and the other two could be dismissed as mere coincidence except for one thing. It has already been foretold.

If one looks with an unprejudiced eye at the world today, he will see that we are living in an age where almost all the Jewish prophecies regarding the prelude to the Messianic Age are coming to pass.

Even the most doubtful skeptic cannot help wondering how this could be mere coincidence. The man with clear vision can truly see the hand of G-d at work. We who believe in G-d know that He controls the final destiny of mankind. Although each individual has free will, G-d guides the general course of history towards His ends.1 The collective wills of societies are therefore often determined by G-d.

Inventions and discoveries come about as a result of the divine will.2 Governments are guided by G-d to work toward His ends. This is what the scripture means when it says (Prov. 21:1), “The king’s heart is in the hand of G-d ... He turns it wherever He wills.” 3 42

THE REAL MESSIAH? A Jewish Response to Missionaries

The ultimate goal of the historic process is the perfection of society .

Since everything was created by G-d, all must eventually be perfected.4 This is even true of man’s mundane world, which was created as an arena for our service toward G-d.5 This ultimate goal is what we call the Messianic Age. It is the focus of the entire historical process. The coming of the Messiah is a basic belief of Judaism.6

This yearning and expectation gives Jews great optimism concerning the ultimate future of mankind. However, if you have ever gone through the many passages in the Bible, the Talmud, the Midrash, and the Zohar that speak of this Messianic Age, you might become somewhat confused.

(LL: note people think the Jewish people follow the old testament. The Talmud is the “oral law” and rabbis discussing this in debate. There we find gems like the souls of non-jews are the souls of animals. The Midrash is where we find the Noahide laws, which require the decapitation of Christians and the creation of a 2 level society where there are noahides (slaves essentially) and Jews. And the Jewish people enforce the laws against the animal-souled noahides. The Midrash as the Laws of Kings and Wars that describe Christianity as Idolatry punishable by the sword or decapitation. The Zohar and the Tanya are have the gems of the kelipot husks - the souls of gentiles being in the way of the light of the Messiah, needing total descruction in the Messianic age. The Zohar is the Kabbalistic mystic religion. The Tanya is the reduction of this system by the Chabadic Tzadic rabbis. Not many Reform or secular, or genetic heritage Jewish people understand or follow these systems or even hold these beliefs. Thus it is not fair to say all Jews believe this about fellow man. However the leadership -political and otherwise around the world do have this infection. Even the Epstein files have this. Clearly the Zohar or Kabbalah is fiercely practiced in Hollywood and music industries and among the political class. Adam Schiff used the Midrash, laws of kings and wars which describe the required death of all Christians as idoloators to swear on. It is quite disturbing - if you are part of the kelipot needing destruction. Minimization of this philosophy OR accusations of anti-Semitism for exposing this is a horrific abdication of responsibility by those levelling those accusations. )

Some traditions seem to contradict others, while the line between prediction and allegory often seems very thin. For many of us, any attempt to find rhyme or reason in these teachings seems fraught with frustration. One of the basic points of contradiction is whether or not the onset of the Messianic age will come through miracles. Many teachings seem to support the view of the miraculous, such as (Dan. 7:13), “Behold, one like the son of man came with the clouds of heaven.” On the other hand, others seem to support a more prosaic view, such as (Zech. 9:9), “Behold, your king comes to you ... lowly, and riding on a donkey.”

The Talmud was aware of this contradiction, and answered it by stating that there are two basic ways that the Messianic age can commence. If we are worthy of miracles, it will indeed be miraculous.

If we are not, the Messianic Age will arrive in a natural manner. 7

(LL this allows for a man to ascend as Messiah - which of course is key to this philosophy.)

Whether or not we are worthy of miracles, G-d will guide the forces of history to eventually bring about the Messianic Age. If, however, we merit miracles, we can bring it about before the historical process has paved the way.8

Miracles are not something to be taken lightly. Man’s free will is one of the prime ingredients of creation. If man would lose his free will to act or believe then he obviously could not be held responsible for his actions or beliefs. That responsibility is the vital human ingredient of man and it is essential that his free will be at all times preserved.

Witnessing a miracle can destroy one’s freedom to believe. Therefore, miracles almost always occur under such circumstances where faith is so strong that they do not affect it at all.9

In order to merit a miracle, man must have such great faith in G-d that it will in no way be affected by witnessing the miracle. Although some of our sages tried to bring about the miraculous coming of the Messiah,10 many were resigned to wait for G-d’s own time, when the forces of history would bring about this Age without recourse to miracles.

(LL. no miracles because you don’t believe. or it will destroy your freedom to believe. Interesting justification for no miracles. The alternative is that God is the “forces of history.” This means that you can set up the forces of history to describe and meet the techncial requirements found in the Laws of Kings and Wars. So therefore geopolitics will have to be those forces of history. They will NOT be accidental. and they SHOULD be seen as minutely destribing the requirements set out in the Laws of Kings and Wars (noahide slave system there). This Midrash was written by Maimonides and his picture is hanging in Congress)

Thus, the Amorah Sh’muel taught, “There is no difference between now and the time of the Messiah, except with respect to our servitude.”11We also find many places where our sages teach us that the redemption will not come all at once, but gradually, in a natural manner.12

(LL. Right. so this is the Geopolitics of our time. the Forcing of the Natural Manner and the Forcing of the Forces of History.)

THE REAL MESSIAH 43 Of course, many of the traditions that we find regarding the Messianic Age are either allegorical or contingent on factors known only to G-d. Therefore, not all are necessary conditions for the redemption.13

(LL. right so you do not have to even meet Biblical prophecy. Interesting on how you get to declare a king a messiah. Bada bing bada boom. When you look at the reference this is the exact quote:

One should not presume that the Messianic king must work miracles and wonders, bring about new phenomena in the world, resurrect the dead, or perform other similar deeds. This is definitely not true.

Proof can be brought from the fact that Rabbi Akiva, one of the greater Sages of the Mishnah, was one of the supporters of King Bar Kozibah and would describe him as the Messianic king. He and all the Sages of his generation considered him to be the Messianic king until he was killed because of sins. Once he was killed, they realized that he was not the Mashiach. The Sages did not ask him for any signs or wonders.

The main thrust of the matter is: This Torah, its statutes and its laws, are everlasting. We may not add to them or detract from them.

If a king will arise from the House of David who diligently contemplates the Torah and observes its mitzvot as prescribed by the Written Law and the Oral Law as David, his ancestor, will compel all of Israel to walk in (the way of the Torah) and rectify the breaches in its observance, and fight the wars of God, we may, with assurance, consider him Mashiach.

If he succeeds in the above, builds the Temple in its place, and gathers the dispersed of Israel, he is definitely the Mashiach.

So the ONLY requirements to be called a Messiah of the Jews is now this.

House of David; (lots qualify here) WHO contemplates the Torah and observes its Mitzvot; (lots qualify here - although 613 laws are allegedly arduous) Will compel all of ISRAEL to walk in the way of the TORAH (so here is the Sanhedrine in the digital agenda conspiring as Forces of History) Rectify its breaches in observance (This is noahide laws.) Fight the WARS of GODS. (which they decide using the Laws of Kings and Wars- one of the most critical documents to review).)

For this reason, the Messiah can come at any time, totally without warning.”14 In order for a perfect society to exist, such things as disease will have to be eliminated.

(LL vaccines. or death by MAID prior to disease)



Thus, it has been predicted (Isa. 35:5), “The eyes of the blind will be opened, the ears of the deaf shall be unstopped; then shall the lame man leap as a hart, and the tongue of the dumb shall sing.” 15

Similarly, other forms of work will be eliminated in order that man devote himself totally toward his ultimate goal.16

(LL: AI and robots or noahides)

Many such miracles are predicted, such as grapes as large as hen’s eggs, and grains of wheat as big as a fist.17 As we now know, all this can be possible with a technology not too far removed from that of today. Indeed, when Rabban Gamaliel spoke of these predicted miracles, he stated that they would not involve any change in the laws of nature, but are allusions to a highly advanced technology.

(LL: so technology is the miracles. JUST WOW.)

Thus, so little labor will be needed to process agricultural products, that clothing and loaves of bread will seem to grow on trees.

(LL; or printed by Bill Gates meat factories. JUST WOW.)

Similarly, as we learn the secrets of life processes, it will become possible to make trees bear fruit continually.18 When we think of the miracles of the Messianic Age as being technological rather than manifest, then we have no trouble understanding traditions that predict such things as space flight19

(LL so SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY HAVE BECOME GOD. JUST WOW. BUT ISN’T THAT EXACTLY WHAT WE SEE?)

and interstellar colonization20 in the Messianic Age, even according to those who believe that it will not be a time of manifest miracles. Of course all of this would be mere conjecture and even forced interpretation if it were not for the fact that our present technological revolution has also been predicted, with an approximate date as to its inception. Almost 2000 years ago, the Zohar21 predicted, “In the 600th year of the sixth thousand, the gates of wisdom on high and the wellsprings of lower wisdom will be opened. This will prepare the world to enter the seventh thousand, just as a man prepares himself toward sunset on Friday for the Sabbath. It is the same here.

(LL AGAIN. the Zohar is the not the Old Testament. It is not the Word of God. and yet here we are Science is God. )

And a mnemonic for this is (Gen. 7:11), ‘In the 600th year ... all the foundations of the great deep were split.’” Here we see a clear prediction that in the Jewish year 5600 (or 1840), the wellsprings of lower wisdom would be opened and there would be a sudden expansion of secular knowledge.

Although the year 1840 did not yield any major scientific breakthrough, the date corresponds with almost uncanny accuracy to the onset of our present scientific revolution.

(LL so using the present scientific revolution - abortion, sterilization, vaccines, flights, etc as the miracles the bible predicted?????)

The tradition may have even anticipated the tremendous destructive powers of our modern technology. Thus, we have the teaching of Rabbi Elazar that the Messianic Age will begin in a generation with the power to destroy itself.22 If the technological miracles of the Messianic Age will be dramatic, the social revolution will be all the more profound.

(Mans folly is proof of the Messianic age. It really is an essay isn’t it.)

On an international scale, it will mean the total end of all war, as the prophet Isaiah predicted (Isa. 2:4), “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they 44 THE REAL MESSIAH? A Jewish Response to Missionaries practice war any more.” 23

According to many commentaries, the allegory (Ibid. 11:6), “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid,” also refers to the peace and harmony between nations.24 Rabbi Nachman of Breslov states that man will realize the foolishness of war, just as he has already realized that of pagan idolatry.25

(LL in order to realize the foolishness of war a terrible one has to be planned and achieved. you know. for the messiah. the Forces of History producing the outcome to declare.)

On an individual level, the changes will be even greater. When nations “beat their swords into plowshares,” the hundreds of billions of dollars now used for war and “defense” will be diverted to the perfection of society. There will be a standard of social justice exemplified by the prophecy (Isa. 62:8),

(LL swords into ploughshares- the Communist side of the coin.)

‘The L-rd has sworn ... Surely I will no more give your corn to be food for your enemies, and strangers will not drink your wine for which they have not labored.” 26 This is also the spirit of the prophecy (Ibid. 61:1), “To bind up the broken hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and untie those who are bound.” 27 Some of the most radical changes will be a result of the nullification of the curse of Adam.28

(LL nullification of the curse of adam - well is that Eve’s birth pangs? Well is that the end of women and the perfection of male on male reproduction? is it the technical functioning of AI and computers, and robotics and noahide slaves. make some of man animals - by name- then you technically meet this requirement.)

The technological revolution will largely eliminate the curse (Gen. 3:19), “With the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread ...” But this change will be even more far reaching with respect to woman. Many of woman’s disadvantages are a result of Eve’s curse (Ibid. 3:16), “In pain you shall bear children, and you shall desire your man, and he shall rule over you.” 29 Woman’s status will change profoundly when this curse is eliminated, and this may well be the meaning of the prophecy

(LL so here we have the poding of babies as the replacement of women. Wow. don’t we win with this. This is describing the end of women isn’t it. Let this sit with you. no child birth. no womb. You see how I ended up here in the research for my book the End of the Decentralized Womb. I saw the centralization of everything. I had a vision on Pentacost Sunday 2023 and I knew it was true. This is where it led me. I am sorry to say. Sad to say. )

(Jer. 31:22), “For G-d will create a new thing, a woman shall court a man.” 30 The rapid changes on both a technological and sociological level will result in a great social upheaval. The cataclysmic changes will result in considerable suffering, often referred to as the Chevley Moshiach or Birth Pangs of the Messiah.31

If the Messiah comes with miracles, these may be avoided, but the great changes involved in his coming in a natural manner may make these birth pangs inevitable.32 Since in a period of such accelerated change parents and children will grow up in literally different worlds, traditions handed from father to son will be among the major casualties. This will be especially true of the values of religion—in such a rapidly changing world, people will naturally be enamored with the new and dissatisfied with the old.

Thus, our sages teach us that neither parents nor the aged will be respected, the old will have to seek favors from the young, and a man’s household will become his enemies. Insolence will increase, people will no longer have respect, and none will offer reproof.

(LL: so create this through the left on purpose. And it is just the Historical Forces of the Birth Pangs of the Messiah.)

Religious studies will be despised and used by nonbelievers to strengthen their cause; the government will become godless, academies places of immorality, and the religious will be denigrated.33

(LL. In Canada we have a rabbi running a porn site. This idea of creating the social breakdown through Disney Netflix Porn, schools then creates the Messiah is quite an obvious possibility.)

Judaism will suffer greatly because of these upheavals. There is a tradition that the Jews will split up into various groups, each laying claim to the truth, making it almost impossible to discern true Judaism from the false.

This is the meaning of the prophecy (Isa. 59:15), “truth will fail.” 34 THE REAL MESSIAH 45 It has also been predicted that many will leave the fold of Judaism completely. This is how our sages interpret the prophecy (Dan. 12:10), “The wicked shall do wickedly, and not understand.” 35

(LL what is the true Judaism. The Tanya. The Zohar? the Talmud? or the Old Testament Tnak? Will one force eliminate the choice for all jews to enforce this vision? What is the tradition?)

Of course, there will be some Jews who remain true to their traditions. They will realize that they are witnessing the death throes of a degenerate old order and will not be drawn into it. But they will suffer all the more for this, and be dubbed fools for not conforming to the debased ways of the pre-Messianic Age. This is the meaning of the prophecy (Isa. 59:15), “He who departs from evil will be considered a fool.”36

One of the most important traditions regarding the Messianic Age concerns the ingathering of the Diaspora and the resettlement of the Land of Israel.

It will begin with a measure of political independence37, and, according to some, with the permission of the other nations.38 There are numerous traditions that Jews will begin to return to the Land of Israel as a prelude to the Messiah.39

(LL so did the Balfour declaration just follow this Essay and the Laws of Kings and Wars? Will we see anti-semitic incidents of increasing force that cause Jews to feel unsafe? Will they feel hated? Is Anti-semitism a desired outcome? It is great for Jewish people to have a homeland especially to flee persecution. One would not want actual HARM to occur to Jews to propel them to follow the Forces of History. In fact that would be so horrific to contemplate. Did any forces of history cause Jewish people to return to Israel.)

There is also a tradition that the land will be cultivated at that time, based on the prophecy (Ezekiel 36:8), “But you mountains of Israel, you shall shoot forth your branches and yield your fruit to My people of Israel, for they are at hand to come.” 40

(LL now that biblical verse is not necessarily speaking about actual fruit trees in Israel. Christians see that verse as the Righteous Branch" (Jesus) who brings spiritual life, grafting believers into a new covenant. The fruit is not seen the same.)

There is also a tradition that the Messiah will reveal himself in the Land of Israel.41

There is even evidence that the majority of the Jews will have to return to their homeland before the Messiah comes in a non-miraculous manner. One of our important traditions regarding the advent of the Messiah is that it will mark the return of prophecy.42

(LL so these Historical Forces require a MAJORITY of Jews to return to their Homeland. So anti-semitism would propel this. Could this be a part reason for the War in Iran or even the release of the Epstein files? Would those desirous of this project hurt Jews to accomplish this?)

Furthermore, according to many traditions, the Messiah will be preceded by the prophet Elijah,43 and furthermore, he himself will be a prophet.44 However, there is a basic teaching that prophecy can only exist in the Land of Israel,45 and then, only when the majority of Jews live there.46

Thus, unless we assume that this rule is to be broken, the majority of Jews will have to live in the Land of Israel before the Messianic Age commences.

Another important consideration is the tradition that the Bais HaMikdash or Holy Temple will be rebuilt before the onset of the Messianic Age.47

However, there is also a tradition that Jerusalem cannot be rebuilt before the ingathering of the diaspora.48 This would also seem to indicate that Israel will be settled before the Messianic Age.

However, it is possible that the Messiah himself will accomplish these things before he is actually recognized for what he is.49

(LL: is this BIBI? is this Trump? is this one of the Sanhedrine judges? Bibi has the Kabbalah name : NetenYAhu. That is the word Yahweh is in his name. this is a feature found in the Zohar. His father changed his last name to Neten YAH u quite unaccidentally.)

We will discuss this point later.50

Into a world prepared to receive him, the Messiah will then be born. He will be a mortal human being, born normally of human parents.51

(LL it gets pretty depressing unless power is the only goal.)

Tradition states that he will be a direct descendant of King David,52 and indeed, there are numerous Jewish families today that can claim such lineage.53

We all know of leaders who have literally changed the course of history. We have seen, for example, how an evil genius like Hitler literally hypnotized an entire nation, bringing it to do things that normally would be unthinkable in a civilized society. If such power exists for evil, it must certainly exist for good. 46

(LL. Hitler is used to justify a man made Messiah. Gross.)

THE REAL MESSIAH? A Jewish Response to Missionaries Now, imagine a charismatic leader greater than any other in man’s history. Imagine a political genius surpassing all others.

With the vast communication networks now at our disposal, he could spread his message to the entire world and change the very fabric of our society. Now imagine that he is a religious Jew, a Tzadik.

(LL of course it is to be a Tzadik. That is the point of a Tzadik writing this. What are the speech commitees and digital ID but this.)

It may have once seemed far-fetched for a Tzadik to assume a role in world leadership, but the world is becoming increasingly more accustomed to accepting leaders of all races, religions, and ethnic groups. We may soon have reached the stage where it is not far-fetched to picture a Tzadik in such a role.

One possible scenario could involve the Middle East situation. This is a problem that involves all the world powers. Now imagine a Jew, a Tzadik, solving this thorny problem.54

(LL Is Trump a Tzadik. Well he is alleged to have had a Kabbalah teacher per his book the Art of the Deal. He was described as the first Jewish President. He’s been to the wailing wale. He renewed the Noahide laws through the Education Act proclamation. Maybe it is he. 45, 47 is his presidency. this is reduced to 911, which is the New World Order Number. 2026 is the Jewish year of the Trumpet. Could be. But then who is Elijah? )

It would not be inconceivable that such a demonstration of statesmanship and political genius would place him in a position of world leadership.

(LL see the Messiah is a political figure. Is Trump being positioned as that Statesman. Is Q then Elijah?)

The major powers would listen to such an individual. Let us go a step further. With peace established in the Land of Israel, he could induce many more Jews to immigrate to Israel.

(LL how many times is he described as the guy for Peace in the Middle East, while conducting wars.)

Perhaps he would negotiate with the Russian government to allow all of its Jews to leave. Things might by then have become uncomfortable enough for American Jews to induce them to emigrate as well.

(LL is the decay in our Urban cities necessary to induce Jewish people to WANT to go to Israel?????? the need for the Jewish people to return is so important to the Force of History as Evidence of Miracles as well…. WHAT DO YOU THINK?????)

Witness the decay of the large cities where the majority of Jews live and work. In such an unassuming manner, the ingathering of the exiles could take place.

(LL: “ingathering of the exiles could take place.” make everything a total shit show and there you have it. The use of the word COULD is so creepy. like hey- you could do this to US cities and then the ingathering of the exiles COULD take place.)

The Jewish people have always had a profound respect for those who assume roles of world leadership. This Tzadik would naturally be a most respected leader in all Jewish circles.

He might even make religion respectable.

(LL here’s where i go - oh it might be BEN SHAPIRO.)

It is just possible that all Jewish leaders would agree to name him their leader and confer upon him the Mosaic ordination.55

The chain of this ordination was broken some sixteen hundred years ago56 and must be renewed before the Sanhedrin, the religious supreme court and legislature of the Jews, can be re-established.57

(LL: that already happened).

If this Tzadik was so ordained by the entire community, he could then re-establish the Sanhedrin.

This is a necessary condition for the rebuilding of the Temple, as we find (Isa. 1:26),

“And I will restore your judges as at first, and your counselors as at the beginning, afterward you shall be called the city of righteousness, the faithful city.”58 Such a Sanhedrin would also be able to formally recognize the Messiah.59

In his position of leadership, through direct negotiation and perhaps with the concurrence of the world powers,60 this Tzadik might just be able to regain the Temple Mount for the Jewish people.

(LL: So is the Iran war about now regaining the Temple Mount???)

With a Sanhedrin to iron out the many halachic questions, it might then be possible to rebuild the Bais HaMikdash, the Holy Temple.

However, if this is accomplished, we will already have fulfilled the essential part of the Messianic promise.

(LL: that is it. That is the sum total of declaring Trump, BIBI, Shapiro or unknown Tzadic the Messiah. Then they are what Jesus never was. hahahahahhahahahhahahahahahahahahahhahahahaha. sorry. Had a laughing fit. )

Thus, the Rambam (Maimonides) writes, “If there arises a ruler from the House of David, who is immersed in Torah and Mitzvos like David his THE REAL MESSIAH 47 ancestor, following both the Written and Oral Law, who leads Israel back to the Torah, strengthening its laws and fighting G-d’s battles, then we may assume that he is the Messiah.

If he is further successful in rebuilding the Temple on its original site and gathering the dispersed of Israel, then his identity as the Messiah is a certainty.”

(LL ok. so if you don’t think this messianic prophecy is relevant to our times you are delusional. this is the critical juncture of everything.)

61 It is very important to note that these accomplishments are a minimum for our acceptance of an individual as the Messiah. There have been numerous people who have claimed to be the Messiah, but the fact that they did not achieve these minimal goals proved them to be false.

Of course, none of this precludes a miraculous advent of the Messiah or any other scenario. It is a foundation of our faith that the Messianic Age can miraculously begin any day.62

When Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi asked Elijah when would the Messiah come, he answered with the verse (Ps. 95:17), “Today—if you hearken to His voice.” 63 As both a genius and Tzadik, the Messiah will see through the sham and hypocrisy of this world. Thus, the prophet foretold (Isa. 11:3), “He will sense the fear of the L-rd, and he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, nor decide after the hearing of his ears.” 64

As the Messiah’s powers develop, so will his fame. The world will begin to recognize his profound wisdom and come to seek his advice. As a Tzadik, he will teach all mankind to live in peace and follow G-d’s teachings. Thus the prophet foretold (Isa. 2:2-4): And it shall come to pass in the end of days that the mountain of G-d’s house shall be set over all other mountains and lifted high above the hills and all nations shall come streaming to it. And many people shall come and say: Come let us go up to the mountain of G-d to the house of the G-d of Jacob and He (the Messiah) will teach us His ways and we will walk in His paths. For out of Zion shall go forth the Torah and G-d’s word from Jerusalem. And He (the Messiah) will judge between nations and decide between peoples. And they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; Nation shall not lift up sword against nation neither shall they practice war any more.65

Although the Messiah will influence and teach all mankind, his main mission will be to bring the Jews back to G-d. Thus, the prophet said (Hos. 3:5), “For the children of Israel shall sit many days without king or prince ... Afterward shall the children of Israel return and seek the L-rd their G-d and David their king ... in the end of days.” Similarly (Ezek, 37:24), “And My servant David shall be king over them, and they shall all have one shepherd, and they shall also walk in My ordinances and observe My laws.” As society reaches toward perfection and the world becomes increasingly G-dly, men will begin to explore the transcendental more and more. As the prophet said (Isa. 11:9), “For all the earth shall be full of the 48 THE REAL MESSIAH? A Jewish Response to Missionaries knowledge of G-d, as the waters cover the sea.” More and more people will achieve the mystical union of prophecy, as foretold (Joel 3:1), “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out My spirit on all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy ...” 66

Although man will still have free will in the Messianic Age, he will have every inducement to do good and follow G-d’s teachings. It will be as if the power of evil were totally annihilated.67

(LL: the Noahide laws ought to be disclosed as a factor. As all those who transgress these are put to death. Is the power of evil annihilated - or is opposition to the dicta the dogma just eliminated through the sword?)

And as man approaches this lofty level, he will also become worthy of a divine providence not limited by the laws of nature. What is now manifestly miraculous will ultimately become part of the nature of things.68

(LL: the Noahide laws are a man made tyranny and NOT miraculous in the least. But if it get’s you world domination any sentence can be written.)

This, wedded to man’s newly gained powers to bring forth the best that untainted nature has to offer, will bring man to his ultimate destiny, which is the World to Come.69 Living on the threshold of the Messianic age as we do should be a most exciting experience for any Jew.

Other generations have expected the Messiah’s imminent appearance on the basis of the forced interpretation of one or two prophecies, whereas we are living through the entire range of Messianic tradition, often coming to pass with uncanny literalness. If you keep your eyes open, you can almost see every headline bringing us a step closer to this goal.

But as also predicted, it is a time of great challenge. We live in a time of snares and temptations lying in wait for the unwary, drawing them away from the Truth. As one great Rebbe said, “It is very easy to be a Jew, but difficult to want to be a true Jew.”

But imagine a time during which the Messiah has already come. The truth has been revealed. The entire world recognizes what Judaism really is, and the Torah is acknowledged as G-d’s true teaching to the world.

Those who have followed G-d’s way are now the teachers and leaders of a generation desperately trying to make up for lives wasted on vanity and foolishness.

(LL: here is where the Tzadik Jews anoint themselves over other Jews.)

There are two groups. Those who have lived by the truth of Torah, and those who have not, now desperately wishing to become a part of it. To which group will you belong?

Notes: 1) Cf. Yad, Tshuvah 6:5; Moreh Nevuchim 2:48. 2) Sichos HaRan No. 5. 3) See Ralbag, Metzudos David, Malbim ad loc., Yalkut 2:959. Cf. Berachos 55a Rashi ad loc., “Terichim,” Yalkut 1:860, 2:306; Emunos VeDeyos 4:7 end; Maharatz Chayos, Megillah 11a; Radak on Jer. 10:23. 4) Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lutzatto, KaLaCh Pischey Chochmah No. 2. 5) Idem, Derech HaShem 2:1:1. 6) 13 Principles of Faith No. 12; Ikkarim 4:42. 7) Sanhedrin 98a, OrHaChaim on Num. 24:17. 8) Pesachim 54b, Emunos VeDeyos 8:2. 9) Menoras HaMaor 3:end (237), quoting Shaar HaShamayim; Tosefos Yom Tov on Avodah Zarah 4:7. Cf. Barachos 20a. 10) Cf. Baba Metzia 85b. 11) Sanhedrin 99a, Shabbos 63a, Maharsha, Rashash ad loc., Yad, Tshuvah 9:2, Melachim 11:3. See Kesef Mishneh, Lechem Mishneh, Tshuvah 8:7. Also see Abarbanel, Yeshuos Meshicho (Koenigsberg, 5621) 3:7 (56b); Maharal, Netzach Yisroel 50. THE REAL MESSIAH 49 12) Yerushalmi, Berachos 1:1, Yoma 3:2; Shir HaShirim Rabbah 6:16, Etz Yosef ad loc., Midrash Tehillim 18, Zohar 1:170a. Also see Shnei Luchos HaBris (Jerusalem 5720), Bais David, 1:37b; Rabbi Tzvi Hirsh Kalisher, Derishas Tzion (Jerusalem, 5724)) 1:1. p. 88. 13) Yad, Melachim 11:3, 12:2. 14) Rav Zera, Sanhedrin 97a. Cf. Tosefos, Eruvin 43b “VeAssur,” Emunos VeDeyos 8:6. 15) Berashis Rabbah 95:1; Tanchuma, Metzora 2, Zohar 2:82b. 16) Sifri (315) on Deut. 32:12. 17) Kesubos 111 b. 18) Shabbos 30b, according to interpretation of Rambam on Sanhedrin 10:1. Cf. Yerushalmi, Shekalim 6:2. 19) Zohar 1:126 on Isa. 40:31. Cf. Sanhedrin 92b. 20) Tikuney Zohar 14b, on Cant. 6:8. See my article on “On Extraterrestrial Life,” in the Cheshvan 5733 issue of Intercom. 21) Zohar 1:117a. 22) Pesikta Rabosi, end of No. 1. Cf. Shir HaShirim Rabbah 2:29. 23) Shabbos 63a, Emunos VeDeyos 8:8; Ramban, Milchamos HaShem No. 49. 24) Radak ad loc., Yad, Melachim 12:1. 25) Sichos Moharan, Avodas HaShem No. 99. 26) Emunos VeDeyos Ibid. Cf. VaYikra Rabbah 25:8. 27) Cf. Malbim ad loc. See also Yad, Melachim 12:5. 28) Milchamos HaShem No. 45. Berashis Rabbah 20:10, from Isa. 65:25. See also Berashis Rabbah 12:15, Yeshuos Meshicho 3:6 (55b), Rabbi Meir Ibn Gabbai, Avodas HaKodesh 2:38. 29) Cf. GurAryeh (Maharal) ad loc. 30) Or “a woman shall turn into a man.” See Rashi ad loc., Midrash Tehillim 73:4, Zohar 1:257a. Also see Midrash Tehillim 146:6, Yeshuos Meshicho 4:3 (70a). 31) Netzach Yisroel No. 36. Cf. Sanhedrin 98b. 32) Cf. Emunos VeDeyos 8:6. 33) Sotah 49b, Sanhedrin 97a, Derech Eretz Zuta, 10, Shir HaShirim Rabbah 2:29, Pirkey Rabbi Eliezer 32, Zohar 3:676, 125b. 34) Or “truth shall be divided into flocks.” Sanhedrin 97a. 35) Rambam, Igeres Taimon (Jerusalem, 5721) p. 5; Sichos HaRan 35. Cf. Zohar 3:124b, 153a. 36) Sanhedrin 97a. 37) Ibid. 98, Maharsha ad loc. “Ad SheTichla.” 38) Ramban on Cant. 8:12, Radak on Ps. 146:3; Derishas Tzion 1:2 (p. 90). For an alternative interpretation, see VaYoel Moshe 1:68. 39) See Midrash quoted in Shevelei Emunah 10:1. 40) Sanhedrin 98a. However, see VaYoel Moshe 1:66 for another interpretation. 41) Midrash quoted in note 39. Also see Igeres Taimon p. 32. 42) Ibid. p. 30. 43) Malachi 3:25, Radak ad loc.; Eruvin 43b, Eduyos 8:7, Targum J. on Deut. 30:4, Pirkey Rabbi Eliezer 43. See Yad, Melachim 10:2, Keresei U’Pleisi, end of Bais HaSafak; VaYoel Moshe 1:52. 44) Yad, Tshuvah 9:2. 45) Mechilta on Ex. 12:1, Tanchuma Bo 5, Rashi, Radak on Jonah 1:3, Zohar 1:85a, 121a, 2:1706, Emunos VeDeyos 3:5 end, Kuzari, 2:14, Ibn Ezra on Joel 3:1, Tshuvos Radbaz 2:842; Sifri, Ramban, Yalkut (919) on Deut. 18:15. 46) Yoma 9b, Kuzari 2:24 (40a). Also see Avodas HaKodesh 4:25. 47) Yerushalmi, Maaser Sheni 5:2 (29b), Tosefos Yom Tov, Rashash, Maleches Shlomo, Ibid. Shnei Luchos HaBris, Bais David 1:376. Cf. Megillah 17b end. In Yalkut 2:499, we find that the Messiah will reveal himself on the Temple roof. See also VaYoel Moshe 55f, Rabbi Yehuda Gershoni, Mishpat HaMelucha 11:1. 48) Berachos 49a, Yalkut 2:888 from Ps. 147:2. 49) Yad, Melachim 11:4. 50) There is, however, another opinion stating that it is forbidden for the Jews to emigrate en masse before the actual coming of the Messiah. This is based on an oath to that effect, cf. Kesubos 111a, Shir HaShirim Rabbah 2:18, VaYoel Moshe 1:10. This is the opinion of the Satmar Chassidim and others who oppose the resettlement of Israel. However, a complete discussion of this issue is beyond the scope of this article. 51) Yad, Melachim 11:3, Yeshuos Meshicho No. 3, p. 45 ff., Lekutey Tshuvos Chasam Sofer No. 98. 52) Cf. Isa. 11:1. 53) Thus, for example, the Maharal of Prague was able to trace his lineage to the Gaonic line of Rav Ha’ai and Rav Sherira, who in turn traditionally were descendants of King David. There are numerous families that still trace their lineage to the Maharal. 54) Pirkey Rabbi Eliezer 29, as quoted in beginning of Yeshuos Meshicho (our editions lack the critical part); Igeres Taimon p. 34, from Ps. 120:5, cf. Radak ad loc.”

https://www.simpletoremember.com/vitals/the_real_messiah.pdf

So how interesting that a Messiah has to meet a few criteria. Of which the war in Iran may lead to that final piece.

whoever builds the Temple can be declared the Messiah.

Do a little wars.

Enforce the Noahide laws.

Call it World Peace.

Well. We are the YEAR 5786 in the Jewish Calendar. The Rambam said the Messiah would come by the year 5800. How it was decided was: God created the world. Each thousand year period corresponds to a the day of Creation. Year zero. the Messiah comes BY 5800. then there is the sabbath in the sixth thousand year for a thousand years. So by 6000, the Tzadik believe they will reign and have their sabbath for one thousand years. then the world ends.

I think these are blue prints for calling a man like Donald Trump the Jewish Messiah. Then Q is Elijah?

It is all so preposterous and incredible that this may be exactly what is going on.

I am hoping the women Jews are the ones that step up the most here. Given the replacement of child birth by technical means as the “miracle,” i hope you can read the writing on the wall.

where are the women? oh the messiah came. Isn’t it great. There’s no more child birth. And also trans men are women.

That is Jennifer Priztker. The Pritzker family funded a 17 year translation of the Zohar. You know where all the goy are bad kellipots that need eliminating. And the trans Adam Kadmon is the ultimate. male.

JB Pritzker the Illinois Governor giving a speech at a trans rally.

And Big Mike

And Clinton Global Initiative

Pritzkers became supporters of BAIL reform. Because no jails with the noahide laws. Only decapitation or other sword or scalpel deaths?

Who recognizes the CULT.

The Billionaire family pushing Synthetic Sex Identities

Pritzker says Clinton ‘clearly mistaken’ after ex-president testified governor was aboard Epstein’s aircraft

https://chicago.suntimes.com/illinois-governor/2026/03/03/jb-pritzker-bill-clinton-erroneous-testimony-jeffrey-epstein-aircraft

You mean this whole thing keeps coming back to Jeffrey Epstein and child sex torture?

the left has the Pritzker Zohar agenda.

Trump’s pick for surgeon general gets her ‘daily dose of inspiring Kabbalah wisdom’

Casey Means is a Kabbalist.

https://jewishpostandnews.ca/uncategorized/trumps-pick-for-surgeon-general-gets-her-daily-dose-of-inspiring-kabbalah-wisdom/

THE MAGICAL INFORMATION IN THE KABALLAH IS REVIEWED HERE

The psychic communion with the fallen angel Raziel gave the Mystic Kabbalah, a road map to invoke and communicate with demonic entities. Raziel serves the fallen angel lucifer. The Kabbalah gives dark powers.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/751166204734512

Once you view evil as the left hand of God it becomes a very permissive system. End justifies the means you might say. Few understand what we are seeing in our World. Does this stack enhance your understanding?

