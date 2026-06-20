Fund both sides.

Ensure all have munitions.

Own the leadership of both sides.

Set about it

Create the surviving civilization.

Russian orthodox Christians killing Ukrainian orthodox Christians disguised as a geopolitical event.

When you sniff out the funding you get at the same place

The genocide you cannot see is plain in front of your faces

What is a ✌ ☮ peace agreement. The broken upside cross. The end of Christianity.

When they want to create religious wars since christ came. They infiltrate to become and hack at it

Its no different than what we observe today.

Tell me who says vaxes saved lives. And tell me what you know.

Up is down and down is up.

That was not invented today

Henry Kissinger is attributed to have said, when nothing they believe is true anymore that is when we know we have won.

Wars are genocide disguised as geopolitical events.

Eve's seed heel stomping Irish jig.

Eves seed- pow wow heel stomping

Eves seed holy wow heel stomping

Eves seed in Africa heel stomping

Eves seed Russian heel stomping.

Eves seed arabian heel stomping dance

Eves seed ballet heel stomping

Wait until eve’s seed understands.

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