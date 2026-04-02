Warning. This is very disturbing. Iran war "prophecies" result in nuclear war on US (and western nations) AS IF THIS IS IN THE BIBLE
Watch the last video first, it is most thorough. You are watching talking heads talk about a war that Israeli theocrats say needs to happen so they can declare a mossioch.
it has to happen EXACTLY IN A WAY. WITH EXACTLY CERTAIN ARMIES.
Who then get defeated by HAARP EARTHQUAKE and nerve gas…I mean act of God earthquake and some inta-disease psycho disease created in some bioweapon lab.
Other videos described massive friendly fire numbskull confusion destruction.
Then that proves it to the world. God loves the chosen people. The mossiach is declared world King.
AND nuclear war destroys Christian countries. Or whatever melts faces off.
Watch this video 2nd. See the nuclear war imagery blowing up the USA the whole time.
Watch this video first. Important. Then you know what and why and all the play by play of the “prophecy”,
Then if this starts happening like the prophecy at least you are in the know.
imagine …a biblical war plan. And people don't think it's going to get out?
Watch Watch watch.
Search ekzekiel 38 videos. They are all the same. Or rabbis on Gog and Magog.
“This prophecy known as the Magog invasion described in Ezekiel 38. The creator argues that this prophecy describes a future coalition of nations—led by a power from the north—that will attempt to attack Israel in the last days.
Key takeaways from the video include:
The Coalition: The video uses historical and archaeological research to map the ancient names mentioned in Ezekiel 38 to modern-day nations. It identifies Magog and Rosh with Russia, Meshek and Tubal with Turkey, Persia with Iran, and mentions Ethiopia (Cush), Libya (Put), and Gomer/Togarmah as part of this alliance (2:34-11:20).
The Leader: The prophecy refers to Gog, described as the “prince of Rosh,” which the speaker interprets as a title for a powerful military dictator leading this coalition (6:54-7:30).
Context for Israel: The prophecy focuses on Israel as a nation that was long desolate but has been miraculously re-gathered in its homeland, becoming prosperous and wealthy, which the speaker claims provides the motivation for the invading coalition (12:06-13:40).
The Response: The video notes that Sheba, Dedan (identified as Saudi Arabia), and the “merchants of Tarshish” (possibly Britain) will question the invasion but will not intervene to protect Israel (14:58-16:44).”
What is Ekzekiel 38?
Watch.
https://odysee.com/$/download/The-Stage-is-Set-for-War-of-Gog-and-Magog-—-Rabbi--9BDeGUojiSQ-/af0cf882a00d9230ff133e065292245c0730de93
Ok.
So if you aren't a THEOCRAT engineer of war, you may think this pretty odd.
Me too.
But it's a data point in a time of war.
And nuclear war to achieve a possible check mark on a prophecy is unlikely..
But you search for yourself on different platforms and decide if ekzekiel 38, bomb image destruction of the US videos isn't a tad creepy. These are data points.
Oh and for the record, there's lots of data to suggest ekzekiel 38 already happened.
The Maccabean Period (2nd Century BC): Some scholars suggest that the prophecy was fulfilled during the 7-year Maccabean War (167 BC to 160 BC), which involved a massive, sudden attack on Jerusalem.
The Roman Period (1st Century AD): Some interpretations suggest that Ezekiel 38 (along with Revelation 20) refers to the Roman destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple in 70 AD, during the time of Nero
Medieval Interpretation: Some preterist perspectives suggest the battle was fulfilled during the First Crusade in the 11th century (A.D. 1096-1099), viewing the events of that time as the fulfillment of the Gog and Magog prophecy. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
One thing is for sure, this war feels created and engineered.
I wouldn't be surprised that while we aren't discussing ekzekiel 38 on Fox News, CNN it may have a role.
Keep in mind most jews are reform, atheist and have zero clue these ideas are circulating.
But these videos are circulating in zionist (Christian crypto) and with huge bombing of usa images in them. And everyone is talking disturbingly fine about it all.
I report what is there in our world that you aren't seeing.
Make up your mind for yourself.
“One thing is for sure, this war feels created and engineered.”
I told you months ago war engineered by henchman of the antichrist, the hidden society of freemasonry who operate in all governments, have infiltrated all religions, who are fast tracking war to raise their false messiah.
US military leaders as reported in the Guardian told their troops this war was to escalate “Armageddon” to raise their false messiah. I told you on a post related the mRNA gene therapy jab that had primed the majority of humanity ahead of the coming deception.
You laughed at me.
I knew because Catholic eschatology had been getting fulfilled with 2 false popes. The last true pope was Pope Benedict who died at the end of 2022. Bergoglio up and American Prevost are Masonic infiltrators.
Our Lady has given Marian prophecy to Her Children for over 400 years about the times we are in. Our Lady of Guadalupe had 46 stars in Her Tilma indicating the regaining number of popes before all scriptural & Marian Catholic eschatology would take place. I like many Catholics have known the times we’re close since between 2000-2005.
You will soon see the sign in the sky of the Son of man. Things will rapidly escalate where God must intervene to stop humanity destroying Hid creation.
Ezekiel 37-38 is about the destruction of the Jewish temple in 70AD. The inheritance is carried forward in the new covenant through the Catholic Church. The Abomination of desolation in Daniel is the attack on the Catholic Church, and the end of the Consecration of the Holy Eucharist. Enemies within the church are working with the protagonists of this war, and have been for decades to introduce a new one world church mass, a new consecration post a world war, to create a false “unity between all of humanity” as per the masonic led Synodal way within the visible church. The false messiah both regimes are helping to raise, will be presented soon in Jerusalem as the “man of peace”. He will offer new trade agreements, new financial system to buy and sell, post a devastating big short world war 3. This man, ax per Our Lady of LaSalette 1846, will be invited to Rome, hence Our Lady’s words “Rome will loose the faith, and become the seat of the antichrist”
Bibi & Trumps faked messiah will appear charming and inviting to all who do not truly know Jesus Christ. Once he has gained the world’s trust through false miracles, he will say he is Jesus returned. So many will be deceived. The mRNA gene therapy jab that attacks the hippocampus inhibiting critical thinking, and also facilitates mob mentality thinking, will manipulate people to accept the antichrists deceptions. And accept he’s solutions. Only those who have truly successfully followed Jesus, kept their lamps lit, remained in a state of Grace will be able to maid it through, if they choose not to convert to the Truth immediately after the promised intercession of Jesus through an event known as The Warning. This event will show the Truth to every soul. God will then allow free will to prevail. Each person had the choice to either convert to Jesus through the True Catholic Church, or choose to be deceived by the false messiah who will eventually head the new one world church, as part of the nwo.
The antichrists reign will be short before the Divine Justice will prevail.
Pray, convert and prepare 🙏🏻✝️🚨
Heresy , false teaching, and brainwashing. It is deep in evangelical churches in USA and Canada. This is likely why the church cannot get a revival. It is the false teachings holding it back.