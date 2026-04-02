Watch the last video first, it is most thorough. You are watching talking heads talk about a war that Israeli theocrats say needs to happen so they can declare a mossioch.

it has to happen EXACTLY IN A WAY. WITH EXACTLY CERTAIN ARMIES.

Who then get defeated by HAARP EARTHQUAKE and nerve gas…I mean act of God earthquake and some inta-disease psycho disease created in some bioweapon lab.

Other videos described massive friendly fire numbskull confusion destruction.

Then that proves it to the world. God loves the chosen people. The mossiach is declared world King.

AND nuclear war destroys Christian countries. Or whatever melts faces off.

Watch this video 2nd. See the nuclear war imagery blowing up the USA the whole time.

Watch this video first. Important. Then you know what and why and all the play by play of the “prophecy”,

Then if this starts happening like the prophecy at least you are in the know.

imagine …a biblical war plan. And people don't think it's going to get out?

Watch Watch watch.

Search ekzekiel 38 videos. They are all the same. Or rabbis on Gog and Magog.

“This prophecy known as the Magog invasion described in Ezekiel 38. The creator argues that this prophecy describes a future coalition of nations—led by a power from the north—that will attempt to attack Israel in the last days.

Key takeaways from the video include:

The Coalition: The video uses historical and archaeological research to map the ancient names mentioned in Ezekiel 38 to modern-day nations. It identifies Magog and Rosh with Russia, Meshek and Tubal with Turkey, Persia with Iran, and mentions Ethiopia (Cush), Libya (Put), and Gomer/Togarmah as part of this alliance (2:34-11:20).



The Leader: The prophecy refers to Gog, described as the “prince of Rosh,” which the speaker interprets as a title for a powerful military dictator leading this coalition (6:54-7:30).



Context for Israel: The prophecy focuses on Israel as a nation that was long desolate but has been miraculously re-gathered in its homeland, becoming prosperous and wealthy, which the speaker claims provides the motivation for the invading coalition (12:06-13:40).



The Response: The video notes that Sheba, Dedan (identified as Saudi Arabia), and the “merchants of Tarshish” (possibly Britain) will question the invasion but will not intervene to protect Israel (14:58-16:44).”

What is Ekzekiel 38?

Watch.

https://odysee.com/$/download/The-Stage-is-Set-for-War-of-Gog-and-Magog-—-Rabbi--9BDeGUojiSQ-/af0cf882a00d9230ff133e065292245c0730de93

Ok.

So if you aren't a THEOCRAT engineer of war, you may think this pretty odd.

Me too.

But it's a data point in a time of war.

And nuclear war to achieve a possible check mark on a prophecy is unlikely..

But you search for yourself on different platforms and decide if ekzekiel 38, bomb image destruction of the US videos isn't a tad creepy. These are data points.

Oh and for the record, there's lots of data to suggest ekzekiel 38 already happened.

The Maccabean Period (2nd Century BC): Some scholars suggest that the prophecy was fulfilled during the 7-year Maccabean War ( 167 BC to 160 BC ), which involved a massive, sudden attack on Jerusalem.

The Roman Period (1st Century AD): Some interpretations suggest that Ezekiel 38 (along with Revelation 20) refers to the Roman destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple in 70 AD , during the time of Nero

Medieval Interpretation: Some preterist perspectives suggest the battle was fulfilled during the First Crusade in the 11th century (A.D. 1096-1099), viewing the events of that time as the fulfillment of the Gog and Magog prophecy. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]

One thing is for sure, this war feels created and engineered.

I wouldn't be surprised that while we aren't discussing ekzekiel 38 on Fox News, CNN it may have a role.

Keep in mind most jews are reform, atheist and have zero clue these ideas are circulating.

But these videos are circulating in zionist (Christian crypto) and with huge bombing of usa images in them. And everyone is talking disturbingly fine about it all.

I report what is there in our world that you aren't seeing.

Make up your mind for yourself.

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