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Laurence's avatar
Laurence
4dEdited

“One thing is for sure, this war feels created and engineered.”

I told you months ago war engineered by henchman of the antichrist, the hidden society of freemasonry who operate in all governments, have infiltrated all religions, who are fast tracking war to raise their false messiah.

US military leaders as reported in the Guardian told their troops this war was to escalate “Armageddon” to raise their false messiah. I told you on a post related the mRNA gene therapy jab that had primed the majority of humanity ahead of the coming deception.

You laughed at me.

I knew because Catholic eschatology had been getting fulfilled with 2 false popes. The last true pope was Pope Benedict who died at the end of 2022. Bergoglio up and American Prevost are Masonic infiltrators.

Our Lady has given Marian prophecy to Her Children for over 400 years about the times we are in. Our Lady of Guadalupe had 46 stars in Her Tilma indicating the regaining number of popes before all scriptural & Marian Catholic eschatology would take place. I like many Catholics have known the times we’re close since between 2000-2005.

You will soon see the sign in the sky of the Son of man. Things will rapidly escalate where God must intervene to stop humanity destroying Hid creation.

Ezekiel 37-38 is about the destruction of the Jewish temple in 70AD. The inheritance is carried forward in the new covenant through the Catholic Church. The Abomination of desolation in Daniel is the attack on the Catholic Church, and the end of the Consecration of the Holy Eucharist. Enemies within the church are working with the protagonists of this war, and have been for decades to introduce a new one world church mass, a new consecration post a world war, to create a false “unity between all of humanity” as per the masonic led Synodal way within the visible church. The false messiah both regimes are helping to raise, will be presented soon in Jerusalem as the “man of peace”. He will offer new trade agreements, new financial system to buy and sell, post a devastating big short world war 3. This man, ax per Our Lady of LaSalette 1846, will be invited to Rome, hence Our Lady’s words “Rome will loose the faith, and become the seat of the antichrist”

Bibi & Trumps faked messiah will appear charming and inviting to all who do not truly know Jesus Christ. Once he has gained the world’s trust through false miracles, he will say he is Jesus returned. So many will be deceived. The mRNA gene therapy jab that attacks the hippocampus inhibiting critical thinking, and also facilitates mob mentality thinking, will manipulate people to accept the antichrists deceptions. And accept he’s solutions. Only those who have truly successfully followed Jesus, kept their lamps lit, remained in a state of Grace will be able to maid it through, if they choose not to convert to the Truth immediately after the promised intercession of Jesus through an event known as The Warning. This event will show the Truth to every soul. God will then allow free will to prevail. Each person had the choice to either convert to Jesus through the True Catholic Church, or choose to be deceived by the false messiah who will eventually head the new one world church, as part of the nwo.

The antichrists reign will be short before the Divine Justice will prevail.

Pray, convert and prepare 🙏🏻✝️🚨

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Krayden’s Right's avatar
Krayden’s Right
4d

Heresy , false teaching, and brainwashing. It is deep in evangelical churches in USA and Canada. This is likely why the church cannot get a revival. It is the false teachings holding it back.

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