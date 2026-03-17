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Karen's avatar
Karen
4h

This is the culmination of the plan to wipe the name of Jesus Christ off the face of the earth, even if it takes killing every human being, to do it…And, according to Jesus (Matthew 24:22), it could very well come to that…Well, it will, “except for the elect’s sake”! This is hard to face. Almost impossible. The extent of the homicidal mania that has been imprinted onto mankind, throughout history, manipulated by the plan…But God…🙏🏼

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Lighthawkc's avatar
Lighthawkc
3h

Pretty sure trump has done more to advance the NWO than most of our presidents … he’s the one that helped many take the shots….

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