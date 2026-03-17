Why should you learn the Noahide laws imposed by the chabad movement?

Why should law be imposed by one cult on the world.

Ask yourself- do you have a place at all in the world where noahide laws are imposed.

This prayer is said 3 times a day by chabad hasidics.

“For the apostates let there be no hope. And let the arrogant government be speedily uprooted in our days. Let the noẓerim and the minim be destroyed in a moment. And let them be blotted out of the Book of Life and not be inscribed together with the righteous. Blessed art thou, O Lord, who humblest the arrogant” (Schechter).

Minim” (singular: min) refers to Jewish sectarians or heretics in Talmudic literature, often indicating those who separated from the community, such as Gnostics, early Judæo-Christians, or Nazarenes

Noẓerim (Hebrew: נוֹצְרִים, “Nazarenes” or “Christians”) i

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/birkat-ha-minim

Who trusts being ruled by those who 3 times a day recites a prayer to blott us out entirely from the book of life and uproot our governments.

To those bringing this noahide laws in the name of all jews, you are responsible for tainting their good names.

If I love you with all my heart, you might always and nevertheless want to blott me out and all of Christianity.

Oh you praise God and shout to the mountains your love and hope!!!

Having a hopeful disposition in christ is all in you and entirely what you can do. God bless you. Reach to the word. The holy spirit is the great comforter. God loves you. You are made in his image. Seek Him! Your prayers are meaningful. Love you dear readers. May you have and give hope like the prayer of st. Francis.

Recite this 3 times a day or 4. This is my favorite prayer. St Francis of Assisi

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

And read the Word of God. In end times it is supposed to be a weapon. Would those who know our prophecy know the Word of God acts as a weapon in end times? Would Bill c-9 come for Bibles?

Am I right.

Is bill c-9 a capital punishment bill.

Of course I'm right. How do you know.

And ask yourself why I am alone saying this.

It is an operation where nothing is left to chance.

God still works.

Love you all!!!!

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