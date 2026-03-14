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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4h

Ah, you know how to press my EGI button, Lisa. Yes, Princess Di, Ursula von der Leyen, Tina Turner all qualify...and so many others...just about everyone famous. Most people have no idea of how widespread this bizarre phenomenon is (and it took me three months to get my head around it about four years ago, and that was looking at just actresses, supermodels and singers). The prevalence of these "inverts" shows how profound is the satanic control of the world now. Because this is about denigrating God's creation, worshipping satanic gods/goddesses and deceiving the despised "human cattle".

Given your title, I checked if any of the noted transvestigators had examined Benjamin Netanyahu, and came up "Trumps" (another one, along with wife). Here is Poncho Pete Son of Man "looking at" Bibi:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcHi0NhqZ34

He emphasises gait, what knees do (especially when descending stairs) along with facial features, limb length, etc. "Full mince, front flamingo", "In-line footfall", "doin' The Abbey Road". "Bibi fails forensics".

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
3h

LoL---The irony as Loomer raises some questions for me about "her"regarding the same "issue". You must admit--"she" is an odd looking character. My Daddy didn't even own a Razor although he was American Indian and any stray and occasional facial hairs that came out he just plucked em out.No chest hair, no body hair like arms, legs and such, very sparse facial hair on occasion. He wasn't a chick....trust me. I think Lindsay is just a C.Smoking Fag, nothing more.

Daddy had a Brand New electric razor in it's box in the Bathroom closet he received as a Wedding Gift----My folks were married in..............................1953! That woulda been worth a few bucks if I had saved it. Damn shame I didn't.

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