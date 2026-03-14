That baby face. Loomer quote.

Laura Loomer says under oath that Senator Lindsey Graham is gay.

What. That's so interesting and funny all at once.

It's probably almost right.

I'd ask his cleaning lady if she ever has to clean the sink after Lindsey shaves. I'd run a bet. No.

But that's pure speculation.

You can read between the lines.

This stack below

This above stack has a lot of speculation.

I don't know if any of it is true.

Lady G. Lindsey Graham. Wow. Do they know what the right question is?

In my estimation anyone with a lady nickname?? Might be practicing Elite Gender Inversion. EGI.

I have no clue. Just thinking. Speculating.

EGI was speculated for Loomer too- mostly by out gays on the left. So Loomer calling Linds gay could be like an inside joke. Them all laughing.

Queer politics reporting the loomer Linds spat here.

https://youtube.com/shorts/ierLGmrSRY4

Egi?

That's not anything like being trans, where you're in charge of that decision.

Elite Gender Inversion is a religion your parents or handlers or pod owners put you in.

It's a practice, a dogma and nothing to do with identity. Because you don't get to decide. You're born into it.

Let's do the twist

It's not about pronouns. It's about the power of deceit, and the requirement to hide and help the cult achieve immoral goals.

Not trans. Different. Egi.

Someone who might lazer their faces to toes that I am curious about? Ursula.

Van der is she lying? What fit in that neck divet? 🍎

Maria soul of Satan Abramavic. A curious case of EGI??

What is going on this world.

I'll tell you one thing. Whether their dicks were chopped off, never existed, or what. We don't trust anything they say anymore and bibi could now have 6 fingers (see substack sbove), be dead or a little woman ( that chin), or all that is a plant to justify the melting faces prophecy coming true.

My theory on the predominance of EGI, is it is the next level Epstein control. Child sacrifice and cannibalism demon rituals. A level of control and blackmail certainly.

Existing in a cult where everyone in the cult knows what is or isn't in the underwear? And their prostitutes and no one else? Well it sets up an us ( including the non cult trans) vs them that allows them to see us

As stupid

Gullible

Animals

Souls of (insert genocidal dehuminization)

To do genocidal harmful things.

all while hating Christians so much they perform the ops to blame Christians for what they do.

My theory? the real Kamloops story is not the deception about bodies. But the deception about perpetrators.

harm occurred alright. Probably even child sacrifice.

maybe there are or aren't bodies.

because the cults that entered our religions to make us hate God- eats them as ritual finishing.

Ya my theory goes like this. Convert the children to Christians so that child sacrifice fits the bill. And it was the crypto rothschild epsteinesque royal disappearing our first nation kids.

My theory. Were there rumors about the Queen's visit?

I don't think we stop the horror until we unmask who does it.

This is a 6k year old cult. It's biblical. And God told us about the cult in his word. SO MANY TIMES. SO BILL C9 WANTS to end the Christians, then Muslims, the word and all those who dissent to ONE WORLD PEDO GOVERNMENT.

Moab Seduces Israel

1And Israel sojourned in Sattin, and the people profaned itself by going a-whoring after the daughters of Moab. 2And they called them to the sacrifices of their idols; and the people ate of their sacrifices, and worshipped their idols. 3And Israel consecrated themselves to Beel-phegor; and the Lord was very angry with Israel. 4And the Lord said to Moses, Take all the princes of the people, and make them examples of judgment for the Lord in the face of the sun, and the anger of the Lord shall be turned away from Israel. 5And Moses said to the tribes of Israel, Slay ye every one his friend that is consecrated to Beel-phegor.

Baal worship. You think that's infected the Epstein class.

Not God’s way.

What the Epstein Island is going on here? Just Iran burning Baal.

Iran burns an Effigy of BAAL AND THE MASONIC SYMBOLS OF THE EYE OF HORUS ( CHILD SODOMY ANUS EYE) THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST AND MASONIC PHALLUS.

Let's all do private burnings of these things. Why not. I don't see hood and evil based on borders. I see a satanic pedo order flexing. And for the record the dissent in Israel to the war(s) is prevalent and under reported.

Egi questions I have. Lady. Die.

She did exactly that ( unless it was fixed for a mass trauma event. And they named her that for shits and giggles. Aka to laugh at us. Someplace she goes around unshaven, looking more a man than The linds ever will.) My theory of course.

And Tina Tuner.

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