Annexing of Canada? Kevin Lippert’s book is reviewed by the author in the video.

“It’s known as the world’s friendliest border—5,000 unfenced, unwalled miles between the U.S. and Canada. But just how friendly is it? Kevin Lippert discusses the secret “cold war” between the nations in full and humorous detail. A book signing follows.’

If it is successful I want my rights to bear arms.

Share

Leave a comment