This article exposing media's fascination with replacing chromosomal women of the year with born men, is explained when you understand the agenda of separating sex from reproduction and reproduction from sex.

The monopoly with widget womb is broken with God womb. We are being groomed to replace natural born women with the podding of kids.

Communisms war on the family has a transhuman directionality.

Trans rights are human rights is translated as TRANSHUMAN RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.

Think of abortion as getting up into the sacred while they know they want to replace the sacred. Forever. Got it. Capiche. It's not a right. That's a chant while they knew the ultimate operation.

Think of Dr Thorpe’s work of fertility and baby death after the shots as part of this.

Think of removing healthy sex parts from children as part of this.

Think of schools asking kids to be gay and come out curriculum, as part of this.

Think of the everyday LGBTQQIA calendar as part of this. 264 days of signicance! And for the record this is more military than covid, and has nothing to do with actual gay or confused gender people. Same victims who will lose family. Maybe they don't get it. But place the war on the power structure and the blatant militarization of this. Not humans in their sights.

Think of war on biblical values as part of this.

Think of the ways government makes war on Christianity even with residential school accusations that involve bodies not discovered as part of this. That comes from power exploiting legitimate historical pain, with a view to eliminating who the globalists need to eliminate first order (Christians). Sorry if you only see past wrongs rather than the overall architecture play afoot. But the sooner we unite the better. I don't like wasting time anymore. The one thing I know we share is love of each other and our children. Focus on the war in front.

Think of Harari saying “we are gods" as part of this.

Think of agenda 2030 as part of this.

Think of it as a whole, as a program.

Then you also understand that podding is Slavery by design. Perpetual. The only way to control it is to make only men, predisigned for the labor task envisioned. With a throw out by date.

think of euthanasia as part of this.

so while DEI practices silence and the divide, on race and rainbow, we move the bean counter to full artificial placental podding of a male terminator seed paradigm. You need quite alot of genders.

Just not the little one with a God made womb.

yes while dei focuses energy on the rear view mirror, the biggest movements in power and future Slavery are plainly on our front.think of trafficking in children never wrestled down, as part of this.

Dei is the holding pen until cbdc and digital ID and the smart city.

I had a vision in 2022 that abortion RIGHTS were being rolled out as the governments. Like in ccp one child policy

To take. out. To remove.

and silly feminism has made war on reproduction only to find our redundancy is provable. Make the terminator seed. The only man with men. Impose a comfort with this and hate to defy this.

Because they've designed a future. Women. Are made not from the rib, but from extensive surgical hormonal possibilities.

We are their toy things.

We ARE WHO IS ALIVE TO FACE THIS FOR HUMANITY. THESE ARE THE GENERATIONS ALIVE TO SAY NO.

I think pushing back matters. They are behind schedule if generation z, is their named final GENERATION.

