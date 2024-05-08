I'm just going to lay out a few premises that evidence exists to presume true. I have written substantial posts laying out the research.

Tmfrom these premises I'm going to ask you where that takes you.

We are likely headed for tensions between the US and China’s over Taiwan.

Nato may join.

China has been the US enemy on many fronts, and certainly simply by being the new risingoworld power.

China controlled the vote on the appointment of the WHO director-general Tedros.

China has an outside influence on the WHO.

China benefited economically immensely from the first pandemic through sale to West of PPE, tests, they even produced the Pfizer vaccine America took.

Meanwhile nato country economies were crushed. Small businesses (lifeblood of communities) took a swan dive.

This is the same scenario on the green economy.

Solar, EV, batteries, components are sourced in China or controlled there.

International ‘agreements' LIKE PARIS AGREEMENT favour China and crucify the west.

They are permitting coal power plants, LNG, etc. And charging their economy on cheap energy.

The EU countries have been shutting down cheap energy. This is killing manufacturing in Germany especially.

These same expensive energy policies are killing small businesses that managed to survive the first go of the pandemic. Lets call this the energy pandemic.

Both these areas you cannot disagree with without losing in various degrees your license to practice your craft. Ie. Say ivermectin and BOOM. Or dissent on climate and you are a ‘denier’.

These big censorship arenas I call the transnational tropes. They are enforced by big tech and big regulatory governance of regulatory bodies.

The gatekeepers are also die, esg scores.

The other gate keeper is big media.

The new WHO pandemic and domestic legislation that parrots it like Bill 36 in BC (with long arm jurisdiction) also enforces censorship along those lines.

Both transnational tropes are for the west. Both enforce resources going to China and strengthen China.

There is one other transnational trope censorship architecture, DIE,ESG enforces now even on peril of freedom, transgenderism.

This transnational trope can also be viewed to favor China. While the west divides families, sterilizes its youth, and occupies the youth on intense journeys into their gender expression (thus diverting their energies into this myopia, while excluding their energies from state building), China (and Russia) outlaw the entire program.

Bodies maimed by drugs and surgeries, and then infertile cannot reproduce, or be as effective in any ‘active defense’ the Nation.

Fentanyl is sourced in China and killing record numbers of our youth.

There is no known Fentanyl scourge in China.

Addiction policies are pro decriminilixing hard drugs. Our Canadian prime minister refuses to retract this decriminalization in BC despite being begged to do so by woke politicians that ate their tongues watching their sons and daughters die on streets.

Public health offices are satellite offices of the WHO pursuant to designations under the 2005 International Health Regulations. So are they loyal to their nation, region or the WHO. Tedros and China….

Public health Toronto wants to decriminalization hard drugs in Toronto.

Are these policies for strengthening Canada.

But no one could say or prescribe ivermectin. And no one could get into a restaurant without qr code showing a vaccine. But fentanyl and hard drugs abound including on government safe injection sites..gateways to death and addiction.

Vaccine mrna harms are Silenced as a transnational trope despite AVALANCHES OF EVIDENCE.

Both sides of the war in the middle east are on full display constantly on all platforms polarizing individuals in nations across the world.

But doctors are losing their medical licenses for using those same platforms for raising death fertility cancer warnings on mRNA

Now to the crux. If the US NATO order are self interested then why are they essentially negotiating state nullification.

Why are they empowering what is a China controlled organization in the WHO.

Why are they giving the organization that killed their economy, countless of their population through pandemic policies ..the WHO controls public health.

Why are they giving China further powers through the WHO to control domestic policy, economy, collect taxes employ local governance in our nation states.

IF WE ARE REALLY ABOUT TO GO TO WAR WITH CHINA OVER TAIWAN. OR ARE ON THAT FOOTING.

EITHER THE WAR FOOTING WITH CHINA IS A SCAM OR THEY ARE ALREADY LOYAL TO CHINA IN MARCHING OUT THIS WHO PANDEMIC TREATY AND WHO IHR AMENDMENTS.

you can't both be self interested as a nation and not put this shit together.

Since they are marching off like school girls coloring state nullification International law what do you think.

The war footing is art. A grand Theatre.

In war you don't give another entity or state or adverse power POWER over domestic policies, taxing, economy, health, etc. You don't unless your iq is below self preservation status.

but they are..

We have to believewar in Ukraine. War in Gaza. War soon in Taiwan. And oecd Europe et al are all lead by boneheads that can't see their national interest..

Oh ya EU is a precursor organization to world governancevthrough these orders.

You don't get to the WHO Power grab and lead by pocket Xi Tedros and get plausible wars with China.

they are all in on it. Those globalists wars are just about denuding property and rights from people.

you want war to break out every where and us to believe that order

then take out your transnational tropes and shoot them.

Take state nullification in favour of China and the WHO and shoot it.

If I read the Art of War you think Xi did.

What is the definition of treason.

You still convinced woke isn't a poison invented just for silence in the face of an obvious change of order.

Where censorship through all orders is required in deference to transnational tropes that weaken the national fabric.

Those advancing the WHO agenda are not thinking or are copted into the New World Order.

Wars and this ORDER are not plausible.

What is plausible is that in both instances humanity gets the short end if the stick.

This likely requires you view the war Gaza in a different light. Or believe that this conflict is the only self interested one that is true.

You may have to see engineering and subversion in institutions you now trust.

All events that lead to giving up charter or bill of rights protections, have been gamed for you to get in line. To give up your economic interests, health, family autonomy from the stare,rights to protests, rights to speech.

One of the biggest powers the WHO is getting is speech suppression, human rights suppression and self determination.

Do you give that to an order that nods to Xi while supposedly being in an existential battle with China as the emerging super power.