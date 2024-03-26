Image from Action4 Canada

My kids are studying the potato famine. One fact stood out. The vegetable that originated in Peru was eventually adapted for Ireland. The Irish discovered one acre of potatoes could feed 10 people. In one year of potato blight 50% of the people died.

There is a trend on food. It is spring. time to consider how to increase your ability to grow food if necessary.

Ideas.

LED grow lights under your cabinets to start veg; buy bulk beans of all sorts. these can be grown as seeds; store well; can be grown as sprouts for quick greens; or made into soups, hummus, stews etc; it is a long storage possibility; You can set up interior grow systems and research this on youtube; many people are getting into hydroponics and not for weed and fishponics; an excellent foraging youtuber is the Haphazard Homesteader. If anything it is wondrous entertainment. No really she makes a salad walking around Portland. she is one reason I rarely buy greens spring to fall. I know I can afford to, but one of these days there’s going to be a vaccine in my lettuce; are your shrubs decorative. Imagine they are fruiting. My Ukrainian friend said he cannot believe Canadians don’t plant fruiting bushes. Italians do. plant them this season. toss your seeds and pits out on walks. Who knows who will need them. you can eat wild grape leaves, toss your seeds everywhere. they take a long time to cook. slice them dice them and add them to rice at the outset. by the time the rice is cooked so are the grape leaves. set one against a fence or trellis. You can dry them and store them in your pantry or freezer. plant chives even on walks you take. they will grow. cut them dry them. I keep them in my freezer and use them all year long. set strawberries as ground cover; I have a Chinese friend for almost two decades now and she grows all the time. She and I were roommates for a few years. She lived in a closet under a staircase when she first came to Canada. Her landlady wouldn’t let her cook. A friend said Lisa you have this extra room (dinning room), you need to help this woman. He installed a door and drywalled in the walk through to the kitchen. Next thing you know I had another roommate. I took her home for Christmas one year and she served hotpot to my French Canadian family. She ate tourtierre. Wow. I loved the memory. She calls me her may may. (little sister) I call her often to see what to plant and when. She says to me Lisa. You can’t trust the government-why you trust the government. It is all propaganda. She refuses to listen to the news and goes about her garden. And I might add, she is very happy. Self sufficiency is not easy but is a slow mindset Action4 Canada has an excellent resource page full of Rumble videos and how tos. https://action4canada.com/food-security/

In the US Brighteon just published a video.

https://www.brighteon.com/8e452a90-3f3d-4659-8d72-05f5a160f857

I read a book recently that I got from a goodwill about gardening. I search their shelves for books for my kids. Because of war time and the war effort it was almost universal that neighbours congregated discussing their gardens, what was growing what wasn’t. It was a healthy pursuit and kept people fit. For us it will keep us out of the death media spiral of news we hate and outside with the contrails, chemtrails and vitamin d. the answer I believe to globalism is at the neighborhood level. How this works is intuitive. Look at the positive push back in the UK of those motivated by the anti-car anti-movement zones.

Let me know how you are growing in small lots, apartments and back yards. It is seed starting time. are you going to start extra and meet your neighbors. you could have a little table that says free seedlings. when they come to meet you you can discuss CBDC, or whatever is on your mind.

I got to tell you I come from farm stock. Both of my parents grew up on farms. Both are exceptionally hard working. My mother started 4H unit when I was young. I was lousy at it all. I could dance, play piano, write poetry, read anything under the sun. I could get top marks, do public speaking. But I watched her tear out my sewing. I didn’t like following recipes. I liked inventing them. I once brought cookies to a meeting where I used a cup of salt instead of a teaspoon. They could have been used in self defence. you might have broken a tooth on them. I made my own version of pickles. white slime. Oh well.

I can cook with any set of ingredients and get food to table fast. I cook in massive batches. My menu is always what is in the fridge. I definitely struggle with the garden and setting away food. But wow my jams and jellies are inventive and tasty. I have laid down wood flooring. I have installed a backsplash. I have sued the government and taken them to task with just an articling student and part time secretary. But growing spinach is daunting. Go figure. But because I have been worried for some time, I begrudgingly practice, to see where I fail. I practice to get sufficiently good in case I need to really do it. It took me two years to figure out tomatoes only to screw them up by over packing them the third year.

In the previous understanding of my society, my skills would only be focused on my top skill set, my top priority. Now we have to expand our mindset to succeed. Success itself is being redefined. Make your hobbies your health, your family, your community and self reliance. Naturally we will expand our influence and our ability to defeat the globalists.

Have you read the Little House on the Prairie series. It is not in the schools anymore but is instructive. Let me know your gardening goals. I am always excited to hear others work efforts in this regard.

Leave a comment

Share