The plan is always followed.

Why does this document require extirpation of everywhere Rome went, Greece, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran. Notice anything in Geopolitics???

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Did Ethiopia have a natural famine. Or was it the most abundant source of Christianity in Africa.

We are the One World Noahide slaves or extirpated.

Rwanda? Think the CIA had a hand?

Rwanda was primarily Christian. Both

Tutsi and perpetrators Hutu were overwhelmingly Christian.

Churches as Death Traps: Church buildings, once considered sanctuaries during previous massacres, became sites of mass slaughter in 1994. Thousands of people seeking refuge in churches were killed there, sometimes with the active participation of clergy members who even led militias to the hiding Tutsis or ordered churches to be destroyed with people inside.

So let's see. Own the top of the religions. Create the coup. Eliminate the Christians. Fund the extremists, use drugs to control. Rinse repeat.

Christians lived in Muslim countries ( not entirely, but relatively)peaceably before US funded wars. Steep declines in Christians occurred in each wars. Steep increases in Christians showed up no where else….

Everything you look at this document, which requires the extermination first of Christians then of Muslims, and of non-compliant Jews and the insertion of a slave system based on one world religion? It seems to be the blue print.

How would you take down the west ( this war plan requires EXTIRPATION OF EVERY COUNTRY WHERE ROME WENT) hint South America, Mexico, USA, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UK, Europe.

How.

Well what us happening.

Green policies, gives nonenergy, nonindustry and noneconomy.

Vaccines, ohh everyone should start here

Mass sterilizations,

abortion

War of sexes,

Un feminism.

End the non franchise economy

Smart cities,

Big migration,

Reset currency with Big spend.

One speech ( get World on Mute by Lisa Miron on Amazon)

Chip citizens.

here is the document. Read it.

here is how the antichrist system works.

get ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT UNDER 10 KINGDOMS. conduct wars of Mitzvoh aka, perceived to be commands of genocide by God, of Christians, other religions, 6 countries ( Greece, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine) and Rome aka USA etc. declare a king ( yep Messiah could literally be Trump, Bibi, Peter Thiel) Enforce sanhedrin… fyi begun already.. Start the noahide slave system. use the technology at hand. Is this really so beautiful. Worth waiting 5586 years for?

One speech ( get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON ON AMAZON).. search in your country.

Please do not blame Jewish people not in this cult. This is a supremacy genocide club occupied only by those in the know. So it still remains the 0.001 percent vs. The population. All religions governments and power structures are infiltrated to this genocidal order. So it's not this religion vs that. Its tge occupied by the cult of the cull, vs the people of all religions and none.

Very good people are part of the Jewish population. Hate commenting against our brethren of this faith is wrong. If on this post I will suspect it is a cia infiltrate to be hateful for a purpose. Let's spread the plan, as quickly as possible. With love and decry it as evil

Under the plan the smart city algorithm runs the beast system and brings everyone into a one world government. But who will like it? People who think we are all video game players and they get points for killing as much as possible?

Ukraine war?

Just orthodox Christians killing Orthodox Christians. Literally the favorite genocide. Get it. Get the coalition of the willing? Getting rid of Christians in Europe.

UK infiltrated puppet new world order, prefers Muslims on purpose to create the conditions necessary for Christians on Muslims killing. I ask for our Muslims and Christians to seek the manner in which to mend fences. Truly important that you understand the play.

Bill C-9 is a capital punishment bill for those exercising the culling by religion, dissent, speech.

Make a country one you cannot criticize. Converge all surveillance there. Call it the world government the name of that country.

Done. You cannot criticize one world government.

FYI the freedom movement is filled with

Sit down Jesus is coming ( Barf. Get up already. All things are possible in Christ. Not pass the popcorn and wait.) nothing we do matters ( Barf. They run that psyop because they are scared we learn our power) paid distractions and false flags. Paid to take down or ignore key messaging and truth All-mosters people who take you almost the whole way to truth. Then park the car, or divert you.

Religious wars are the way to achieve mass death.

Ireland? Protestant catholic killing. Infiltrated.

Look the Pope is blessing ice cubes.

The prime ministe's w——-ife worked for an Israeli run company. Eurasia. But Carney is pro Palestine? Pfft.

If you insert this war plan documentinto the lense…. what doesn't fit.

Even Epstein Island fits.

everything is owned, bought and child abuse paid for.

It is in rejecting this vision, we understand we need to see each other as brothers and sisters. ( coming together)

I have named 2026 PROJECT SAWZALL.

SMart city technology will enforce this order. Sawzall…

We have a very growing newly awake Muslim population in Canada. It will form the bedrock of pushing the knowledge throughout all Islam of the incoming Noahide system.

Christians must take a role in sharing the information.

Some Jewish people have begun speaking against the noahide system. Many messianic Jews must learn their risk in this system. Reform jews would become orthodox under the 613 laws.

If the people unite we will take down the infrastructure that enables this.

If the people hug their brothers we are told to hate, ABSOLUTE MIRACLES CAN HAPPEN.

Matthew 19:26

26 Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

With the faith of a mustard seed you can move mountains.

Matthew 17:20

He said to them, “Because of your little faith. For truly, I say to you, if you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you.”5

Love you dear readers. Of all religions and none at all. Bend your energy on defeating what is hidden. By operating through false flags and deceit there is advantage. That you see beyondwhat the news tells is critical.

They arm both sides of the conflict and make one side hate the other. Then they celebrate as it works.

Why was Jesus hated. He brought a tremendous message of love. It is a problem for an order based on divide and make hate to conquer.

Once that collapses, the tanks come out. But then all see.

Challenge. When in a movie, sitcom someone use the lords name in vain, yell out LOVES YOU.

Aka the character says Jesus Christ! You yell Loves you!

Mother of God!

Loves you!

oh my God!

Loves you!!!

Please write on bill c-9

Ask others to join you. Not just your MP all.

If you know the plan. You know how to be stronger than the plan.

Calling all those who are lit for action.

