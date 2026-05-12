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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Vastly important video on a cult overseeing US foreign policy.

One that fundamentally excludes secularism and Christianity and Islam etc

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/vastly-important-video-on-a-cult

LAWYERLISA 2026.05.12 Tue

https://substack.com/@lawyerlisa

30:25 horizontal embedded YouTube video

Simply turn phone sideways for full screen view

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

Really troubling!

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/from-gramsci-to-marcuse

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