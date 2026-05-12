Vastly important video on a cult overseeing US foreign policy.

left or right.this is the new governing wealth.

“If you are not talking about this, you aren't talking about anything that's important.”

It looks like the millenials are trying to is wake up the world.

Spend some time learning about the noahide laws that come in through the board of peace, or through the UN.

The left right divide is so thin

Why is the post 2030 agenda called the noahide agenda yet no antiglobalist voices aka the big ones know anything about them. Are you being tokkum olamed?

In the video you find out the Rebbe was instrumental in setting up the board of education in the US.

Notice anything.

Are you noticing anything.

Jewish dissent must fit into this world too. Are you sure you will enjoy this?

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