Vancouver Plan: Implementing the Plan

“Vancouver Plan

In 2023, the provincial government introduced a number of legislations aimed at increasing the supply of housing across B.C.

We are supporting these goals and fulfilling or going above the legislative requirements through the implementation of the Vancouver Plan.

Learn more about the provincial housing legislation

In 2023, the provincial government took several steps to address housing issues:

September : Issued mandatory housing targets and reporting requirements for 10 municipalities, including Vancouver, under the Housing Supply Act.

November: Passed legislation (Bill 44, 46, 47) with the objective of getting more homes built faster.

We support these goals through the Vancouver Plan, focusing on creating diverse and connected neighborhoods.

Information icon All existing City policies and regulations remain in place until new policies or regulations are adopted by City Council.

The Vancouver Plan PDF file (16.7 MB) is our unified land-use framework to create a more livable, affordable, and sustainable city for everyone.

Guided by foundational principles of Reconciliation, equity, and resilience, we are currently implementing the Vancouver Plan through 10 projects focused on the 3 big ideas:

Equitable housing and complete neighbourhoods

Allow more housing options and opportunities for everyone to choose a livable neighborhood that meets their needs, while ensuring all neighbourhoods have the amenities that matter most.

An economy that works for all

Protecting and expanding areas for business and employment. Adding job spaces to neighbourhoods while ensuring a mix of housing, jobs, shops, and services close to rapid transit.

Climate protection and restored ecosystems

Creating streets for people to move around by walking, rolling, biking and taking transit, supporting building methods that reduce energy consumption, and protecting and making space for nature.

10 implementation projects and current status

Engagement in late 2025

Engagement planned for fall 2024

Ongoing engagement through various projects

Engagement open until October 22

On-going First Nations and stakeholder engagement

Engagement planning in process

Engagement closed in fall 2024

Ongoing engagement through various projects

Policy streamlining

Ongoing industry engagement

New zoning district schedules

Ongoing industry engagement

Big idea #1: Equitable housing and complete neighbourhoods

Area planning for villages

Missing middle/small-scale multi-unit housing zone

Vancouver's social housing initiative

Housing target refresh

Big idea#2: An economy that works for all

Employment lands zoning

Big idea #3: Climate protection and restored ecosytems

Ecology and land use planning

Crosscutting: These projects aim to achieve all 3 big ideas. They address interconnected issues and identify solutions through policy streamlining and new plans

Official development plan (ODP)

District schedule streamlining

Policy streamlining

Rupert and Renfrew Station Area Plan

Creating the Vancouver Plan

The Vancouver Plan is the result of:

4 phases of extensive public engagement

2 years of technical analysis on a wide range of planning topics such as land use, climate, and transportation

Moving forward with the Vancouver Plan

Implementing the Vancouver Plan is an exciting step forward in shaping a city that reflects the needs and aspirations of people who live, work, and play here.

Many factors will influence the implementation of the Plan, including:

Our financial resources

Council priorities

Timing of investments by senior government; for example, major transportation infrastructure

Changes in federal and provincial government policy

Equitable housing and complete neighbourhoods

An economy that works for all

Addressing the climate crisis and restoring ecosystems

Resources

On July 22, 2022, the Standing Committee on City Finance and Services approved the Vancouver Plan report recommendations with amendments. Review the amended motion PDF file (245 KB)

Data, maps, and graphics

Presentations and reports

Council reports and minutes”

you should know that the 2050 plan is being implemented in 2025 and to be completed by 2030. this 2050 number is very deceptive.

check out your city to see what is being implemented.

very large changes are being established at the municipal level and they come with bills, legislations, and by laws.

if we were all clamoring for this, it would make sense in a democracy. But it is being pushed down on us. the isn’t it going to be nice to walk to your vaccine clinic, is getting tired.

Remember all answers to globalism is local.

Send your concerns about anything at all to the local level Consider the below attachment and ask them to look at the charts in chapter 6 It is one thing to be bought off and think, they are getting fabulously rich. It is quite another to realize you’re getting 3 items of clothes a year. I know the document is powerful, otherwise the links for it wouldn’t have come down. Share share share.

Virtue signalling gets old fast when you see the path. Have hope but don’t think we do this alone. we are doing this together. Move the information systematically in

auto sector retail sector municipal sector health care sector sports services brainstorm media (worth a try!!)

C40 Cities The Future Of Consumption In A 1 20.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

