“Vancouver Plan
In 2023, the provincial government introduced a number of legislations aimed at increasing the supply of housing across B.C.
We are supporting these goals and fulfilling or going above the legislative requirements through the implementation of the Vancouver Plan.
Learn more about the provincial housing legislation
In 2023, the provincial government took several steps to address housing issues:
September: Issued mandatory housing targets and reporting requirements for 10 municipalities, including Vancouver, under the Housing Supply Act.
November: Passed legislation (Bill 44, 46, 47) with the objective of getting more homes built faster.
We support these goals through the Vancouver Plan, focusing on creating diverse and connected neighborhoods.
Information icon All existing City policies and regulations remain in place until new policies or regulations are adopted by City Council.
The Vancouver Plan PDF file (16.7 MB) is our unified land-use framework to create a more livable, affordable, and sustainable city for everyone.
Guided by foundational principles of Reconciliation, equity, and resilience, we are currently implementing the Vancouver Plan through 10 projects focused on the 3 big ideas:
Equitable housing and complete neighbourhoods
Allow more housing options and opportunities for everyone to choose a livable neighborhood that meets their needs, while ensuring all neighbourhoods have the amenities that matter most.
Learn more about this housing plan
An economy that works for all
Protecting and expanding areas for business and employment. Adding job spaces to neighbourhoods while ensuring a mix of housing, jobs, shops, and services close to rapid transit.
Learn more about the economy plan
Climate protection and restored ecosystems
Creating streets for people to move around by walking, rolling, biking and taking transit, supporting building methods that reduce energy consumption, and protecting and making space for nature.
Learn more about the climate plan
10 implementation projects and current status
City-wide Official Development Plan (ODP)
Engagement in late 2025
Area planning for villages
Engagement planned for fall 2024
Missing middle and small scale multi-unit housing zoning
Ongoing engagement through various projects
Vancouver’s social housing initiative
Engagement open until October 22
Ecology and land use planning
On-going First Nations and stakeholder engagement
Employment lands zoning
Engagement planning in process
Rupert Renfrew Station Area Plan
Engagement closed in fall 2024
Housing target refresh and housing needs report
Ongoing engagement through various projects
Policy streamlining
Ongoing industry engagement
New zoning district schedules
Ongoing industry engagement
Big idea #1: Equitable housing and complete neighbourhoods
Area planning for villages
Missing middle/small-scale multi-unit housing zone
Vancouver's social housing initiative
Housing target refresh
Big idea#2: An economy that works for all
Employment lands zoning
Big idea #3: Climate protection and restored ecosytems
Ecology and land use planning
Crosscutting: These projects aim to achieve all 3 big ideas. They address interconnected issues and identify solutions through policy streamlining and new plans
Official development plan (ODP)
District schedule streamlining
Policy streamlining
Rupert and Renfrew Station Area Plan
Creating the Vancouver Plan
The Vancouver Plan is the result of:
4 phases of extensive public engagement
2 years of technical analysis on a wide range of planning topics such as land use, climate, and transportation
Learn more about previous engagement
Moving forward with the Vancouver Plan
Implementing the Vancouver Plan is an exciting step forward in shaping a city that reflects the needs and aspirations of people who live, work, and play here.
Many factors will influence the implementation of the Plan, including:
Our financial resources
Council priorities
Timing of investments by senior government; for example, major transportation infrastructure
Changes in federal and provincial government policy
Equitable housing and complete neighbourhoods
An economy that works for all
Addressing the climate crisis and restoring ecosystems
Resources
On July 22, 2022, the Standing Committee on City Finance and Services approved the Vancouver Plan report recommendations with amendments. Review the amended motion PDF file (245 KB)
Data, maps, and graphics
Presentations and reports
Council reports and minutes”
