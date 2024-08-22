“An Ontario arbitrator has awarded termination and severance pay to 40 Toronto health-care workers who were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination.

Arbitrator John Stout made the decision in a case involving the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 145 and the William Osler Health System (WOHS).

Stout said in his decision released Aug. 12 that although the hospital’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccination policy was technically lawful, his ruling considered the fact that the health-care workers didn’t act out of “malicious intent” when refusing vaccination.

“I find that the individual grievors who were terminated from their employment by the Hospital are entitled to termination and severance pursuant to the ESA. Specifically, an individual’s refusal to become vaccinated, in the circumstances at this workplace, does not amount to ‘willful misconduct, disobedience or willful neglect of duty,’” said the ruling.

The case included 82 individuals who filed grievances over being suspended or terminated for failing to comply with the hospital’s vaccination policy, according to the decision.

WOHS had argued that the workers were terminated “with cause,” and not entitled to termination or severance pay under the Employment Standards Act (ESA).

A policy was put in place on Nov. 7, 2021, that stated all WOHS hospital employees were required to have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers who did not comply were put on unpaid suspension or disciplinary termination, the arbitration document says. A total of 42 healthcare workers were suspended and 40 were fired.

The decision follows a similar outcome involving a case of nine Ontario nurses who were terminated for not receiving COVID-19 vaccination. In March, an arbitrator ruled their termination unreasonable, and said they should be reinstated.

The arbitrator in the case, James Hayes, said that the hospital acted reasonably by putting a vaccine policy in place. However, he said the nurses should have been placed on unpaid leaves of absence rather than fired for not complying with the hospital policy.

At the end of May, another arbitrator ruled that a London, Ont., nurse who was fired by the London Health Sciences Centre in Oct. 2021 for not being vaccinated should be reinstated.

Arbitrator Mark Wright said that while the union conceded the vaccine policy enacted by the health-care facility was reasonable, the nurse’s termination “lacked just cause.”

Nurse Jill Thompson, who was a child and youth counsellor at a children’s hospital, was fired on Oct. 22, 2021, for not complying with a mandatory vaccine policy that had been in place since Aug. 31, 2021.

Wright also directed that on Thompson’s employee file, the discharge be changed to a 30-day disciplinary suspension.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/arbitrator-awards-compensation-to-toronto-health-care-workers-dismissed-for-refusing-covid-vaccine-5710123

I think evil is showing itself so that even those, who were formerly fooled have been enlightened.

I like these awards most because unions fought them.

Why does that matter? It is insanely important for the left to understand how we are being flayed by power. THEY are our neighbors, family, friends, colleagues.

Power games the left while attacking the right. POWER does so through presenting and prescribing allowable social justice. Owned social justice is like a drug dealer owning the rehab facility.

Should the left truly understand the vision planned and join us against power? Well I like our chances better. No one organizes quite like the left.

Remember the left is heavily infiltrated for years now. They no longer purport to endorse free speech. I kind of think the left and right are like a dysfunctional marriage (or functional). If one person is super anal about planning and directions, the other person can totally relax on those points. But if all of a sudden the first person no longer cares about directions then the relaxed person, says OK, I better pay attention.

Free Speech is one of those things the left always fought power to ensure. So those on the right didn't think about it much. Utilized the right to free speech, but didn't fight cases for it.

Now those in the left sit idle on that point, while power strips it every where and thrusts the magic rainbow sticker with the feel good word inclusion as free speeches replacement. And those on the left seem satisfied with power ‘s substitution. Inclusion equal to free speech? Decent substitute? Ah no.

I identify as a free individual.

The right is like, jeez, weren't you guys holding the free speech bag? Darn it all. Ok well then all right. We'll get this.

I have evolved to think the left is gamed and subverted, rather than in charge of the direction they are headed. They are so thoroughly run by Power. It's like the family needs to do an intervention. You ok over there? And by the left I don't mean the DNC, or libtard WEF Trudeau Et al. I mean those who historically voted left and for the most part were centrist. the people we used to think of as our fellow citizens. They believed in free speech. They chipped into help other citizens in need. There were connections. Families were made of those on both sides of this divide and we did that thing, care about each other.

now it is push come to shove time.

the right, has evolved to pick up the pieces and fight hard for free speech. The right is owed hard for this, IMO. Anytime dear loved left.

I guess I am also sad for the direction we are headed, and I feel it is something coming for them too. Maybe even coming more for them.

Hear me out. Who takes more jabs. Who gives their kids them. Who sends their kids to indoctrination zones. Who will wake up last? They can't escape by complying. If you can send a prayer for them?

The next reason I like these decisions is that the legal community is facing counter narrative positions, and being persuaded.

Hope.

They wouldn't need so much propaganda, if it were hopeless.

someone asked me for a legal recommendation. I said hire a WOKE lawyer. He was appalled. I said, lawyers like to win. They are bred to love and want winning. The woke lawyer will learn the facts to win your case. And there's nothing quite like a convert.

What do you think?

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share

Leave a comment