So this is the suggestion for ‘compelled speech’ that goes on all our statements. Practice with your friend’s. They took the Lord’s prayer out and added this. In the name of the Surgeon general, the department of Public health and the Holy CIA:

• “Failure to vaccinate your children can be hazardous to their health and can endanger your loved ones. • Warning: This pamphlet contains false and misleading information. It is strongly recommended that you consult the appended information furnished by the Surgeon General [or Department of Health].”

Alright with that out of the way let’s go!

Why will we see Hate speech become Vaccine Critical Speech. And why Canada’s Bill 63 is aimed at this speech and every other one that target’s the transnational tropes of the globalists. If censorship hides a pillar of the globalist state, the censorship complex will target that speaker and her freedom.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is exaggerated by actions of organized anti-vaccination (anti-vax) groups actively fulminating vaccine resistance,2 stoking an already high vaccine resistance.3 Their efforts spout junk science and propaganda in its most egregious form: FEAR Speech. This false, flawed, fake, fraudulent, endangering, and reckless speech4 is designed to convince a suggestible and scientifically illiterate public that vaccines are dangerous, that the disease is not, and that vaccination should be avoided.5 It is highly effective at dissuading vaccine uptake.6….

Imagine, if you will, that COVID-19 becomes a cyclical disease, like influenza, and if, simultaneously we are visited with another scourge of measles, as history portends.26 Should this occur, we would be battling two vaccine-preventable diseases simultaneously, inflating the possibility of creating mutations and crashing the healthcare system. All the while, the anti-vaxxers merrily proceed along, successfully employing their propaganda and recruiting more converts.27 Indeed, they began targeting COVID-19 even before a vaccine existed.28 Because many constitutional scholars believe the First Amendment safeguards the rights of the anti-vax community to champion their false cause,29 the government does not stop antivax rhetoric, and the message spreads and roots. These anti-vax groups prey on vulnerable, ignorant, and unsuspecting pockets of society.30 “

It is most interesting that in 2019 the WHO was preparing it’s attack on anti-vaxxers. How prescient of the WHO, you’d think they knew a mass vaccine campaign was afoot.

“Various state and local initiatives have been proposed to topple the nefarious threat of anti-vax groups, which the WHO called one of the top ten public health scourges of 2019.37”

MAY I INTRODUCE THE REASON FOR THE GLOBALIST TO PERSECUTE AND TO HATE CHRISTIANS: ANTI-VAX DOCTRINE IS COUCHED IN THEOLOGY.

https://tnc.news/2024/09/30/a-map-of-every-church-burnt-or-vandalized-since-the-residential-school-announcements5/

MAY I INTRODUCE THE REASON FOR THE GLOBALISTS TO HATE AUTONOMY AND FREEDOM: Personal choice. (except when organ harvesting people’s body parts from up inside a woman’s womb, then it’s a fabulous choice. Or when choosing to end one’s life through the Medical Assistance in Death legislation, then it’s fabulous to have that Personal choice.)

“And because anti-vaccine doctrine is also couched as theology or the right to personal choice, it eludes rational discussion.5”

THEY ARE USING SCHOOL CURRICULUM TO DETOXIFY (??) THE ANTI-VAX AGENDA

“A companion article suggests that using government speech to mandate a curriculum educating high school students on the rudiments of risk assessment, statistics, and microbiology—to enable them to proactively detoxify anti-vax propaganda.59”

Detoxify appears to be an ironic term.

Now they have the man in their sights: Del Bigtree

“One prolific anti-vax activist who is proficient in targeting vulnerable communities, Del Bigtree,72 has resurfaced in the COVID-19 antivax efforts.73 Here, he “claims scientists are pursuing one of ‘the most dangerous vaccines ever attempted’ for a virus that poses little risk to most people.”74

OUGHT TO HAVE WRITTEN:

DROP THE MIKE!

after that one.

How do you know the new JAIL for SPEECH LAWS proliferating will come through Bill 63 as Hate? because they are looking for someone to hold them accountable.

“She attributes the proliferation of these callous tactics to the fact that these anti-vax groups answer to no one, adding that these groups “are adept at using strategies—from anonymous robocalls to transmitting false information through the Web—with impugnity because they have no one to hold them accountable for misinformation.”97

“The persuasion techniques used by these groups rely on FEAR speech, i.e., deliberately using false and misleading information,99 skewing statistics,100 invoking an illegitimate specter of religious authority,101 appealing to emotion by presenting tragedy-stories, and relying on hysteria and fear-mongering, e.g., referring to the Holocaust and Goebbels,102 conspiracy theories,103 bad government,104 whored-science,105 and out-of-context materials.106”

There is presently the notion that if you compare any covid era policy to Germany, oh circa 1932 on, well you might be accused of minimizing the holocaust and if so, it could land you in jail as holocaust denial in Canada. This of course is a real pervsion and weaponizing of a horrific crime against humanity. It turns the never again, idea and decimates it.

“When COVID deniers and people who refute data-driven public health policy wrongly invoke the Holocaust, they pervert history, trivialize the memories of victims and survivors, and desensitize people to the monstrous atrocities that occurred.”

https://www.wgbh.org/news/commentary/2021-11-09/no-vaccine-and-masking-mandates-are-nothing-like-nazi-germany

So you see, anyone who pushes against the vaccines should avoid using the Holocaust or Germany circa 1930-1945 as they can be painted as anti-semitic and now GO TO JAIL IN CANADA. It is very sad to me that this is the approach. In fact I did not know one person who was an actual holocaust denier in my entire life. But is now a thing that needs jail, because there can be absolutely no comparison to the third reich.

Holocaust Denial Now Punishable By Prison Time In Canada

https://canucklaw.ca/holocaust-denial-now-punishable-by-prison-time-in-canada/

I have said this to friends how dangerous it is for Canadians to make those comparisons because these jail laws are now on the books. I was dismissed. Yet it is Canadians that can be jailed for it.

“A series of TikToks by Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin compared vaccine passports to Nazi concentration camp tattoos. Her tag line, “same thing different strategy,” is not only wrong, it is insulting. In response, the Dighton-Rehoboth community circulated a petition calling for her resignation; as of this writing, she remains in office.

But even when the community speaks up against such pernicious analogies, almost universally the response is silence and inaction instead of apology, retraction and condemnation of such blatant antisemitism.”

The view points seem to be about censoring comparisons, lest these be effective, or about protecting Jewish people today from anti-Semitism?

I note that the Biden and Harris Administration election campaign compared President Trump to Hitler without a single accusation of anti-Semitism. Clearly there is a vast difference from being horribly committed to a death camp, and being able to vote while showing or not showing identification, with or without pronouns of one’s choice.

As such I doubt the true nature of these bills we are facing in Canada. They will be used as a political tool to enforce the globalist’s goals.

Residential School denialism is also a cudgel for speech. I suspect that one is headed for the interpretation that not wanting to be expropriated by globalists who tell us it will be for the climate and to be managed by the corporations they have devised with long long contracts for the Indigenous, is residential school denialism.

https://canucklaw.ca/private-members-bill-c-413-jail-time/

I hate being right. Let’s hope we get these bills out of our house and especially these pernicious interpretations. It will be our Jewish and First Nation friends that I hope assist with the repeal of jail for speech crimes. We face not a benevolent government who wants to go around cutting out our tongues for the less fortunate, but those who are politically motivated to enforce the globalist ideals.

How do the prison for speech advocates start?

“We start with the premise that a governmental incursion may be justified to deprive life, liberty, and property by legitimate, substantial, or compelling federal interest. 138”

And here is the new version of Lady Justice balancing government imposed public health on one scale and freedom of speech on the other:

“In other words, competing rights must be balanced against each other.145 The level of constitutional review depends on the nature of the classification of the civil liberty in question, and “signals how a court will balance the various interests in a particular case—the government’s interest in advancing the public good and the individual’s interest in . . . liberty.”146 In the situation before us, Lady Justice holds freedom of speech protection on one side of the scale and balances a competing governmental interest—the police power to protect the public health— on the other.147”

They want to classify the civil liberties, interests. hahahahah!!!!! oh i just spit up my Bill Gates teet milk (that’s what I call his lab milk- I’m sure he doesn’t really milk himself) all over the computer.

Free speech. vs. public health.

Yes fekkers. We see the dilemma you have.

Let’s go with free speech shall we.

This case is used as a starting point for this analysis:

“See Zechariah Chafee, Freedom of Speech in War Time, 32 HARV. L. REV. 932, 957 (1919) (noting the story of the man, arrested for swinging his arms and hitting another in the nose, who asked the judge if he did not have a right to swing his arms in a free country, to which the judge responds, “Your right to swing your arms ends just where the other man’s nose begins.”).”

Ok well. Your right to swing your vaccine syringe ends just where my nose begins. - fits the analogy and argument better then speech ending where the nose begins. Please feel free to use that as much as possible before swinging-syringe-to-nose hate crime legislation is tabled in Canada and the awkward non-logical FEAR speech papers come out.

“One would think that if, under the ambit of its police power, the State could compel physical invasion by requiring vaccination156—even in the face of religious objections,157 they could shut down verbal objections.”

Tyrants. and what does the New Zealand pandemic prevention plan say… See my post vaccine by cop. boy they want to deploy the syringe. sorry if you trust it. It is seeing just how badly they want to do it. Like a pedophile and his trove of illicit porn. Also another Bill Gates Epstein image comes to mind. Wait until the Bill Gates meme hate crime laws come out in Canada.

Here they wish to create a category of speech that is deemed false by virtue of the subject matter of the speech. All criticism of the subject matter is deemed false. If you can make people into idiots, it might work. How is your idiot meter going? Yikes!!!!

“anti-vax FEAR speech—does not encompass ideas or opinions, but rather false statements, fraudulently manipulated, involving (dis)provable biological or medical facts regarding both disease and disease prevention.”

in in that one spot all criticism is false and the subject is like an unassailable theological fact. they want a cult following and the ability to force speech. In Canada they want jail for hate; will that be fear speech.

“That outside press is often restricted or even banned from attending anti-vax conferences, which complicates the determination and frustrates governmental assessment.229”

I’m sorry what did you just say the outside- or main stream media press was the government. Ya you did. We knew it.

this whole paper is just driving at a result. It’s like a pick up line in a bar in the 90s on a thursday night.

Here, the lawlessness would lie in creating a substantial danger of harm at any point in time, without imminence of disease being required—if the speech creates the substantial danger, the speech being the immediate conduct, which in this context, can be sufficient conduct to create the substantial danger. Triggering the imminence requirement would lie in convening conferences or disseminating the speech, not in causing the harm. Like the proverbial time-bomb case, such activities could be actionable and subjected to regulation if likely to cause substantial harm.”

OH. The discussion can’t take place because it’s an actual time bomb. No peer reviewed articles…. no autopsies…. no studies… nothing… nada… zip. it’s a time bomb.

talk about minimizing actual time bombs. Imagine we came back with the speech crime laws for minimizing time bombs and all those who have died of real actual time bombs.

this paper is so laughable and sad at the same time. All globalist ‘progressive’ logic seems to be the ends justify the means.

the fact that some of the ends align oddly with depopulation is a tad uncomfortable isn’t it.

you were alive! yea!!!! abortion…. your government funded your death.

you were alive!!! yea!! euthanasia… your government funded your death.

you had sperm and eggs. you’re alive!!! yea!!!! sterilization….. your government funded your inability to give life.

you had a job, could afford your food and energy bills. you’re alive!!! you’re government printed your inflation and carbon taxed your vitality.

you were free! you noticed stuff and said stuff. You’re in jail in Canada. your government funded your silence.

“Additionally, professional speech rules443 should encompass anti-vax rhetoric when offered by lawyers and physicians,444 even in conferences/rallies/pamphlets. Under this calculus, FEAR speech offered by medical professionals encompassing false or flawed rhetoric should be punishable.445 Thus far, state governments have declined to take such action against physicians appearing at anti-vax rallies, notwithstanding the potency of their flawed invectives, invoked under the color of “MD.”446”

They have not declined to take action. That is the subject of my upcoming book. The idea that your speech must conform with the party for it to be acceptable and for you to earn a living is communist tripe.

here is the solution he proposes.

“Thus, adducing a warning (perhaps under the name of the Surgeon General) at the outset might allay some of that concern. For example: • Failure to vaccinate your children can be hazardous to their health and can endanger your loved ones. • Warning: This pamphlet contains false and misleading information. It is strongly recommended that you consult the appended information furnished by the Surgeon General [or Department of Health].”

so perhaps let’s all start using their dumb warnings now. I am going to add this to the top of this analysis.

https://repository.law.miami.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=4663&context=umlr

