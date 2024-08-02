Image from Bridge Michigan
Heads up New Zealand
Every person alive right now PAY ATTENTION
New laws going in that involve those in charge of civil authority having the ability to use their position, and force for assistance to the chief medical officer of health. THE POLICE
for quarantine
for assistance with the medical treatment the medical officer of health prescribes
Section 71A
states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71.
section 70(1)(f)
The power to detain, isolate or quarantine allows a medical officer of health to ‘require persons, places, buildings, ships, vehicles, aircraft, animals, or things to be isolated, quarantined, or disinfected’
thus a medical officer can suddenly detain, isolate or quarantine you.
section 70(1)(h)
The power to prescribe preventive treatment allows a medical officer of health, in respect of any person who has been isolated or quarantined, to require people to remain where they are isolated or quarantined until they have been medically examined and found to be free from infectious disease, AND UNTIL THEY HAVE UNDERGONE SUCH PREVENTATIVE TREATMENT AS THE MEDICAL OFFICE OF HEALTH PRESCRIBES
(va÷÷ine) Va÷÷ine by cop.
This get invoked is easy-
Page 125 of the Pandemic Plan-
“Special powers are authorised
by the Minister of Health or
by an epidemic notice or
apply where an emergency has been declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002.”
So lots of ways.
https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/new-zealand-pandemic-plan-framework-action
No chance pinko New Zealand is the only pinko OECD country looking to put in VA÷÷INE by cop.
Seems to me, they got to this point by creating and operating on axioms, it doesn’t matter that lots of people object or they don’t know these exist or that the science they’re based on is completely unfounded. They just take their perspective as the only acceptable thing, whether it’s on climate change or supposedly communicable diseases.
Mark of the beast coming to NZ. That means US and Canada to follow.
It's all in the plan..... it's all laid out in the DAY TAPES..... scary but important and true..... Shocking plans to implement depopulation and a worldwide totalitarian system revealed more than 50 years ago A set of audio tapes titled ‘The New Order of Barbarians’ established the existence, scope and direction of a conspiracy which was revealed by an insider, Dr. Richard Day, in 1969. Dr. Day spoke at The Pittsburgh Paediatric Society in March 1969. Dr. Lawrence Dunegan attended that meeting and in 1988 blew the whistle about the plans that were in place in 1969 to form a new system of government, altering all of society to implement this new system. All of society has been redirected according to these plans. “Everything is in place and nobody can stop us now … Some of you will think I’m talking about Communism. Well, what I’m talking about is much bigger than Communism!” Dr. Day said. https://expose-news.com/2023/04/14/depopulation-plans-revealed-over-50-years-ago/