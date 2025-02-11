Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUSAID how to fund war on the nation state.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUSAID how to fund war on the nation state.LawyerLisaFeb 11, 202514Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUSAID how to fund war on the nation state.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore43Sharehttps://www.gbnews.com/news/us/usaid-college-tuition-jihadist-al-qaedaAnother way to describe USAID might be..how to fund total war on the nation state. Look into your foreign aid in your country or the EU. Hot bed of stinking putrid dung.SubscribeLeave a commentShare14Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUSAID how to fund war on the nation state.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore43Share
"Inadvertently,"
I like that, how many times did this happen?
NGO’s operate in my country- they should be banned.