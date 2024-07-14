Dear and loved patriots to the South, my heart is firm and unwavering in its support of you. Please watch as many times as your hear requires, for the courage requested.

The cataclysm we watch unfold Is FOUND in the rhythm and meaning of the chant.

USA USA USA

Globalism is the force that comes. It is to defeat the pride you have in your nation. It is in fact to dismantle all nations in favor of a WHO UN unaccountable governance.

Far more sinister are plans rolling out in your cities and towns. For they are means od control. The mechanism.

Don't give up your spirit or Pride in your nation. But it is not just the vote in November that must prevail.

USA USA USA USA

you must take your cities and towns back from that same globalists deep state. Trump very likely (or Robert Kennedy) WHO YOU CITIZENS VOTE FOR will have national policies and the world stage to attend to. Lessen his load and start the work today in your cities. You are filled with the courage of lions. Direct it against the globalist agenda within your grasp. Work at the city level thoroughly and memethodically Dismantle it. I hope to get a larger platform and means to educate and create methods of push back.

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.”

James 1:12

You are under trial through every conceivable means. But not in moral!!!! Never in moral!

You will have an energy and motivation. Put it to work in your communities.

Educate everyone about the councils that through climate plans are creating the C40 slave state, the smart city architecture, and the suffocation of freedom.

NO COUNCIL MEETINGS can be held without you. The cameras must come down. look at the plans I take you through. And trust that while the video is in Canada. It is everywhere.

USA USA USA.

Your forefathers had a distrust of big government. All of us are distracted through bread and circus.

Take the energy you have and dismantle the municipal deep state. Not through violence but through the rightful reclamation of your institutions. They don't answer to you if they instead answer to a globalist agenda.

Here is a Canadian made video. But the sites and plans I take you to are worldwide. To my diaspora of readers reclaim your cities. UK. Eu. Aussies NZ. Where else can this message go once we are successful anywhere.

It's a globalist coup.

And the voices that believe in the nation state are systematically attacked. Was that the shooters story?

I don't know. But roll up your sleeves. You are millions. Move like God is in your heart. A globalist gulag is being assembled through the globalist deep state.

Here is my video.

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html

I have learned so much since then.

Please watch in order to make presentations to affected industries and your local businesses faith groups and neighbors. Then like thunderstorms reclaim your cities and reverse these plans. Are you in a red state take it to the governor. Know Tucker I will take him through it.

And of course this globalist architecture is rolling out every where.

USA is the prize the globalists wish to ensnare. Give Trump a hand and lighten his load. Get in your cities now. And expose the globalist municipal deep state.

God also protect RFK. He too exemplifies courage in the face of distasteful undignified refusal to provide him secret service.

GOOD MEN are challenging the globalist system in your country. I am asking you personally to roll up your sleeves.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

