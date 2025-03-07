I would think this is so invaluable that others will want to attend too. Get involved. The fight is local. It is right at your house! people power is only power when the people come!! ATTEND ATTEND ATTEND. Thank-you. I ever become a citizen of the US I will surely be someone you know cares about your country and your well being. ATTEND!!

“Smart meter meeting will be held today 2-3pm ET.

Link to register for the Smart Meter Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/PD7A3xPETbujtb6Qb9T87Q

Link to register for the EMR-S Committee Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Agenda: Smart Meter (water, electric, etc.)

Creating a white paper, showing all the risks of having a smart meter, e.g., not grounded, fire risk (utility has to turn off the power before fire fighters can pour water on it, how company executives wait for the fire to go out and then remove the meter, even though illegal to do so), creating transients on home wiring, increased bills because of inherent inefficiency of electricity spikes in recording usage, data privacy risk, photos and examples. Creating a strategy to support groups and counter PUCs across the country.

EMR-S meeting will be held today 3:30-5pm ET

Agenda: EMR-S Guidelines

We will continue to review together the following write-ups: Buldings (e.g., schools, libraries, public anchor institutions) / Hospitals - CM / GM Med Alert - FS Implants/pace-makers - RR Building codes - federal and state template - KG Cancer clusters - VF Review Table of Contents

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens

Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology”

Odette is your national treasure. You have no idea!!

