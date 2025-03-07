I would think this is so invaluable that others will want to attend too. Get involved. The fight is local. It is right at your house! people power is only power when the people come!! ATTEND ATTEND ATTEND. Thank-you. I ever become a citizen of the US I will surely be someone you know cares about your country and your well being. ATTEND!!
“Smart meter meeting will be held today 2-3pm ET.
Link to register for the Smart Meter Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/PD7A3xPETbujtb6Qb9T87Q
Link to register for the EMR-S Committee Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Agenda: Smart Meter (water, electric, etc.)
Creating a white paper, showing all the risks of having a smart meter, e.g., not grounded, fire risk (utility has to turn off the power before fire fighters can pour water on it, how company executives wait for the fire to go out and then remove the meter, even though illegal to do so), creating transients on home wiring, increased bills because of inherent inefficiency of electricity spikes in recording usage, data privacy risk, photos and examples.
Creating a strategy to support groups and counter PUCs across the country.
EMR-S meeting will be held today 3:30-5pm ET
Agenda: EMR-S Guidelines
We will continue to review together the following write-ups:
Buldings (e.g., schools, libraries, public anchor institutions) / Hospitals - CM / GM
Med Alert - FS
Implants/pace-makers - RR
Building codes - federal and state template - KG
Cancer clusters - VF
Review Table of Contents
Sincerely,
Odette Wilkens
Chair
The National Call for Safe Technology”
Odette is your national treasure. You have no idea!!
Find out if your smart meter does have a lithium battery, mine didn't... if the concern is the electro magnetic waves .. 5G is all around.. turn off wifi and buetooth, turn the phone to LTE, use as little "smart" stuff in your house as possible. Dumb tv's are coming back! :)
Thank you!!
I just recently stopped in at BC Hydro to complain about the surges in the home I recently moved to on Vancouver Island. I am a renter so not much I can do. With the surges I am now on my 3rd stove. I do believe those surges are the reason the stoves quit working. When I met at the office they were not overly friendly when I told them I was concerned about the surges, and the lithium batteries in them, he said he would not discuss that. Really...So I said I am a customer and i should have a chose of getting an analogue meter. You could see he was not into discussing this. I also said that the email bill will be out in the next day or two. After this bill I would like it mailed out. So he says will send someone to look at our electrical, said would not look at the meters. So I said there was no point in coming. I was not even out of their office for 5 minutes, I get a call, they are on their way and I must shut off the power immediately. I said WTF are you kidding me, been going on months. They showed up the landlord dealt with them and of course they did nothing. So when it came to the bill they never emailed, it took 2 weeks to get the printed bill in the mail, so I wrote a cheque, and dropped it off. The guy was like wait I need information. I said the invoice account number is on the cheque. Holy hell I get a notice a week later I have not paid my bill. I called and the woman was a bitch. Kind of lost it with her. Tried to blame the mail and the backload of mail. I said Bull shit. There is no more backload of mail. I sent a parcel to Kelowna and it got there in 2 days....OH and my bill was 50 dollars more a month...like WTF cause I complain you raise my bill????? These smart meters are bombs ready to go off when they decide to zap your area.....