I am going to be visiting the Status of the WHO International Health Regulation Amendments over a series of posts. The International Health Regulation Amendments were sought by the US. Because they were sought by the US, it was given as one of the reasons allies to the US had to stand down from outright objecting to it. But how much of the discussion really centered on the fact that the amendments to the International Health Regulations of the WHO were the US?

Do the States objecting understand that the US sought these amendments. I have long wondered if seeking the amendments themselves were treasonous acts. If you devolve the function of the government to an outside foreign, even hostile entity, is that treason for the purposes of the US? I expect my freedom writers in the US in ARM and the like can opine on this.

GENEVA, May 28 (Reuters) - “Countries around the world on Saturday adopted an initial U.S.-led reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations (IHR), the United States said.

The amendments, adopted at the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, were agreed at a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the U.N. health agency to strengthen its role after some 15 million deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The breakthrough - amendments to Article 59 of the IHR that will speed up the implementation of reforms - came after early opposition from Africa and others was overcome this week. read more

The changes sought by Washington, and backed by others such as Japan and the European Union, mark a first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

Sheba Crocker, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, hailed as "a significant achievement" the initial amendments and an agreement on establishing a working group to consider targeted, substantive amendments.

"An updated, modernized IHR will help all countries and will ensure we have the information, resources, capacity, and transparency needed to address future global health crises," she said in a statement.”

I LOOKED. BIDEN DIDN’T CAMPAIGN ON DEVOLVING SOVEREIGN RIGHTS TO THE WHO, OR WEAKENING THE American state vis a vis.

If the amendments presented where BIDEN AMENDMENTS, AND THEY CONTRACTDICT THE PROTECTIONS OF YOUR CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS…. THEN….

should the states declaring the WHO WEF terrorists organizations go further, and declare the Biden amendments ultra vires, void ab initio, or even treasonous to submit them to the world?

How would that change the dialogue on the ‘reception’ of these monstrosities.

January 21, 2021

from A PROMISE TRACKER WEBSITE LAUDING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

Biden sends letter to reverse Trump’s WHO withdrawal

“On his first day in office, President Joe Biden took action to secure the United States' membership in the World Health Organization, one of many reversals from the Trump era.

"The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization," stated Biden's letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. "The WHO plays a crucial role in the world's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security. The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security."

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for Guterres, confirmed that the U.S. took the actions to remain a member of the WHO.

In April 2020, then-President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt its financial support for the WHO. Trump linked his decision to the agency's relationship with China and its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Technically the U.S. never completed the withdrawal process, which takes a year. Trump's State Department alerted the United Nations on July 6 that it would end its relationship with the WHO effective July 6, 2021. The United States has been a party to the WHO since it was founded in 1948.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19, told the WHO executive board Jan. 21 that he was honored to announce the U.S. will remain a member

"All Biden has to do is inform the U.N. that he is rescinding notice of withdrawal," said Lawrence Gostin, a health law professor at Georgetown. "It's a simple matter, purely within his rights to do that without any judicial or congressional review."

Being a WHO member comes with financial obligations, which vary by country. In 2020, the dues for the U.S. were about $120 million, State Department officials said in September.

Back in April, when Trump announced his intention to leave the organization, the U.S. had paid $58 million to WHO. The remaining $62 million was slated to go to other U.N. health programs. Fauci said the U.S. would fulfill its financial obligations to the WHO.

Biden halted efforts to leave the WHO. That's enough to put this pledge at Promise Kept.”

What wasn’t a Promise: was a campaign to weaken the US through the operation of international law. Nope. Didn’t see that there. THEREFORE THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF EXPLOITING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONS USE OF THESE AMENDMENTS TO THAT END.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

I WOULD LIKE TO BE ON MORE PODCASTS ON THE FOLLOWING SUBJECTS.

WEAPONIZATION OF PROFESSIONAL BODIES AND MY UPCOMING BOOK; THEY ARE REPLACING COURTS. SIC THE WHO’S SATELLITE OFFICES IN OUR COUNTRIES AND THAT THE REAL APPROACH TO THIS IS THROUGH TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION; THE GLOBAL MUNICIPAL DEEP STATE AND THIS IS WHERE BATTLE NEEDS TO TAKE PLACE; THE SMART CITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE BYLAWS AND LEGISLATION ARE WAITING FOR THE KEY TO TURN. CHECKERBOARD OF SPEECH AND NO PROTEST ZONES.

