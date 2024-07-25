“We’re including everyone on The National Call on our Federal Bills Committee notices. We meet every Thursday 4-6 pm ET.

Here's the registration link.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcldeuhrDItHtHSz4DbrVwAxaJeP--XwsU9

After you register, you will receive a list of telephone numbers where you can call in to the meeting.

Agenda:

4:00-4:03 Hello's and Introductions

4:04-4:25 Field Updates

4:25-4:45 Updates on setting up meetings w/ fed electeds

4:46-5:30 Updates on bill movements / new bills

5:31-6:00 Next steps

Latest news:

We are pleased to report that Rep. Cammack (R-FL) has submitted questions for the record (QFRs) that essentially ask: Why has the FCC failed to comply with a 2021 federal appellate court remand order to review its wireless radiation exposure limits for public safety?

This is in connection with the FCC's Budget hearing 2 weeks ago by the House Subcommittee on Communications & Technology. We are now checking to see if any other members of the Subcommittee have submitted QFRs.

Many thanks to our safe technology advocates who worked tirelessly and repeatedly on getting the word out to all 28 members of the Subcommittee. We have certainly generated a lot of interest with the staffers and, this effort has opened the door to arrange future meetings with them.

Check out EHT's new info on the congressional bills at ehtrust.org/congress/.

Bills needing immediate attention:

HR 8082 - nullify the small cell order. SUPPORT. Need NJ-Smith Zoom call

HR 8230 - NEPA exemptions in national forests. OPPOSE. Need SD-Johnson Zoom call

HR 6492 - Federal lands omnibus bill, incorporates S 2018 to carpet 5G towers in forests, a serious fire risk - AMEND in Senate

HR 4510 - NTIA Reauthorization Act, incorporates HR 1123 to study cybersecurity but expressly excludes 5G which is most insecure - AMEND

HR 1513 creates an FCC 6G task force to create plans for 6G deployments. AMEND to require the task force also to study health and environmental impacts.

Here is a 1-1/2 pager to explain the issues - a Congressional briefing. https://thenationalcall.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Congressional-Briefing-5-19-24-FINAL.pdf

Attached are fact sheets on the federal bills, bills passed in the House, and our comments to the FCC's then proposed Net Neutrality rule. The final FCC Net Neutrality order mentions our comments ("Wired Broadband, Inc. et al") 19 times. Although the FCC disagreed with us, we are now being acknowledged. See order at https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-restores-net-neutrality-0.

It's important that we expand our efforts in reaching our electeds in Congress and the Senate. Pro-telecom bills are already passing through Committees and the House, so we need to act quickly. Many of our US Representatives and Senators are in favor of these bills. We need to change that.

Just contact your U.S. Representative and Senators, Charles and Odette will discuss the bills. You just bring yourself, other constituents and local officials (if possible) to the meeting, and talk about your experiences on the local level - protests, city council meetings, health impact, articles, etc.

To find your federal electeds, call 202-225-3121 Capitol switchboard or go to: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials?iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1

See you at the meeting tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens

Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith

Co-Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology”

The bar pushing back is thin. Help them out!!!!

