Also rember USAID was implicated in funding the Islamic terrorists to the tune of 697 million a year!!!

A U.S Congressman, Scott Perry, has accused the U.S.Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda. Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, made these claims on Thursday during the first hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency.

Al quaeda

BOKO HARAM

ISIS

Taliban even.

Are Muslim extremists state funded entities posing as terrorist organizations in order to kill Christians or peace loving Muslims?

Meaning are they even muslim extremists or golems for a function?

https://www.congress.gov/event/119th-congress/house-event/LC74289/text

If i had to think of a slogan for this?

By deceit and tax payers money we will make war, draft the tax payers children and destroy their economy.

Muslim Extremists are good business for war, fear and polarization.

Would they exist without 40 million a week of tax money?

Then the billions in propaganda on tel-a-vision for the boomers.

Is there a secret purpose to using them for killing Christians.

You sure wouldn't want two billion Christians and two billion Muslims uniting against the dark deep state.

Make sure they eliminate each other was the Albert Pike masonic 3rd world War plan.

Is the US largely a Christian nation. Or one of the last.

Is Iran a Muslim nation?

Was Albert Pike onto something?

And also in other news USAID.

The left vs the right? Two cheeks to the same seat.

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