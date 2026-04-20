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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
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Al Queida and Islamic Jihad were primary instigators of Beirut Embassy bombings and US Cole attacks, both blamed on Iran. Iran has never invaded another country in modern history.

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