US tax payer dollars funds Art called Piss Christ. Is the artist connected to Epstein?Is Pedophile Art on gallery walls? Is it organized crime that glorifies Satanism and defiling Jesus? Wow.LawyerlisaJun 10, 2026711ShareAgent131711’s SubstackHOW IS THIS LEGAL? A Clandestine Operation Hidden in Plain Sight (The NEA, Art and Crime - Part 1) Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law…Read more4 months ago · 292 likes · 62 comments · Agent131711SubscribeShareLeave a comment711Share
Wasn't that by Robert Mapplethorpe decades ago? In the period after Patti Smith turned him down and he "became" a raging homosexual to "punish" her?