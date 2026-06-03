Please observe and think. Those in the EU UK are pitted as ideologically enemies against the US by Trump and Vance.

And yet the lock step on the digital agenda is hard to miss when you pull back a bit from the blinding fox rhetoric.

🇺🇸 has locked in another layer and passed the age verification bill. Internet anonymity de jure gone. Was it already de facto gone??

Canada ‘s senate has added residential school denialism to the hate speech noahide decapitation law, Bill c-9.

Since that story has as an effect at legitimizing church burnings in Canada (and shall we remember the bill came in on October 7, 2025) - then the serious non investigation of church burnings looks quite dramatic.

Here is the official liberal party of Canada church burning numbers in Canada from 2016 to 2023.

463 and another 250 plus since then.

October 7

Here is a prayer said 3x a day by certain Chabad to destroy the Christians, ( and Jewish dissent) their governments, and blott them from the book of life. Tell me without telling me how the church burnings, bill c-9, the new amendment are connected without telling me.

Please read the joint statement of Jewish organizations supporting bill c-9. Egale the trans gay speech police and rights organizations funded by Trudeau and liberal party have also supported bill c-9.

https://www.cija.ca/bill_c_9_joint_statement_by_five_jewish_organizations

But do tell - is praying to eliminate billions of people worldwide who are going around minding their business hate? If they teach their children this does it teach hate?

Christians believe we are made in God’s image.

Should Americans know about their decapitation of Christians et al laws?

This important rabbi says ALL CHURCHES AND MOSQUES SHOULD BE CLOSED AND TURNED INTO LIBRARIES ETC. Butning works.

Not one Christian priest or pastor is going around saying close synagogues.

BUT IS THIS HATE SPEECH?

And when the internet locks do you intend to spend time on it.

I guess when its up under your skin you'll have to.

See the world independent of what the talking heads say it's about.

Support my work get my book World on Mute on Amazon.

Jesus says you will know them by their fruits.

Share

Leave a comment