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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

Life just keeps getting more interesting doesn't it. Have no fear, keep your faith in God and carry on, thats what I do at 74 years old and in great health, no thanks to the pedos in government spraying us like bugs. Bill C-9 is a nightmare.

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
2h

The amendment to Bill C-9 has everything to do with Agenda 2030, Agenda 2050 and UNDRIP.

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