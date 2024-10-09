Image from Aljezeera

“A package of amendments to the IHR was agreed by Member States through the work of a Drafting Group, from 29 May through 1 June 2024, established by Committee A of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly.

King Charles and King Tut Daily Mail⁸

On 1 June 2024, the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, through a resolution, adopted the package of amendments to the IHR.”

Image from the WHO

MEAN WHILE

“Experts worry that a U.S.-China cold war could turn hot: ‘Everyone’s waiting for the shoe to drop in Asia’

BYLIONEL LIM”

Image from YouTube

https://fortune.com/asia/2024/07/16/us-china-conflict-war-export-controls-brainstorm-tech/

AND

“China Ousts Two Ex-Defense Ministers From Party on Graft

Both men took bribes, set a bad example, says state media

President Xi’s campaign to clean forces rolls on after decade”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-27/china-expels-former-defense-minister-from-party-on-corruption?embedded-checkout=true

AND

Image from daily express

“China Political Advisory Body Ousts Senior Rocket Researcher

Prominent rocket research chief is booted from key institution

Removal marks latest sign of turmoil in defense establishment”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-29/top-china-political-advisory-body-ousts-senior-rocket-researcher?embedded-checkout=true

Now let’s look at a few things. I call it Lisa Math.

Image from Eurasia… is that Klaus or a facsimile

The CCP will do only and exactly what is good for the CCP. It will tolerate nothing in it’s way in terms of the Party’s objectives. That means in terms of defence, that anyone who doesn’t see like the CCP or aka, President Xi, will not be tolerated. They will be ousted. Escorted out. Put in their place. Maybe not seen again. That is not a surprising statement.

THEREFORE YOU WILL HAVE TO ASSUME THAT THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS DURING WAR FOOTING with NATO et al. ALSO FAVOR THE CCP. Not one person accountable to Xi would sign an instrument that Xi wouldn’t approve of.

Given Xi insisted on Tedros' appointments, you will also have to assume it is a desired result.

i know I am spelling out some pretty simple concepts here, but I also think it bears witnessing that we should.

If the Instrument is ‘good’ for Xi. What are the chances it is just so. Ever so slightly so? He has a teddy bear soft spot for the rest of the planet? And executes it for our one HEALTH AND WELL BEING. The ccp and altruism is just not a known concept.

No. the rest of the planet is a checker board in which he (and insert globalist cronnies. Doesn't WEF meet in China?) hopes to absorb, whether through his silk road other through the International Instruments that FAVOR the CCP.

yes.

Next, in my consideration is that the WHO Amendments were THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S Amendments.

Therefore Xi likes them Biden Harris government proposed them.

But are on economic or more, war footing.

I just see a dance. All I see is a dance.

All the wars look like dances to me.

YES with horrific consequences. Gaza the only place on the planet tunnels have to come down before the rf smartcity 15 minute city can be implemented. Ukraine. Taking farmland like every other agricultural play. And ohhhh Ccp. Already in place in most governments.

“OFWI and our coalition have been calling for the illegal Chinese police stations operating in Canada to be shut down.

Czechia, Ireland and the Netherlands have all taken swift action to close illegal Chinese police stations operating in their country.

Canada? Our government will not say.

On November 30, 2022, we wrote the Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendocino and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.

A dance. I know when I recognize a glitch in the matrix. So far not with war. “

Ccp Police in the US?

Open sidebar

Canadian intelligence warned PM Trudeau that China covertly funded 2019 election candidates: Sources

Published November 7, 2022

11 min read

WATCH: How China allegedly interfered in the 2019 Canadian election – Nov 7, 2022

Canadian intelligence officials have warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that China has allegedly been targeting Canada with a vast campaign of foreign interference, which includes funding a clandestine network of at least 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election, according to Global News sources. Delivered to the prime minister and several cabinet members in a series of briefings and memos first presented in January, the allegations included other detailed examples of Beijing’s efforts to further its influence and, in turn, subvert Canada’s democratic process, sources said. Based on recent information from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), those efforts allegedly involve payments through intermediaries to candidates affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), placing agents into the offices of MPs in order to influence policy, seeking to co-opt and corrupt former Canadian officials to gain leverage in Ottawa, and mounting aggressive campaigns to punish Canadian politicians whom the People’s Republic of China (PRC) views as threats to its interests. CSIS told Global News it could not answer some questions for this story. But the service confirmed it has identified the PRC’s foreign interference in Canada, which can include covert funding to influence election outcomes. “The Chinese Communist Party … is using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty,” CSIS stated.

https://globalnews.ca/news/9253386/canadian-intelligence-warned-pm-trudeau-that-china-covertly-funded-2019-election-candidates-sources/

Oh and FYI, that report did not stop THE NDP FROM PROPPING TRUDEAU.

The globalists are dancing taking dance cards as they go. But I think it's a show. An expensive one they must delight in

The US IHR amendments? Good for China. Not for one second anything other than infiltration every where else. Remember social credit and the smart city is tested first and deployed next.

Leave a comment

Share