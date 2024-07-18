Polish MEP absolutely dismantles EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen in fiery European Parliament session:
“You are the face of the European Green Deal which is destroying the European economy and agriculture, which is leading to Europe becoming an economic backwater”
“You are the face of all the EU’s climate craziness, which leads to us Europeans becoming poorer and poorer”
“Finally you are the face of the migration pact…You are responsible for every rape, every assault & every tragedy caused by the influx of illegal migrants”
“You should go to prison, not the European Commission”
The lady is right Ursula belongs in prison. I could see the smirk in Ursula face when she was being grilled. I can see she is pure evil. The most anti-human ever...all those evil globalists needs to be removed and sent to prison