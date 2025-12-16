Are you still calling and writing on bill c-9?

Are you in a non conservative ridding?

letter one.

The liberal party is infringing religious freedom through Bill c-9. As our (liberal, ndp , bloc) representative we ask that you cross the floor to the conservatives in order to ensure defeat of bill c-9. no amendment to this bill. Defeat Bill C-9. Add your reasons. Copy all conservative MPs.

are you in a conservative ridding.

Write a letter to this effect. Copy all conservative MPs.

we want the death of this bill c9. We do not want an amendment to let it pass. the Layton amendment is not sufficient. Defeat Bill C-9. Remove it as an unholy attack on religious freedom. There is sufficient hate speech legislation. Please ask religious MPs of all faiths to vote with you as a block and make a joint statement asking to defeat this Bill.

Are you a Muslim write all Muslim MPs. ( SAME FOR ANY FAITH GROUP)

As representatives of the Muslim faith in Parliament please vote against this bill c-9 or cross the floor to the conservatives to ensure defeat of this bill. Here is the article by Jawad Anwar to cut and paste into your letter.

“Withdraw Bill C-9 in its Entirety! Canadian Muslim Organizations Stood Firm

December 2025 – In a rare show of unity, every major national Muslim organization in Canada has publicly rejected Bill C-9 (“Combatting Hate Act”) and is demanding its complete withdrawal. From the National Council of Canadian Muslims to the Canadian Council of Imams, leaders warn that the bill does not fight hate – it threatens free speech, peaceful protest, religious teaching, and disproportionately endangers racialized and faith communities. Here are the full statements issued in the first week of December 2025.

https://www.as-seerah.com/news-articles/withdraw-bill-c-9-in-its-entirety-canadian-muslim-organizations-stood-firm”

Likewise we ask for that rare show of faith of Muslim MPS to stand firmly, politically and publicly in opposition to bill C-9. Ask them to defy their party and or cross the floor if the party requires this vote to go through.

#WithdrawBillC9 #BillC9 #NoToBillC9 #NCCM #CMPAC #CanadianMuslims #FreeSpeechCanada #ReligiousFreedom #Cdnpoli #CivilLiberties

Ask your religious leaders (Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Christian, etc) to continue aggressively opposing this bill. We must now ask our representatives to cross the floor too. Carney's push for this bill is insane.

Tanya Gaw said the King would be defender of the Faith and the GOVERNOR GENERAL might have a quandary. No the liberals #luciferpartyofcanada set this up way in advance. The King in legislation dropped being defender of the faith On 2023. Get it yet people??

Empty the jails with bill c5 and c75 then fill it with religious opposition then dissent more generally.

Bill c9 allows Marc Miller and his cronies define who is a hate group

Remember you are taught to hate the man on the street and fear him. Pfft. That is the operation.

While the real danger is the laws put in place which will jail us in a few mere months.

Iq test for everyone who lived through problem solution dialectic of covid. Don't look where the press tells you.

Look what is happening in laws.

Love you dear readers of all faiths. East Berlin had a trigger point to. The descent to hell is one letter at a time.

Liberals are #theluciferpartyofcanada

#WithdrawBillC9 #WithdrawBillC9

