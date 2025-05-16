Urgent IRON CURTAIN FALLING IN CALGARY!!!!!!! ALBERTA GONDEK HAS A MINISTRY OF TRUTH. ACTIVATE NOW!!!!
“PAY ATTENTION, CALGARY! 🚨 A group of concerned citizens has alerted me that City Council plans to finalize its “Ministry of Truth” proposal on May 27th and they’re rushing it without a proper public debate. If Council gets to decide what we can and can’t say, free conversation dies. Don’t let them silence us! 1. Email your city councillor and remind them: democracy thrives on open discussion—censorship has no place here. 2. "Submit" your comment on the agenda:
http://calgary.ca/council/meetings/agenda-minutes%E2%80%A6
https://lnkd.in/gf5VNYZE 3. Show up on May 27th, let’s pack the chambers and make our voices heard! We can’t let eight councillors + the Mayor gift us this censorship as their legacy. Let’s stand together for free speech in Calgary”
This is a post from my friend Sheldon of yak stack..
Lisa, the link is down. It will not let anyone access the document. It looks like they are not being transparent or accountable to the people.
Link doesn’t work.