:

“PAY ATTENTION, CALGARY! 🚨 A group of concerned citizens has alerted me that City Council plans to finalize its “Ministry of Truth” proposal on May 27th and they’re rushing it without a proper public debate. If Council gets to decide what we can and can’t say, free conversation dies. Don’t let them silence us! 1. Email your city councillor and remind them: democracy thrives on open discussion—censorship has no place here. 2. "Submit" your comment on the agenda:

http://calgary.ca/council/meetings/agenda-minutes%E2%80%A6

https://lnkd.in/gf5VNYZE 3. Show up on May 27th, let’s pack the chambers and make our voices heard! We can’t let eight councillors + the Mayor gift us this censorship as their legacy. Let’s stand together for free speech in Calgary”

This is a post from my friend Sheldon of yak stack..

http://calgary.ca/council/meetings/agenda-minutes%E2%80%A6

Information is the new oil.

Please share and buy my book. 8 dollars on kindle. You can put Kindle on your iPad for free.

Share

Leave a comment