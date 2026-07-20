Urgent Appeal by Dr Sansone!!! Those that are in the funded owned freedom press will not share this. So you should. "Oppose Israeli Overthrow of America"Please Act. People are truly deceived to want totalitarian powers in the hands of those without mercy. Note. Oppose powers do not blame citizens by religious status LawyerlisaJul 20, 20261084ShareMind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph SansoneCall Congress Now! Stop Treasonous Israeli Overthrow of America!Share this! Congressional Switch Board: 202-224-3121…Read more5 hours ago · 23 likes · 32 comments · Dr. Joseph SansoneSubscribeShareLeave a comment1084Share
The Zionists already control America, Australia, Canada, the EU … via the Federal Reserve, via The Fortune 500 Companies (anything controlled by Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street AND their subsidiaries as major shareholders —- avoid them ). Support your small local farmers, businesses when possible. ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
The “Bad Actors” own more than the majority of the politicians — why didn’t the illegal, Unconstitutional War against Iran get voted upon ? It didn’t !!!!! It’s illegal and an INTERNATIONAL Component of their Genocide Against Humanity. The Pres? A puppet. Who’s at the top? My guess — the Crown (yes, they are Rothschild Banksters aligned with committee of 300, WEF, UN, WEF ( King Charles co-wrote the charters of WEF, WHO) and Klaus Schwab answers to K. Charles. No wonder he’s on the silver coins in Canada — their symbols are in OUR FACES — the serpent wrapped around the pole of force … the all seeing eye (censorship, surveillance)
People. Wake up. Act while you can. How? Don’t buy from Amazon, get natural health remedies .. avoid any products or services aligned with Big Tech little by little. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Support only the small businesses. Don’t use driverless taxis. Etc
This. Is. A. Spiritual. War. Therefore PRAY NON STOP. Block and bind this evil in prayer. We can NOT do this without monumental Power of Almighty God. Unite Sleeping SOULS ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
The Armish had it right ALL Along!!! Their kids are healthiest in the world. They support each other. They Don’t vax !! They Grow their own food with NO Chemicals. Look up how they use copper and zinc to increase harvests.. silver to purify water etc. They Don’t use emf tech, they use natural herbs to heal. Come on. Let’s follow that example ‼️
Get a copy if possible of book “America’s Soul Under Siege: the Implosion of the Middle Class and… “. It’s truth and light , easy to read, From a Christian perspective combining current events and history. It helps make sense of what’s going on in this illogical COVID era and what we MUST DO Before it’s too late. The window of [our very limited] freedom is closing FAST ‼️. Get that book before it’s banned 😱
you must be joking - 'calling congress'? They all have dual citizenship - Israel is second one and both parties are owned by Israel due to 'transfer payments' to them from Israel - as far as I know.