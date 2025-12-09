It is in committee.

Here is a link for who to call. https://www.4mycanada.com/c9-target

Points for your call.

Bill C-9 must not pass; the property forfeiture clause does not contain the words: property, object, thing, proceeds and as written contemplates even the person through the action verb: “the means by which the offense was committed” How much and what is forfeited is drafted unlimited. once a symbol is listed the offense becomes displaying it. Therefore the whole group is attacked. Ie. Marc Miller lists the Bible, Quran, Cross, Kefifa as hate, then all who are in the group are captured regardless of doing no hate. Theliberals have empited the jails through bill c5 and c75 and can now use the jails through bill c9 for dissent. Ask instead for repeal of Bill c5 and c75. duty to warn Ekzekiel 3. when no one warns evil away it profits. and their souls are lost.

I have seen this idea. Oh you know it is in prophecy that Christians are to be beheaded. Or so many will die and then God will intervene. These must be devised by the devil to have good stand down. This is not a popcorn moment. Even those who might bring this onto their country need their souls warned.

Christ said to love not your lives to the end. Courage in his name is the most beautiful gift in a world bent on destruction. People of all faiths, and none at all should dig in and push against this evil.

Other people are doing a limited hangout that is very dangerous and just asking for amendments. Ask for those you call to have courage to vote against this Bill. Only evil will follow. It will be on their hands. Medical dissent, climate dissent. Prolife dissent. All is framed as hate by those who do satanic inversion.

Whatever happens today you must push forward with letters to the senate and MPs. Add the MLAs and your mayors. Remember that good trusts others to be like themselves. When finally the good understand what evil must be met. The getting up happens.

We are told to fear alien tech (OH right lol) or other religions. We are supposed to love our brothers and sisters. How many come to Christ because of that? The government is committing a Jihad against the religious and the dissent that stands between them and their new world order. It is truly an evil agenda.

The Whole Armor of God Ephesians 6: 9-22

10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. 11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. 14 Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, 15 and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. 16 In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one; 17 and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, 18 praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end, keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints, 19 and also for me, that words may be given to me in opening my mouth boldly to proclaim the mystery of the gospel, 20 for which I am an ambassador in chains, that I may declare it boldly, as I ought to speak.

Remember the man William Tyndale was hunted all across Europe for the crime of translating the Bible to English from Latin so that the people could get the word. the hunt for the word is on again.

William Tyndale left England in 1524 to translate the Bible to English. He translated the Bible and moved across Europe as he was hunted. He was able to print the Bible from Germany. It was the first English Bible of scripture ever to be printed. As much as 16, 000 copies reached England by 1536. Across Europe people hid their bibles and read in secret the word. Are we here world????

William Tyndale was burnt at the stake in Antwerp in 1536.

The Word Became Flesh

John 1 1-5

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In him was life,[a] and the life was the light of men. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

I have been part of a religion for decades - not once did the school or priests tell me to read scripture. Organized religion is taken us from the Word. Society scorns it. We are taken from the strength of the word.

Instead our society makes war on children, and has inverted some even to worship Baal, lucifer, baphomet and demons. I doubt you can go to a logo without finding symbols of the occult.

Jeremiah 11: 13-23

13 For your gods have become as many as your cities, O Judah, and as many as the streets of Jerusalem are the altars you have set up to shame, altars to make offerings to Baal.

14 “Therefore do not pray for this people, or lift up a cry or prayer on their behalf, for I will not listen when they call to me in the time of their trouble. 15 What right has my beloved in my house, when she has done many vile deeds? Can even sacrificial flesh avert your doom? Can you then exult? 16 The Lord once called you ‘a green olive tree, beautiful with good fruit.’ But with the roar of a great tempest he will set fire to it, and its branches will be consumed. 17 The Lord of hosts, who planted you, has decreed disaster against you, because of the evil that the house of Israel and the house of Judah have done, provoking me to anger by making offerings to Baal.”

18 The Lord made it known to me and I knew;

then you showed me their deeds.

19 But I was like a gentle lamb

led to the slaughter.

I did not know it was against me

they devised schemes, saying,

“Let us destroy the tree with its fruit,

let us cut him off from the land of the living,

that his name be remembered no more.”

20 But, O Lord of hosts, who judges righteously,

who tests the heart and the mind,

let me see your vengeance upon them,

for to you have I committed my cause.

21 Therefore thus says the Lord concerning the men of Anathoth, who seek your life, and say, “Do not prophesy in the name of the Lord, or you will die by our hand”— 22 therefore thus says the Lord of hosts: “Behold, I will punish them. The young men shall die by the sword, their sons and their daughters shall die by famine, 23 and none of them shall be left. For I will bring disaster upon the men of Anathoth, the year of their punishment.”

Please write and call. Who knows what miracles happen when the people plea and act like they fear God and not man. You must also pray.

