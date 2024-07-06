the National Call for Safe Technology needs your support.

“Your U.S. Representative may be on the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology (see member list below) that will be holding a congressional hearing on Tuesday, July 9 th , questioning the FCC.

a. Please email your contact in that office tomorrow (Friday) and Monday morning and follow up each time by phone.

b. If you do not yet have a contact, please ask for the telecom staffer’s name and email. To find your electeds, call 202-225-3121 Capitol switchboard or https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials?iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1

Please copy this text in your email and bcc us at hello@thenationalcall.org :

I am a constituent. Your Subcommittee will be holding a hearing with the FCC on Tuesday, July 9 th . Would the Representative please consider the below information and ask the FCC about the following:

Please ask the FCC why it has ignored since 2021 the DC Circuit Court of Appeals remand order to re-evaluate its wireless radiation exposure guidelines based on their docket submission of 11,000 pages of scientific evidence of biological harm to humans? Americans might protest less against forced deployment of wireless antennas outside their bedrooms, offices, children's classrooms and local parks - if they knew the government no longer was ignoring safety or shielding Telecom from liability based on remanded limits. The current wireless safety guidelines are based on 11 monkeys and 12 rats exposed for less than one hour in the 1980s. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 does not allow for legal remedies of harm so long as Telecom is operating within the FCC’s guidelines, even if the harm is severe or fatal. The Act shields Telecom from liability when Telecom should be competing on safety.

Please ask the FCC the following questions:

What is the status of FCC’s compliance with the DC Circuit Court of Appeals remand order of 2021 for the FCC to review the up-to-date scientific evidence in its docket on harm, including long-term exposure and exposure to children? We’ve had constituents write in and say that the current wireless safety standards are based on 11 monkeys and 12 rats exposed for less than one hour in the 1980s. Why wouldn’t the FCC want to review the up-to-date evidence so that it can reassure the public that the technology is it is rolling out (e.g., 5G) is safe for children and families?

/////

For your quick reference, here are the committee members:

Republicans:

Latta (OH)

Bilirakis (FL)

Carter (GA)

Dunn (FL)

Curtis (UT)

Joyce (PA)

Weber (TX)

Allen (GA)

Balderson (OH)

Fulcher (ID)

Pfluger (TX)

Harshbarger (TN)

Cammack (FL)

Obernolte (CA)

Rodgers (WA)

Democrats:

Matsui (CA) – Ranking Member

Clarke (NY)

Veasey (TX)

Soto (FL)

Eshoo (CA)

Cardenas (CA)

Craig (MN)

Fletcher (TX)

Dingell (MI)

Kuster (NH)

Kelly (IL)

Pallone (NJ)

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens

Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith

Co-Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology”

I am a big believer in the Butterfly Effect. LET’S ALL LEAN IN IN THE USA ON THIS SMALL EFFORT IN OUR DAY.

If you like action items with precise instructions, let me know. Odette and I were on a podcast for Children’s Health Defence together.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment