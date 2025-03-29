Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUpdate on Bill C-293!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUpdate on Bill C-293!LawyerLisaMar 29, 202525Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUpdate on Bill C-293!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore57ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment25Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUpdate on Bill C-293!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore57Share
Search 'sunset provision Canada' to see what I believe Carney has in store for Canada. This has been around for a while with dates changed. Banks will not be able to continue business in Canada after June 30, 2026. This needs to be brought to light during the election campaign.
Is the World Health Organization not still trying to push their Emergency and Pandemic Preparedness Agreement? Even if the Canadian Bill C-293 is stalled, the World Health Organization wants global pull. I am wondering what they will do?