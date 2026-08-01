Universal courts don't operate like we think they should. What is justice is a defined term separated from morality. What is a theif? You will be astonished.
Who is a theif deserving the death penalty? The non jew having a day of rest.
https://youtube.com/shorts/t4qGHRcSHXY
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stand up against this like Reform Jew Elizabeth Glass, who bless her soul works hard to try to expose the noahide laws.
Canada endorsed in secret the noahide laws.
https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/pierre-pollievre-and-justice-trudeau
Foi what was signed please.
I'm sure the system being proposed looks very nice to the many good jews receiving information. World peace ✌ ☮.
But that's the end of Christianity. The broken upside down cross.
Dearest readers you die. These globoturds do not make it so. Stand for truth while alive
Who wishes this for jews wishes a world where the jews do not know their Messiah. Prevented from reading scripture or entering a church? How can they know him. I believe many are his sheep. I trust the Lord to work miracles and find them. Even among my readers.
The spirit can move anywhere.
Why not.
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