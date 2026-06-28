Little stars are pentagrams (for luddites.)

This is lucifer.

Also this.

In the photograph, Jacob Rothschild, the world’s chief financier, stands next to occultist Marina Abramović, posing in front of the painting Satan Summoning His Legions (1797) by the artist Thomas Lawrence.



The photograph was taken on November 18, 2019, at a lecture at the Royal Academy organized by the Rothschild Foundation.

Hmmm a few weeks before the COVID outbreak in Wuhan.



About the painting:

The artist depicted Satan—summoning his legions. In exorcism demons known as legion are created through child sodomy. I think Abrahamovic is male disguised as female the occult primacy of baphomet. Or Adam Kadmon in jewish mysticism Kabbalah. That too is my view of Madonna or Lady Gaga ( Aka Amy Winehouse) or for that matter Lady Die - my views only, not reporting fact. Lady death the moniker for the Lady die MK ultra operation.

The hexagram and pentagram are used to conjure demons.

I reviewed section 224 of the ndaa in previous reporting.

But we watch the left right in the US like any of the issues don't arrive at the same place. Stay there instead of seeing the true threads of puppet strings. And you'll be busy while the occultocracy unfolds itself through our power structures called government, religions, book selection committees, milk boards, candle making unions.. where positions are accorded comrade or hierarchy the occult ferries fairies itself to own.

Can we say the Rothschilds love Satan or are at least steeped in the occult? Can we say they are linked to Epstein through Dershowitz. Can we say child eating torture sacrifice and mossad linked world control of politicians humms throughout the Epstein files like flies to a corpse. I do not, no do not think Epstein died by hanging in any prison. If someone ate the heart out of his chest since the alleged death - well maybe. If Epstein didn't have insurance over the powerful, none would. Moving on.

Who are these men? This painting speaks to the State of Israel as a Rothschild creature. It hangs in the Lobby of the Israel Supreme Court.

“painting by the English artist Paul Benney is a tribute depicting the persons who were involved in the establishment, construction and design of the new Supreme Court complex. The painting portrays the following persons (from right to left):



1. The late Teddy Kollek: the Mayor of Jerusalem at the relevant time.



2. Lord Jacob Rothschild: Chairman of the Rothschild Foundation, Yad Hanadiv, which financed the construction of the building. Lord Rothschild was also a member of the Architectural Competition's Judges Committee..



3. Ada Karmi-Melamede and the late Ram Karmi: the Karmi siblings were the architects who won the competition in 1986 and designed the Supreme Court building. They are each recipient of the Israel Prize for Architecture.



4. The President, Meir Shamgar: President of the Supreme Court at the relevant time. He was a member of the Committee that selected the architects and played an active role in the planning of the building.



5. Eliezer Rahat: Engineer and the Project Manager who was responsible for the allocation of professional personnel and coordination between them.



6. The late Sir Isaiah Berlin: a professor of philosophy at Oxford University and one of the Trustees of Yad Hanadiv at the relevant time.



7. Judge Shmuel Tsur: Registrar of the Supreme Court at the relevant time. He currently serves as a Judge on the National Labor Court.



8. The late Chaim Herzog: President of the State of Israel at the relevant time.



9. The late Yitzhak Rabin: Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister at the time of the planning of the building and Prime Minister when the building was inaugurated in 1992.



10. The late Shimon Peres: Prime Minister when the building was planned and the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time of the building's inauguration, subsequently President of the State of Israel.



11. Arthur Fried: CEO of Yad Hanadiv at the relevant time.



The Rothschild Family donated the building on the condition that the fact that their donation would not be publicized at the building. Nevertheless the building hints at their contribution. The first hint is the stepped promenade, which leads from the road to the main entrance of the building that is called "Ma'alot Devorah". Devorah was the Hebrew name of Dorothy de Rothschild. The large mosaic displayed opposite the main entrance indicates the donation to the construction of the building. Finally, the modest inscription at the entrance to the building states that the building was constructed at the initiative of "Yad Hanadiv", with the word "Nadiv" (benefactor) reminding every Israeli of members of the Rothschild Family and their philanthropic activities for the State of Israel and for Jewish settlements in the Land of Israel at the end of the 19th century.”

https://supreme.court.gov.il/sites/en/VirtualTour/Pages/02_portrait.aspx

Do you know what pyramids are and mean to me. I see the high places as the damned demons trying recreate their high positions in heaven before the fall.

They try to own it all here, because unlike you or I who can regain heaven, they are cut out forever. No wonder they are so pissed and evil.

Here's who he looks like or who looks like him.

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You can investigate the peerage if you like.

Here's two Rs. Rothschild and Rockefeller.

Will a naked child be in the room like a serving of fruit. In fact yes.

And the owl of the occult.

Here I review the DNA. The Declaration of North America. Israel is key because the Messiah never came in their estimation

And because power wants to be king of the world.

Melanie Joly signed the new communist bill of rights with Antony Blinken. And Carney was Mr Canada. And Trump cares about the bill of rights. Neither reversed these.

You know it is my opinion she is from an important cult family. Is she Justin Trudeau's dead brother. Maybe.

But China and Carney. Vs Israel and the US. It's really left vs right. UN vs Board of Peace. Waah. Whine. Cry.

Nope. The assembly of the World government pairs the ccp to the kazars..

Aka the Ashke nazi .

Eow. Right in our face.

Enter the own the indigenous to set out world AI and world central banking.

I know this is hard. But the undrip system was not created for first nations no matter how you see it play out. I noticed indigenous was not defined in bill c293. So I knew already the.powers were creating it for their purpose. Nothing is done to benefit any peoples.

It was… Created for the ccp families and kazars who say they are the true indigenous, because of the trade roots.

But the ccp better learn the noahide laws and understand the place designed.

Job 38

38 Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind, and said,

2 Who is this that darkeneth counsel by words without knowledge?

LL let's stop here. Words without knowledge. My knowledge is lit by scripture. Why do these globalistcime for Christ and the Bible. So we do not have knowledge. All the systems that are made are to play God. To copy become.

3 Gird up now thy loins like a man; for I will demand of thee, and answer thou me.

4 Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? declare, if thou hast understanding.

5 Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it?

6 Whereupon are the foundations thereof fastened? or who laid the corner stone thereof;

7 When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?

LL SONS OF GOD SHOUTED FOR JOY. MORNING STARS AKA ANGELS. SHOUTED FOR JOY. WHEN? WHEN GOD CREATED THE EARTH. so to notice people. This is prior to God creating Man. I an just unfolding these understandings.

8 Or who shut up the sea with doors, when it brake forth, as if it had issued out of the womb?

9 When I made the cloud the garment thereof, and thick darkness a swaddlingband for it,

10 And brake up for it my decreed place, and set bars and doors,

11 And said, Hitherto shalt thou come, but no further: and here shall thy proud waves be stayed?

12 Hast thou commanded the morning since thy days; and caused the dayspring to know his place;

13 That it might take hold of the ends of the earth, that the wicked might be shaken out of it?

14 It is turned as clay to the seal; and they stand as a garment.

15 And from the wicked their light is withholden, and the high arm shall be broken.

16 Hast thou entered into the springs of the sea? or hast thou walked in the search of the depth?

17 Have the gates of death been opened unto thee? or hast thou seen the doors of the shadow of death?

18 Hast thou perceived the breadth of the earth? declare if thou knowest it all.

19 Where is the way where light dwelleth? and as for darkness, where is the place thereof,

20 That thou shouldest take it to the bound thereof, and that thou shouldest know the paths to the house thereof?

21 Knowest thou it, because thou wast then born? or because the number of thy days is great?

22 Hast thou entered into the treasures of the snow? or hast thou seen the treasures of the hail,

23 Which I have reserved against the time of trouble, against the day of battle and war?

24 By what way is the light parted, which scattereth the east wind upon the earth?

25 Who hath divided a watercourse for the overflowing of waters, or a way for the lightning of thunder;

26 To cause it to rain on the earth, where no man is; on the wilderness, wherein there is no man;

27 To satisfy the desolate and waste ground; and to cause the bud of the tender herb to spring forth?

28 Hath the rain a father? or who hath begotten the drops of dew?

29 Out of whose womb came the ice? and the hoary frost of heaven, who hath gendered it?

30 The waters are hid as with a stone, and the face of the deep is frozen.

31 Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?

32 Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons?

33 Knowest thou the ordinances of heaven? canst thou set the dominion thereof in the earth?

34 Canst thou lift up thy voice to the clouds, that abundance of waters may cover thee?

35 Canst thou send lightnings, that they may go and say unto thee, Here we are?

36 Who hath put wisdom in the inward parts? or who hath given understanding to the heart?

37 Who can number the clouds in wisdom? or who can stay the bottles of heaven,

38 When the dust groweth into hardness, and the clods cleave fast together?

39 Wilt thou hunt the prey for the lion? or fill the appetite of the young lions,

40 When they couch in their dens, and abide in the covert to lie in wait?

41 Who provideth for the raven his food? when his young ones cry unto God, they wander for lack of meat.”

For all ye who are scared. Notice what we see as a war on heaven. When you merely Think of it as men seeking power, and you think, I must work in their systems created to right the wrongs. Ok.

That is the story that can control men in the above below of power's reaches.

Notice I say, this is a war on heaven. The systems created are merely imitations on God's creations. Poor technical facsimile. Because angels were cast out.

Make it to heaven and understand no matter their high places they will gnash their teeth below you.

They come for the Bible so all the words uttered are devoid of knowledge and understanding.

We watch a game a show.

The Bible was never stupid, it was their Achilles heel.

Who are the sons of men. Who are the morning stars.

Let's recap.

United States of Israel. DNA 1 of ten kingdoms. The China Israel story is sewn up too.

Notice who they dislike the most. Every op is so you deny Christ and never do what they cannot do themselves.

Villages bombed by Israel in the country with the most Christians left in the Middle East.

They think a battle for world control comes.

Every op leads you to Spielberg Talmud deny Christ .

Who is the pied piper. I've said this before. Jesus has redeemed the canaanite woman. Only she showed great faith. Yesterday in psalm 22 David references the dogs. The dogs he means are the cananites. Baal worshipping child sacrificers. They are the dogs David meant.

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