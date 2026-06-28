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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
4h

President of mexico is jewish too

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
4h

The real reason Princess Di died, where she did:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqEmwiRHcTQ

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