ASSASSINATION: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Head of $324 Billion Giant, Assassinated Outside NYC Hotel Brian Robert Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. He was assassinated outside a New York City hotel on December 4, 2024.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, is ranked 10th largest company globally, with revenues of approximately $324 billion.

Why was he killed?

Here was their (unrelated) vaccine policy. https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/newsroom/posts/2021/2021-12-3-team-safety-covid-19-policy.html

“As part of UnitedHealth Group’s responsibility to do what is necessary to help ensure the health, well-being and safety of our team members and our communities, we require COVID-19 vaccinations for a significant portion of our U.S.-based team. This policy applies to employees who provide care for our patients; meet in person with customers, members, providers or suppliers; and who enter our facilities.

Additional Information

Following is additional information related to our policy:

Employees were required to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series on or before November 30, 2021.

Employees were permitted to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. All requests were considered.

Our decisions on how best to protect the health and safety of our workforce and the people we serve are guided by facts and science, and are consistent with the recommendations of health experts.

We will continue to adhere to all federal, state, local and third-party requirements, which may supersede our policy.

The vast majority of our workforce complied with this policy.”

They were also sued in relation to the policy

“Healthcare Provider Refused to Accommodate Telecommuter with Religious Exemption from COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement, Federal Agency Charges

CLEVELAND – United Healthcare Services, Inc. (United) violated federal law when it discriminated against a full-time telecommuter by refusing to grant her a religious exemption from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit it announced today.

According to EEOC’s lawsuit, a supervisor of clinical administration had performed her job entirely from home since 2018 and had no job duties that required her to meet face-to-face or to enter the healthcare provider’s facilities. When the company implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy that required employees to be vaccinated in Oct. 2021, she received notifications directing her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, even though the company’s vaccine policy stated it did not apply to full-time telecommuters. She informed her supervisor and human capital partner of her religious objections to vaccination and filed two requests for religious accommodation in which she sought exemption from the vaccination requirement, but the company denied her requests without any discussion with her and demanded she get a COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days or be fired, the EEOC said. When she did not get the vaccine within that time, she was fired.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination because of an individual’s religion and requires employers to reasonably accommodate an employee’s religious observance or practice unless doing so would cause an undue hardship. The EEOC filed suit (EEOC v. United Healthcare Services, Inc., Case No.2:23-cv-03010-MHW-KAJ in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative conciliation process. The EEOC is seeking permanent injunctive relief prohibiting United from discriminating against employees because of religion in the future, lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages, and other relief.

“Once an employer is on notice that an employee’s sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance prevents the employee from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the employer must provide a reasonable accommodation unless it would pose an undue hardship,” said Debra Lawrence, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Philadelphia District Office. “Neither healthcare providers nor COVID-19 vaccination requirements are excepted from Title VII’s protections against religious discrimination.”

https://www.eeoc.gov/newsroom/united-healthcare-services-sued-eeoc-religious-discrimination

His family needs our thoughts in the wake of his cruel attack.

