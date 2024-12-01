Unite is some globalists organization pushing digital health certificates, decriminalization of drugs and support for the pandemic agreement. Explore your country and the list of….politicians loyal to the globalists?

“drug

policy desk

At a global level, the drug policy reform debate continues to broaden and the number of countries experimenting with different approaches to drug control towards better public health outcomes, particularly with respect to cannabis, is on the increase.

Building on this momentum, the Drug Policy Desk of UNITE was established in 2020 to serve as a hub to assist Parliamentarians in promoting policy approaches for better public health outcomes.

methodology

The Drug Policy Desk within UNITE’s network is uniquely positioned to provide parliamentary engagement support and accompany legislators who have the will to promote reform and to energize national debates on drug policy, fostering exchanges between an increasingly diverse group of parliamentarians and a wide range of stakeholders, creating a dynamic platform of debate and initiative in the drug policy sphere.

what is the desk’s approach?

introducing interest of the Networked Members to evidence-based approaches to drug policies rooted in public health and human rights

building the capacities of Members on thematic issue areas within the field

providing technical and parliamentary engagement support to individual Members seeking to implement legislative change in their national contexts

what are the desk’s priorities?

alternatives to incarceration for people who use drugs and decriminalization of drug use

regulatory frameworks for medical and recreational use of cannabis

sustainable financing of harm reduction services and their integration in the Universal Health Coverage framework

throughout the

past 2 years

of the Drug Policy Desk, UNITE has

connected parliamentarians with regional and international organizations

engaged with events like the European Harm Reduction Conference and the World Health Summit , among others “https://www.unitenetwork.org/drug-policy-desk/

Francoise Megie she is the senator in Canada that quoted Harari when introducing bill 293 into the 2nd reading of the senate.

“Senator feigns intentional ignorance on Pandemic Prevention Act criticisms On October 22, Senator Marie-Francoise Megie moved to advance the heavily criticized Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act in the Senate. However, when questioned about the significant concerns raised by Canadians regarding the sweeping powers the bill grants to the government, Senator Megie shockingly admitted that she intentionally avoided delving into the details in order to sidestep the responsibility of proposing solutions. Bill C-293, introduced by anti-meat activist Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, has sparked significant controversy. Critics argue that it goes beyond public health, functioning instead as a thinly veiled assault on property rights, food choices, and individual freedoms. This includes the freedom to make personal choices independent of the government, the right to move freely, the ability to express minority opinions, and the right to live freely without being surveilled under the guise of the greater good. Despite rumors circulating that the bill had already passed, Megie merely moved it into the second reading phase, where robust debate is usually expected. Instead, she squandered her opportunity to engage meaningfully with the bill’s critics. In her opening remarks, she echoed the troubling mantra that "every crisis is an opportunity," quoting Yuval Noah Harari—a figure known for advocating heightened surveillance and dismissing large segments of the population as "useless." Megie's reliance on Harari and her regurgitation of the World Health Organization's alarmist rhetoric about Disease X exposes a troubling trend: a readiness to embrace vague, fear-driven narratives that align with private interests rather than the genuine concerns of Canadians. Conservative Senators Donald Neil Plett and Denise Batters sought clarity on the bill's ambiguous wording but were met with Megie's baffling ignorance of its scope and impact. Canadian taxpayers, footing a hefty salary for senators who seem detached from the realities facing everyday Canadians, deserve better. This bill not only risks expanding government control but also highlights the glaring ineptitude of agencies like the Public Health Agency of Canada, which has failed to ensure readiness for health emergencies. As debate on this controversial legislation is adjourned, Canadians are left questioning how sweeping government control can dictate the future of food and agriculture under the flimsy pretense of pandemic prevention.”

Oct 28

https://x.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1851074199634497916

I guess we know this listof politicians should be heeded!!!!!

It can't be the complete list of possible simps for the globalist elite, because lead suspect Erksine Smith isn't on the list!

But anyone listed needs to be investigated! they map the world.

